PoliticsGun ControlGunsWashington State

Washington State Bans Sale Of Semi-Automatic Rifles

A law banning the sale of dozens of semi-automatic rifles, including the AR-15, was signed by Gov. Jay Inslee on Tuesday.
Sebastian Murdock

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Customers look at AR-15-style rifles on a mostly empty display wall at Rainier Arms Friday, April 14, 2023, in Auburn, Wash. as stock dwindles before potential legislation that would ban future sale of the weapons in the state. House Bill 1240 would ban the future sale, manufacture and import of assault-style semi-automatic weapons to Washington State and would go into immediate effect after being signed by Gov. Jay Inslee.
Customers look at AR-15-style rifles on a mostly empty display wall at Rainier Arms Friday, April 14, 2023, in Auburn, Wash. as stock dwindles before potential legislation that would ban future sale of the weapons in the state. House Bill 1240 would ban the future sale, manufacture and import of assault-style semi-automatic weapons to Washington State and would go into immediate effect after being signed by Gov. Jay Inslee.
AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson

Washington state passed a law Tuesday banning the sale of AR-15s and dozens of other semi-automatic rifles.

“These weapons of war, assault weapons, have no reason other than mass murder,” Gov. Jay Inslee said during a ceremony where he signed the bill into law, the Seattle Times reported. “Their only purpose is to kill humans as rapidly as possible in large numbers.”

The new law will take effect immediately and will ban the future sale, distribution, manufacture and importation of more than 50 gun models, including AR-15s and AK-47s.

After the proposal first passed the state House in March, gun store owners across the state told Vice that sales of AR-15s went up.

Washington is now the 10th state to prohibit the sale of semi-automatic rifles.

Two other bills approved by the Legislature last week and expected to be signed into law by Inslee on Tuesday include a 10-day waiting period for gun purchases. The other bill would hold gunmakers and sellers liable for shooting deaths if they are “irresponsible in how they handle, store or sell those weapons.”

