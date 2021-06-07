Washington State Approves 'Joints For Jabs' COVID-19 Vaccine Promotion

Washington state has approved retailers offering “joints for jabs,” enabling them to give out free marijuana to encourage people to get their COVID-19 vaccine.

In a release from the state’s liquor and cannabis board, state-licensed cannabis retailers were permitted to offer customers who are at least 21 years old one pre-rolled joint when they get vaccinated at an in-store vaccination clinic. The temporary allowance will go through July 12.

Washington is the latest of several states to get creative in motivating its residents to get vaccinated: California is doing a vaccine lottery, including giving away $1.5 million to 10 vaccinated residents, and New Jersey is backing breweries offering free beer to those who are vaccinated, among other initiatives.

Limited Allowance for Cannabis Retailers to Provide One Joint at No Cost to Customers who receive a COVID-19 Vaccine at In-Store Clinic https://t.co/wiOVqP4JWo — WA Liquor & Cannabis Board (@WSLCB) June 7, 2021

Over half the U.S. population has gotten at least one COVID-19 vaccine so far.

Since last year, more than 597,000 people in the U.S. have died from the coronavirus. On average, there are still over 14,000 cases reported daily nationwide, and over 300 people dying each day.