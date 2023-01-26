What's Hot

PoliticsKevin McCarthyadam schiff

Washington Post Predicts How Kevin McCarthy's Latest 'Pettiness' Could Haunt Him

The GOP House speaker's move could greatly benefit one of his biggest Democratic rivals, suggested the newspaper's editorial board.
Lee Moran

Reporter, HuffPost

The Washington Post editorial board on Wednesday warned how House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) could come to rue booting Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) from the House Intelligence committee.

In its editorial, the Post suggested the removal of Schiff may now instead free him up to run for the U.S. Senate if Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) retires, as is speculated, next year.

“It is possible that Mr. McCarthy’s pettiness could redound to the political benefit of his fellow Californian,” it wrote.

“He might have laid the groundwork for Mr. Schiff to succeed Ms. Feinstein not only as a senator but also in a leading role on the Senate Intelligence Committee,” it added.

Read the full editorial here.

