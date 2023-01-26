Washington Post Predicts How Kevin McCarthy's Latest 'Pettiness' Could Haunt Him

The Washington Post editorial board on Wednesday warned how House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) could come to rue booting Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) from the House Intelligence committee.

In its editorial, the Post suggested the removal of Schiff may now instead free him up to run for the U.S. Senate if Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) retires, as is speculated, next year.

“It is possible that Mr. McCarthy’s pettiness could redound to the political benefit of his fellow Californian,” it wrote.