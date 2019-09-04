Watch Brock Turner Survivor Read Her Historic Impact Statement After Revealing Identity

Emily Doe, the anonymous sexual assault survivor in the 2016 Brock Turner case, read her historic victim impact statement for “60 Minutes” this week. But this time, she read the powerful statement as herself: Chanel Miller.

Turner was arrested in January 2015 for sexually assaulting an unconscious Miller behind a dumpster outside a fraternity party at Stanford University. Turner, who at the time was a Stanford student, was sentenced to only six months in county jail after being convicted of three felony sexual assault charges in March 2016. He was released after serving three months.

Four years after the assault, Miller is ready to be known by her real name. In a powerful clip from “60 Minutes,” Miller reads part of her victim impact statement that shook the country.

“You don’t know me, but you’ve been inside me,” Miller reads from her statement in the “60 Minutes” clip. “In newspapers, my name was ‘unconscious, intoxicated woman.’ Ten syllables, and nothing more than that. I had to force myself to relearn my real name, my identity. To relearn that this is not all that I am.”

She has been known to the world as “Emily Doe,” the sexual assault victim of Stanford swimmer Brock Turner. Now she’s revealing her name and face. Chanel Miller, here reading her victim impact statement, gives her first interview to "60 Minutes" https://t.co/U4GDOofVj6 pic.twitter.com/cpVMwCZ4Sk — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) September 4, 2019

The short video comes ahead of a full “60 Minutes” interview with Miller, set to air on Sunday, Sept. 22 at 7:30 p.m. Eastern.

Turner’s lenient sentence set off worldwide criticism and eventually sparked the recall of the judge who handed down the light sentence. The former Stanford swimmer had filed an appeal in 2017, claiming the encounter between him and Miller was consensual. Last year, attorneys for Turner attempted to appeal a separate charge, arguing that Turner only wanted “outercourse” ― sexual contact while fully clothed, he explained ― not intercourse. Turner lost both appeals.

Miller’s memoir is expected to publish Sept. 24, and “will reclaim the story of her sexual assault, expose the arduous nature of the legal system, and emerge as a bold, unifying voice,” according to Viking, her publisher.

Andrea Schulz, the editor in chief of Viking, told the Times that the memoir is “one of the most important books” she’s ever published. She added that she hopes it will “change the culture that we live in and the assumptions we make about what survivors should be expected to go through to get justice.”

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this article incorrectly stated the title of Miller’s memoir.