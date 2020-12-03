Watch First Responders Rescue Frightened Dog Stranded On A Chunk Of Ice

A dog in North Dakota barely escaped what could have been a tragic fate.

Lola, a chocolate Labrador retriever, was rescued from the icy Sheyenne River near Fargo around 9 a.m. Wednesday, Fargo’s KVRR-TV reported.

A woman who was not the dog’s owner happened to see Lola stranded in the river and called authorities, according to a Facebook post by the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

Two volunteer firefighters from the West Fargo Rural Fire Department, clad in cold-water suits, jumped into the river, retrieved Lola and carried her about 20 to 30 feet through the frigid water to shore. She was placed in a deputy’s squad vehicle to warm up after the frosty rescue, according to radio station KFGO.

Authorities called a phone number on Lola’s collar and reunited her with her owner, Cass County sheriff’s Deputy Craig Keller told KVRR. The owner wasn’t identified.

“The owner was quite grateful,” Keller said. “The dog seemed to be happy to be back with its owner as well.”