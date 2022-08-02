Katy Perry Throwing Slices Of Pizza At Fans Is A Must-See Video

From allegedly donning a “killer pizza” costume to gleefully catapulting pizza at fans, it’s clear Katy Perry has an affinity for the crusty take-out staple.

On Saturday, the “Bon appétit” singer was appropriately captured in a now-viral video tossing slices of pizza to eager fans at a nightclub, and now people are insisting she continue the tasty shenanigans.

Advertisement

In a 12-second clip, Perry is seen sporting a printed pink outfit and dancing along to “In da Getto” by J. Balvin and Skrillex at a Las Vegas nightclub.

Someone then hands a massive pizza box to her, she grabs a slice, puts it on a paper plate and launches it into the crowd.

Multiple clubgoers scramble to reach out to grab the cheesy triangular treat, but the slice falls to the ground.

The 37-year-old singer then attempts a redo, throwing another slice before it disappears into the crowded audience.

Advertisement

“A mother feeding her children,” Perry wrote on Twitter, retweeting a video of the moment that rapidly became a hilarious meme across the platform.

a mother feeding her children 👩🏻‍🍼 https://t.co/7XHeNxOvx2 — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) August 1, 2022

Despite Perry’s less than successful attempt at feeding her fans, Twitter went wild with users dishing out jokes about the chaotic scene and wishing the pop star would throw slices at them.

i want katy perry to hurl a pizza at me — crab rangoon fan account (@natebobphil) August 1, 2022

We're seeing Katy Perry in concert on Saturday. If she DOESN'T throw pizza at us I'm asking for a refund. — mark (@mdseeley) August 1, 2022

Advertisement

The way my drunk feral ass would 100% be eating that pizza off the nasty ass club floor if Katy Perry threw it at me https://t.co/TsD9m94p10 — liz anya (@thatssobrandonn) August 1, 2022

When you’re at the club with Katy Perry pic.twitter.com/0PchdKnWdi — Ben Yahr (@benyahr) August 1, 2022

katy perry when she sees a box of pizza pic.twitter.com/6AOo8KfG9P — Fletcher Peters 🪩 (@fIetcherpeters) August 2, 2022

Me eating the street pizza I caught from Katy Perry https://t.co/SCtN5yXi7l pic.twitter.com/RRe60JcBZA — HIS PRONOUNS ARE THEY/THEM (@SSBUBarbarose) August 1, 2022

Katy Perry’s “PLAY” residency at the Resorts World Las Vegas is set to run through Oct. 2.