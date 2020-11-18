Wayne County includes Detroit, and President Donald Trump’s campaign has baselessly claimed fraud marked the vote in the city. The city’s predominantly Black population backed President-elect Joe Biden by more than 322,000 votes over Trump, fueling the almost 150,000-vote margin by which Biden carried Michigan.

The four-person Wayne County Board of Canvassers ― two Democrats and two Republicans ― met Tuesday evening for what should have been the routine administrative action of certifying the election results. But that hit a surprise obstacle when the board’s two GOP members, William Hartmann and Monica Palmer, voted against certification, resulting in a 2-2 tie.

Hartmann and Palmer are both avid supporters of Trump on social media. And Hartmann shared racist memes concerning former President Barack Obama in the past.

They both insisted, without evidence, that the city’s voting tabulation had been plagued by major problems. And Palmer ― who has had ethics complaints filed against her for overseeing elections while working for a PAC that supports school board candidates ― said at one point that she was willing to certify results in the county’s mostly-white suburbs surrounding Detroit, but not votes from the city itself.