What's Hot

Jimmy Fallon Slams Trump With Stinging Slogan For His Trading Cards

Stephen Colbert Trashes Trump's Bizarre NFT Collection In 6-Minute Takedown

Massive Aquarium That Housed 1,500 Tropical Fish Bursts In Berlin

Margot Robbie's Childhood Prank On Her Babysitter Is Devil-Child Stuff

5 Louisiana Officers Charged Over Deadly Arrest Of Black Motorist Ronald Greene

Brendan Fraser Names The Late Yankees Icon Who Yelled Expletives On His Film Set

41 House Democrats Introduce Bill To Bar 'Insurrectionist' Trump From Presidency

Sam Worthington Reveals The 2 Major Roles He Almost Landed Outside 'Avatar'

DeSantis Hints At Support For 6-Week Abortion Ban In Florida

Michelle Obama Reveals How She'd Handle A Drunk Uncle Being Naughty At Christmas

Oregon Judge Halts Voter-Approved Ban On High-Capacity Gun Magazines

Lawmakers Rip FIFA For Threatening World Cup Players Over 'OneLove' Armbands

Entertainment
Jennifer Coolidgethe white lotussabrina impacciatore

Watch ‘White Lotus’ Actors Panic When They Accidentally Spoiled The Ending Last Month

In an HBO promo video from November, Sabrina Impacciatore casually revealed the surprise in the finale, and the looks on everyone’s faces were priceless.
Elyse Wanshel

Reporter, HuffPost

From left: Simona Tabasco, Beatrice Grannò and Sabrina Impacciatore trying to cover up a major “White Lotus” spoiler in an HBO promo video from November.
From left: Simona Tabasco, Beatrice Grannò and Sabrina Impacciatore trying to cover up a major “White Lotus” spoiler in an HBO promo video from November.
Screenshot HBO Max via YouTube

Spoilers for “The White Lotus” Season 2 below. You read the headline, right?

More like White Toldus.

It turns out that last month, the cast of “The White Lotus” slipped up and told viewers the ending of Season 2 in a promotional video for HBO (below).

The accidental reveal, which was spotted by a Reddit user this week, occurred during a video called “The Cast of The White Lotus Play Most Likely To,” where various cast members chose which ones of their co-stars would be most likely to go scuba diving, rent a Vespa and undertake other vacation-type activities.

The video is a lot of fun to watch in retrospect, especially when the cast is asked: “Who’s most likely to fall off the edge of a boat?”

Surprisingly, most of the cast members immediately nominated Jennifer Coolidge for that title. And they did it so casually, it likely didn’t register with many fans that the cast had just essentially given away the Season 2 ending.

Actually, not everyone looks unconcerned: Beatrice Grannò (Mia) and Simona Tabasco (Lucia) have completely panicked expressions after their co-star Sabrina Impacciatore (Valentina) names Coolidge. The looks on their faces are so funny, they beg to be memed.

In the Season 2 finale, Coolidge’s character, Tanya, drowns when she attempts to jump from a yacht to a dinghy and hits her head.

So in the promo video, when Impacciatore names Coolidge as her co-star most likely to fall off a boat, it seems to immediately push Grannò and Tabasco into damage-control mode.

“Jennifer!” Impacciatore cheerfully replies when asked the question, causing Grannò and Tabasco to look around anxiously.

“No?” Impacciatore asks her co-stars, after two full seconds of uncomfortable silence. “Can’t you see her falling—?” Then, Impacciatore looks off to the side and bugs out her eyes as it dawns on her that she just spoiled the ending.

Grannò quickly jumps in and tries to cover up the mishap.

“I think Simona!” she says, pointing to Tabasco. “She would fall anywhere.”

“Yeah,” Tabasco says, laughing nervously.

“Oh, actually, me too. Me too,” Impacciatore says, very serious all of a sudden. “Now that I think about it ― for sure. It’s me for sure.”

Fans of “The White Lotus” went absolutely bonkers on social media trying to figure out who would die in Season 2. In the very first scene of the season, Daphne (Meghann Fahy) goes for a quick swim on the last day of her vacation and discovers a body floating in the ocean. Fans of the show seemed to watch and rewatch this opening sequence numerous times searching for clues. Some fans were way off base, while others, like in this parody video poking fun at fan theories, got some things right.

The show itself also seemed to hint at the ending in its first episode (see clip below). But, much like the HBO promo video above, it seemed to slip under most people’s radars.

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Elyse Wanshel - Reporter, HuffPost

Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community