The Chicest Bottle Bags And Slings To Carry Your Water All Summer

These minimalist slings only have room for absolute essentials — namely, your water bottle.

Staff Writer

A <a href="https://prf.hn/click/camref:1101lkzFZ/pubref:waterbottlebag-griffinwynne-051122-627bb6eee4b009a811cc100d/destination:https://shop.lululemon.com/p/bags/Waterbottle-Crossbody/_/prod10520269?CID=Google_Accessories_Shopping%2BBrand_US_ag%3DWater%20Bottles&color=0001&gclid=CjwKCAjwve2TBhByEiwAaktM1Jbf0tuXDtS9LtWZvKIhImnxyN1UZ8uVGfarlQoSKNIwdAjPGLttWRoCD9MQAvD_BwE&gclsrc=aw.ds&locale=en_US&sl=US&sz=ONESIZE" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name=" bottle bag from Lululemon" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="627bb6eee4b009a811cc100d" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://prf.hn/click/camref:1101lkzFZ/pubref:waterbottlebag-griffinwynne-051122-627bb6eee4b009a811cc100d/destination:https://shop.lululemon.com/p/bags/Waterbottle-Crossbody/_/prod10520269?CID=Google_Accessories_Shopping%2BBrand_US_ag%3DWater%20Bottles&color=0001&gclid=CjwKCAjwve2TBhByEiwAaktM1Jbf0tuXDtS9LtWZvKIhImnxyN1UZ8uVGfarlQoSKNIwdAjPGLttWRoCD9MQAvD_BwE&gclsrc=aw.ds&locale=en_US&sl=US&sz=ONESIZE" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0"> bottle bag from Lululemon</a>, <a href="https://gap.igs4ds.net/c/2706071/383280/5556?subId1=waterbottlebag-griffinwynne-051122-627bb6eee4b009a811cc100d&u=https%3A%2F%2Fathleta.gap.com%2Fbrowse%2Fproduct.do%3Fpid%3D988516002%26cid%3D46881%26pcid%3D46881%26vid%3D1%26nav%3Dmeganav%253AAccessories%253ACATEGORIES%253ABags%2520%2526%2520Wallets%23pdp-page-content" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="bottle sling from Athleta" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="627bb6eee4b009a811cc100d" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://gap.igs4ds.net/c/2706071/383280/5556?subId1=waterbottlebag-griffinwynne-051122-627bb6eee4b009a811cc100d&u=https%3A%2F%2Fathleta.gap.com%2Fbrowse%2Fproduct.do%3Fpid%3D988516002%26cid%3D46881%26pcid%3D46881%26vid%3D1%26nav%3Dmeganav%253AAccessories%253ACATEGORIES%253ABags%2520%2526%2520Wallets%23pdp-page-content" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">bottle sling from Athleta</a> and <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=43176&u1=waterbottlebag-griffinwynne-051122-627bb6eee4b009a811cc100d&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.urbanoutfitters.com%2Fshop%2Focean-water-bottle-pouch%3Fcategory%3DSEARCHRESULTS%26color%3D030%26searchparams%3D_gl%253D1%252ambvcel%252a_up%252aMQ..%2526gclid%253DCjwKCAjwve2TBhByEiwAaktM1H3OS0lMso7H7VIR8dceWQUQJzmB59DvaCLqQ3urhLNEyrrTVDPmFxoCmqwQAvD_BwE%2526gclsrc%253Daw.ds%2526q%253Dwater%252520bottle%252520bag%26_gl%3D1%252ambvcel%252a_up%252aMQ..%26gclid%3DCjwKCAjwve2TBhByEiwAaktM1H3OS0lMso7H7VIR8dceWQUQJzmB59DvaCLqQ3urhLNEyrrTVDPmFxoCmqwQAvD_BwE%26gclsrc%3Daw.ds%26type%3DREGULAR%26size%3DONE%2520SIZE%26quantity%3D1" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="fringe bottle bag from Urban Outfitters" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="627bb6eee4b009a811cc100d" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=43176&u1=waterbottlebag-griffinwynne-051122-627bb6eee4b009a811cc100d&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.urbanoutfitters.com%2Fshop%2Focean-water-bottle-pouch%3Fcategory%3DSEARCHRESULTS%26color%3D030%26searchparams%3D_gl%253D1%252ambvcel%252a_up%252aMQ..%2526gclid%253DCjwKCAjwve2TBhByEiwAaktM1H3OS0lMso7H7VIR8dceWQUQJzmB59DvaCLqQ3urhLNEyrrTVDPmFxoCmqwQAvD_BwE%2526gclsrc%253Daw.ds%2526q%253Dwater%252520bottle%252520bag%26_gl%3D1%252ambvcel%252a_up%252aMQ..%26gclid%3DCjwKCAjwve2TBhByEiwAaktM1H3OS0lMso7H7VIR8dceWQUQJzmB59DvaCLqQ3urhLNEyrrTVDPmFxoCmqwQAvD_BwE%26gclsrc%3Daw.ds%26type%3DREGULAR%26size%3DONE%2520SIZE%26quantity%3D1" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">fringe bottle bag from Urban Outfitters</a>.
Picture this: It’s a hot summer day and you’re trying to go on a walk to clear your head. You know you’re not going to be shopping or stopping for a coffee, so you don’t need to lug around a huge bag. You just want to bring your water bottle to stay hydrated in the heat. But trying to carry your water bottle, phone, keys and wallet by hand isn’t comfortable. You need a water bottle bag, a minimalist sling that only has room for the absolute essentials. And boy, do I have good news for you.

Whether it’s called a bottle bag, a bottle sling or a little slice of heaven, the water bottle shoulder bag is the warm weather accessory you need this summer. Rather than throwing your water bottle in a purse or canvas tote and risk having it leak all over your phone and AirPods, these bags keep your water bottle upright, so you’ll never have an untimely spill.

To help you find your own bottle bag, we’ve rounded up our favorite options ranging in color, size, style and functionality. Some have full zipped pouches for your wallet and phone and some are simply for holding your water bottle (and making your outfit look extra amazing). Each bag listed is stated to fit “most” water bottles, but it if you have a particularly large or different shaped bottle, you may want to ensure the bag is the right fit before buying.

HuffPost receives a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Vera Bradly
A floral bottle sling with a separated zipper pouch
A cute summer bag and water bottle sling all in one, this Vera Bradly crossbody has a zipper pouch with four credit card card pockets and a drawstring section for your water bottle. It's made from water-repellent fabric and comes in four colors.
$45 at Vera Bradley
2
Urban Outfitters
A macramé bag with vintage fringe
Give your water bottle some boho retro flair with this macrame fringed bottle bag. It doesn't have any extra pockets or pouches and has a slight stretch to fit many water bottles. It comes in green and orange.
$39 at Urban Outfitters
3
Eddie Bauer
A durable sling that's ready for a hike
Perfect for hiking, biking or other outdoor activities, this versatile bottle bag has an outer zipper pocket and a padded shoulder strap. It comes in black and pink.
$24.50 at Eddie Bauer (originally $35)
4
Lululemon
A super sleek sling with a discrete zippered card pouch
If you want a sleek shape and water-repellent fabric, this bag is it. It has a zippered pocket on the side for your phone and wallet, and a drawstring top to fully conceal your water bottle. It comes in three colors.
$38 at Lululemon
5
Baggu
A washable nylon bottle bag for a pop of color
You likely know the brand Baggu thanks to their beloved reusable shopping totes. Fans of their machine-washable nylon will be happy to hear about their water bottle bag, made from the same fabric. It has a cushiony exterior and comes in five colors.
$32 at Baggu
6
Athleta
A minimalist sling with a drawstring
The perfect bag for yoga class or a midday walk, this water bottle bag has a simple shape with an elastic drawstring and a pocket on the back for your phone and card case. It comes in yellow and navy.
$38 at Athleta
7
Amazon
A stretchy, insulated sling with no extra zippers or pockets
A fuss-free bottle sling in a wide selection of colors, this bottle bag is insulated and machine washable. It comes in two sizes and 31 colors.
$10.98+ at Amazon
8
United By Blue
A color-blocked bottle bag for the city and the woods
A little sporty and a lot colorful, this water bottle bag has a small exterior pocket for your phone or keys and a toggle closure to keep your bottle secure. It comes in three colors.
$38 at United By Blue
9
Corkcicle
A vegan leather bottle bag
Simple, elegant and totally versatile, this vegan leather bottle bag will carry your water with class. It has a totally minimalist shape, with a hidden interior pocket for credit cards or keys, and will look great with jeans and a t-shirt or a going-out outfit. It comes in three colors.
$39.96 at Corkcicle (originally $49.95)
10
Amazon
A 32-ounce water bottle with a bright patterned sling
This bottle and bag combo contains a large, leak-proof water bottle and a waterproof case with a zippered phone pouch. It has a detachable shoulder strap and comes in eight colors.
$21.99 at Amazon (originally $32.99)
11
Yeti
A Yeti bag for brand purists
If your cooler gear is all Yeti, this large bottle sling is a must. It comes in two sizes and four colors to perfectly fit your Yeti drinkwear, has a detachable shoulder strap and clips onto various Yeti coolers and bags.
$45+ at Yeti
12
Urban Outfitters
A checkerboard crochet bag that's funky and fun
Embrace cottagecore vibes with this crocheted checkerboard bottle sling. It's 100% cotton and comes in white and gold check and green and pink check.
$20 at Urban Outfitters
13
Urban Outfitters
A beaded bag to dress up any outfit
Add some extra pizazz to your outfit with this beaded bottle sling. Its super simple shape carries your bottle with ease and it comes in ivory and pink.
$39 at Urban Outfitters
14
Béis
A classic beige bag that goes with any outfit
An amazing option from actress Shay Mitchell's travel line Béis, this water bottle sling has a toggle closure, zipper pouch, detachable shoulder strap and a hand strap. It comes in beige and black.
$44 at Béis
15
Urban Outfitters
A fishnet sling with adorable floral lining
Easy, breezy and an instant outfit upgrade: This fishnet bottle bag will make you feel like a hydrated fashionista. It's a super simple shape with no extra pockets, and comes in blue and yellow.
$12 at Amazon
16
Corkcicle
A compact crossbody bag with a bottle holder
For the style and versatility of a crossbody bag and the usefulness of a bottle bag, you've got to get the Corkcicle sling. It has a padded interior pocket, keeping your phone and wallet safe, and an exterior pocket for a water bottle. Use your own bottle or grab a Corkcicle one to match . It comes in four colors.
$26.97 at Corkcicle (originally $44.95)
