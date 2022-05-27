Dougal Waters via Getty Images

Dear Personal Shopper,

So, sometimes my water bottle is gross! I use those Liquid IV packs and sometimes if you let your water sit around too long, that power can collect on the bottom and get nasty. I don’t have a dishwasher, so I have to hand wash it. I’ve been doing a thing where I throw a paper towel in and then use a fork to like swish it around and clean it out. I assume there’s some kind of tool that would be more efficient and handy for a number of water bottle sizes. What can I buy to relieve me of this?

I generally shy away from buying products that have only one purpose, in order to both maximize financial investment in said object and reduce clutter in my home. However, I happily reverse that stance when it comes to tools that specifically clean water bottles and vessels of that ilk. So to answer your question of whether such cleaning tools exist, I am pleased to report that indeed, they do! And it warms my heart to see people so committed to both hydration and reusable water bottles.

Scrubbers made for items with narrow necks and long bodies are the only way to get a bottle truly clean without the help of a dishwasher. Regardless of whether your bottle is plastic, glass or metal, going even just a couple days without washing can result in the consumption of germs and bacteria. There have been times that I’ve dared to peer into an oft-used reusable water bottle and been horrified to see how scummy it actually is, and that doesn’t account for the millions of creepy-crawlies I can’t see!

Purchasing a bottle cleaning brush will not only make your life easier, but give you peace of mind knowing that you aren’t drinking any undesirable ick when you hit your next workout. Both affordable plastic options and more sustainable natural tools are available, and I’ve made it easy for you to pick the one that best suits your needs and preferences by rounding them all up below.