The Best Bottle Brushes To Clean Your Reusable Water Bottle

Clean your Nalgene, Swell or other reusable water bottles with these handy tools from Amazon, Target and more.

Personal Shopper is HuffPost’s shopping advice column. We’re here to make life easy when you need recommendations for what to buy in tricky situations, whether you’re making a big or a little investment. Need help? Email us at personalshopper@huffpost.com with your shopping questions. We can’t wait to hear from you!

Dear Personal Shopper,

So, sometimes my water bottle is gross! I use those Liquid IV packs and sometimes if you let your water sit around too long, that power can collect on the bottom and get nasty. I don’t have a dishwasher, so I have to hand wash it. I’ve been doing a thing where I throw a paper towel in and then use a fork to like swish it around and clean it out. I assume there’s some kind of tool that would be more efficient and handy for a number of water bottle sizes. What can I buy to relieve me of this?

I generally shy away from buying products that have only one purpose, in order to both maximize financial investment in said object and reduce clutter in my home. However, I happily reverse that stance when it comes to tools that specifically clean water bottles and vessels of that ilk. So to answer your question of whether such cleaning tools exist, I am pleased to report that indeed, they do! And it warms my heart to see people so committed to both hydration and reusable water bottles.

Scrubbers made for items with narrow necks and long bodies are the only way to get a bottle truly clean without the help of a dishwasher. Regardless of whether your bottle is plastic, glass or metal, going even just a couple days without washing can result in the consumption of germs and bacteria. There have been times that I’ve dared to peer into an oft-used reusable water bottle and been horrified to see how scummy it actually is, and that doesn’t account for the millions of creepy-crawlies I can’t see!

Purchasing a bottle cleaning brush will not only make your life easier, but give you peace of mind knowing that you aren’t drinking any undesirable ick when you hit your next workout. Both affordable plastic options and more sustainable natural tools are available, and I’ve made it easy for you to pick the one that best suits your needs and preferences by rounding them all up below.

1
Package Free Shop
A sustainable bottle cleaning brush
If you're looking for an eco-friendly option, look no further than this compostable brush made of sustainable beechwood and coconut fibers. The long flexible shape makes getting into nooks and crannies a cinch, making it a great investment.
$12 at Package Free Shop
2
Amazon
A silicone bottle brush
If you've got a water bottle with a slightly larger than average opening, then check out this scrubber. It has a rugged 2-inch-wide silicone bristle head and a non-flexible steel shaft that works beautifully with long, narrow containers.
$7.49 at Amazon
3
Target
A simple bottle scrubber
If bristle brushes don't quite get the job done for you, then consider this Scotch-Brite scrubber. It has a unique, slim form that contours to shape of your bottle to tackle icky gunk. It's also the most affordable option from the bunch.
$3.89 at Target
4
Amazon
A popular and highly-rated kitchen classic
Boasting 4.7 out of 5 stars from over 32,600 ratings, this Oxo brush has a long, flexible neck that is perfect for bottles, pitchers and carafes. The stiff blue bristles can reach corners and give them a good scrubbing while still being gentle enough to use on glass and crystal. It's even dishwasher-safe for an easy clean.
$7.95 at Amazon
5
Zero Waste Outlet
A coconut husk bristle brush
This durable brush will last six months with heavy use and several years if you just use it for water bottles. It looks similar to the brush above, but it's so long-lasting that you can even use it to clean toilets and other areas of the house once you've demoted it from kitchen use. It has a long, flexible and bendable brush that is naturally microbial with a dry cotton loop on the handle for easy storage.
$8.99 at Zero Waste Outlet
6
Amazon
An extra-long brush
Get even the longest, narrowest bottles squeaky clean with this durable and bendable brush. It's made of food-grade stainless and soft PBT bristles that are BPA-free. You can even pick from three different color options: red, black and lime green.
$6.99+ at Amazon
7
Amazon
A double-sided bristle brush with a suction base
If your water bottle has a wide neck, then this cleaner will make it easy as pie to thoroughly scrub it clean. It's made with high-quality, durable and flexible bristles with moderate hardness to really get in there and remove stubborn grime. Three big suction cups at the bottom attach firmly to a table, countertop and bottom or side of the sink for maximum ease, and it's great for glasses, too.
$10.99 at Amazon
