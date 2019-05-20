Water Bottle Spotted In 'Game of Thrones' Finale

“Game of Thrones” viewers apparently spotted a water bottle in Sunday’s finale, adding what could be another beverage fiasco to the series’ last season.

The show took a ribbing a few weeks ago for leaving a coffee cup in front of Emilia Clarke’s character, Daenerys Targaryen. HBO copped to the mistake and humorously remarked that Daenerys was drinking herbal tea, not coffee.

Fans aren’t keeping their feelings bottled up about the latest gaffe, which appears to be genuine but, hey, this is the internet. We’ve asked HBO to spill on the matter, but didn’t get an immediate reply.

In this scene, many viewers spied the water bottle behind Samwell Tarly’s foot, outlets noted.

When the writers just want to get over the show and leave a water bottle in the scene #GameOfThrones #watergate2019 #GameOfThronesFinale #starbuckscup all over again pic.twitter.com/p2faKZulS1 — Amandeep Kaur (@AmandeepKaurA) May 20, 2019

Another viewer claimed to have spotted a different water bottle behind Ser Davos’ chair. But it was the Tarly bottle that was making a bigger splash on Twitter.

It's not just there, I actually found the second water bottle next to Ser Davos. #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/rZHqiWmDU4 — Bala Yogesh (@Yo_Bala) May 20, 2019

Viewers slaked their thirst for cracking wise about the water bottle (s).

Samwell Tarley: I wonder if my foot is blocking this water bottle.

Also Sam: I wonder if anyone even knows who the F is seated to my right.#GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/7tl8KpQeRg — Patrick Driscoll (@P_Drizzzle) May 20, 2019

LMAOOO I CAN'T BREATHE THEY DID IT AGAIN 💀💀 First Starbucks now a water bottle this show is a joke #GameOfThrones #GameOfThronesFinale #TheFinalEpisode pic.twitter.com/9YaFF8Pnm6 — ℝίτα🐉||GoT Spoilers (@JonxDanyy) May 20, 2019

Seven hells, they did it again. It's a plastic water bottle... #gameofthrones pic.twitter.com/IU3SEXdis8 — Anti State (@AdamBlacksburg) May 20, 2019

The #GameOfThrones coffee cup walked so that the water bottle could run 👏



(via @bethisloco) pic.twitter.com/FlZhzHJEoG — Fandom (@getFANDOM) May 20, 2019