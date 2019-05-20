Water Bottle Spotted In 'Game of Thrones' Finale

“Game of Thrones” viewers apparently spotted a water bottle in Sunday’s finale, adding what could be another beverage fiasco to the series’ last season.
The show took a ribbing a few weeks ago for leaving a coffee cup in front of Emilia Clarke’s character, Daenerys Targaryen. HBO copped to the mistake and humorously remarked that Daenerys was drinking herbal tea, not coffee.
Fans aren’t keeping their feelings bottled up about the latest gaffe, which appears to be genuine but, hey, this is the internet. We’ve asked HBO to spill on the matter, but didn’t get an immediate reply.
In this scene, many viewers spied the water bottle behind Samwell Tarly’s foot, outlets noted.
Another viewer claimed to have spotted a different water bottle behind Ser Davos’ chair. But it was the Tarly bottle that was making a bigger splash on Twitter.
Viewers slaked their thirst for cracking wise about the water bottle (s).