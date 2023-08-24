This Incredibly Popular Water Flosser Is 41% Off Right Now



“This little appliance is great! I was going to the dentist for my yearly check up and found I had some dental problems. I bought this and it changed everything for me. I now have healthier gums and my dentist is amazed at how much of an improvement my gums have made. This thing gets all the stuff out of my teeth that I have been missing. I highly recommend it to everyone!!!! Worth the investment on your dental health.” — I Am KW

“I was skeptical about buying this but I’m very happy with my decision - it’s one of those things that actually does what it claims to do. I bought the counter top style because we don’t travel that much anymore so I can’t answer the question for “traveling” or Portability. I can say it’s worth the money and much less expensive than the one my dentist tried to get me to buy from him. When I use it (before brushing) I can see particles of food going into the sink and my teeth feel very clean. By the time it is finished pulsing, I’m ready to brush and I don’t feel I have to floss nearly as much (if any) after using it. I talked to one dentist who said there’s really no need to floss if you put it on a high enough setting - I’m up to 9. I know some people might not be able to stand it that high (it goes up to 10) so I’m speaking for myself (I’m 73 years old) and not giving any kind of advice; just what works for me. The directions are simple and it doesn’t take up that much space on the counter top. I would recommend this to anyone because it’s been a great experience for me.” — Bev Withrow