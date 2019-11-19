Former Watergate prosecutor Nick Akerman on Monday predicted Donald Trump will be doomed by EU ambassador Gordon Sondland’s upcoming congressional testimony in the impeachment inquiry into the president.

“Donald Trump is toast,” Akerman told CNN.

“Sondland is going to come out and tell the whole story,” he claimed. “He’s going to detail it, he’s going to have documents to detail it, you’ve got lots of witnesses corroborating it.”

“I mean there’s no question that they were trying to get the Ukrainian government to announce an investigation into (former Vice President) Joe Biden,” he added. “And using money as appropriated by the U.S. Congress to do that. Pure bribery.”

Sondland will testify on Wednesday morning. He has already walked back his initial closed-door testimony to have not recalled any discussions about Ukraine announcing an investigation into the Bidens allegedly in exchange for withheld military aid.

Akerman earlier claimed Sondland has “got no choice here” but to “come clean” about his role and Trump.

“Otherwise he’s gonna wind up like Roger Stone in federal prison, with Roger Stone as his roommate. I mean, he does not want that to happen,” he explained, referencing the GOP strategist and longtime Trump associate who was on Friday found guilty on seven charges relating to lying to investigators probing Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

Stone will be sentenced next year.

“If I were his lawyer, I would be sitting on him pretty hard and making sure that he told everything he knew, every truthful bit of evidence just to make sure he doesn’t go down for Donald Trump,” Akerman added.

Check out the clip here: