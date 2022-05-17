Target

Plus Waves body wash

Imagine a sheet of soap that cleans your body and is fully zero waste. Sounds impossible, right? Yet, Plus has done just that. Not only does the sheet itself dissolve in water but the sachet does, too. The sheet is created through a process the company likens to baking; the body wash formula is made and baked to remove excess water and that dehydrated version is cut up in pieces. The sheets have soothing and antimicrobial ingredients — and great scents — to clean and exfoliate, like eucalyptus leaf oil, shea butter and ferulic acid. Each sachet is good for one use: Add some water in your hands and use the gentle foam. Plus, the outer packaging for the multipacks is compostable.