Turn A Watermelon Into A Keg With This $20 Gadget

Promising reviews for the Final Touch tapping kit:
“Nice conversation piece. Made for our summer activities. The faucet attached well to the watermelon and produced a tight and [leakproof] seal on the fruit. Just blend the pulp, pass the blended juice into a colander to remove pieces that can clog the faucet and enjoy a refreshing drink.” ― Modesto Aguayo
″Our daughter turned 40 in July. We gave her a huge 40th party. The watermelon keg was a HUGE success. I am so happy I saw it in time to have it for the party. Some people thought that the watermelon was not real that’s how good it looked. Loved it, we plan to use it a lot it’s so much fun.” ― Amazon customer
“Had a ton of fun with this on 4th of July. Made watermelon margaritas - everyone was impressed. Can’t wait to use it again!” ― Robin Johnson
“Worked really well - exactly as advertised. It’s not metal, so don’t expect it to be super sturdy, but it’s still plenty strong. The tap is big enough for blended watermelon to pour through. If you do make watermelon daiquiris I’d recommend straining out the pulp though. I used this for about 10 hours without any issues except for two times when it got clogged and we had to use pressurized air to clear it. Not a big deal, but with the pulp strained out this would work perfectly.” ― Richard W. Mcrae