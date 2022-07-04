Shopping

Turn A Watermelon Into A Keg With This $20 Gadget

This simple tool can transform a common melon into a delicious summer drink receptacle.

Shopping Writer for HuffPost

Make refreshing watermelon-infused beverages with this <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Final-Touch-Black-Watermelon-Tapping/dp/B00KNXISEE?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=62bc9926e4b05653163bc66d%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="watermelon keg tapping kit and coring tool" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62bc9926e4b05653163bc66d" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Final-Touch-Black-Watermelon-Tapping/dp/B00KNXISEE?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=62bc9926e4b05653163bc66d%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">watermelon keg tapping kit and coring tool</a>.
Amazon
Make refreshing watermelon-infused beverages with this watermelon keg tapping kit and coring tool.

Come summer, there’s nothing better than an outdoor gathering and a crisp drink that cuts the heat and makes you say “ahhh.” I’m talking a fruity, refreshing and possibly even boozy beverage that quenches your thirst and satisfies your sweet tooth at a midday barbecue or a poolside lounge session.

If this scenario sounds like a dream to you, may I suggest transforming a watermelon, the unofficial fruit of summer, into your very own drink dispenser?

Kristen Aiken, HuffPost’s Head of Life and resident expert in all things food and beverage, said that thanks to a cleverly designed spout and coring tool, transforming a watermelon into a keg becomes an eye-catching party trick that can be executed with ease.

“When people walk in and see a giant watermelon sitting on the counter with a tap in the side of it, they can’t help but ooh and ahh and wonder what’s inside,” she said.

If you think this looks more trouble than it’s worth, Aiken insisted that’s part of the appeal: relatively low effort, big pay off.

“You only have to have the tiniest bit of dexterity to make it work,” she said.

According to Aiken, If you’ve ever carved a pumpkin for Halloween, you’re already equipped with the required set of skills to make your watermelon keg dreams a reality. The process involves carving out the juicy innards of your melon until the whites of the rind are visible. Make sure to set aside the fruit chunks, because those will be essential to the final product. After that, you can make a hole in the side of the melon using the coring component, then screw in the tap and you’re ready to serve!

@coldstreamclear

How to really impress your friends this summer 😉🍉🍋 #coldstreamclear #fyp #musicforasushirestaurant #summerdrinks

♬ Music For a Sushi Restaurant - Harry Styles

“Here’s what I like to fill it with,” Aiken said. “For kids, I put the scooped-out watermelon in a blender with some lemonade, and then pour it back into the top of the watermelon keg and pop the top back on. For adults, obviously I do a spiked version of that, with whatever kind of liquor you like.”

It’s important that the consistency of your liquid is thin enough to flow out through the tap; a smoothie-like texture has the potential to clog the valve. It’s also a good idea to slice a small section off the base of your melon so that it can sit flat on a surface without tipping over.

But why stop at watermelon? Enjoy spiced apple cider in pumpkins for Halloween, frothy Piña Coladas served out of a pineapple or top up your melon with your favorite seltzer of choice.

“I spent my entire life savings on culinary school, but making a watermelon keg is one of my most priceless skills,” Aiken said.

Learn more about the particular model we mentioned in the slide below, plus see what other people had to say about this party-pleasing gadget. If you’re not entirely convinced that this is the keg for you, we also wrangled up a couple of other options available.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

Amazon
Get the Final Touch Watermelon Tapping And Coring Kit
This particular model by Final Touch is made from BPA-free plastic and is the most popular option on Amazon. It also comes with a coring tool, which can make keg insertion a little easier, and stabilizing washers to help ensure a leak-proof performance.
$19.99 at Amazon$24.95 at Williams Sonoma

Promising reviews for the Final Touch tapping kit:

“Nice conversation piece. Made for our summer activities. The faucet attached well to the watermelon and produced a tight and [leakproof] seal on the fruit. Just blend the pulp, pass the blended juice into a colander to remove pieces that can clog the faucet and enjoy a refreshing drink.” ― Modesto Aguayo

″Our daughter turned 40 in July. We gave her a huge 40th party. The watermelon keg was a HUGE success. I am so happy I saw it in time to have it for the party. Some people thought that the watermelon was not real that’s how good it looked. Loved it, we plan to use it a lot it’s so much fun.” ― Amazon customer

“Had a ton of fun with this on 4th of July. Made watermelon margaritas - everyone was impressed. Can’t wait to use it again!” ― Robin Johnson

“Worked really well - exactly as advertised. It’s not metal, so don’t expect it to be super sturdy, but it’s still plenty strong. The tap is big enough for blended watermelon to pour through. If you do make watermelon daiquiris I’d recommend straining out the pulp though. I used this for about 10 hours without any issues except for two times when it got clogged and we had to use pressurized air to clear it. Not a big deal, but with the pulp strained out this would work perfectly.” ― Richard W. Mcrae

Amazon
An all-in-one corer and spout with legs
The four stabilizing feet included in this affordable tapping kit mean you don't have bother with slicing off the bottom of your melon in order for it to stand up on a flat surface. The spout is also connected to the coring tool for a simple and easy insertion and the longer length of the spout ensures that it will reach the liquid for seamless dispensing.

Promising reviews: "I was shocked by how well this product worked. It was one of the cheaper items that we were considering bit decided to go for it. The ease of use was incredible. It did not clog or have any performance issues. We had no leakage problems. You can find multiple videos on YouTube about fast ways to puree the watermelon inside. We bough a second set of these - one for kiddos and one for 'adult' drinks. Worth the $7!" — BabyMamaBeth

"Exceeded expectations. Hollowed out watermelon with an immersion blender, inserted the tap on a flat side of the melon, punched it through the rind and poured the punch I made back into the watermelon. No leaks or dripping, the tap worked great and is a very good deal for the price. I put googly eyes on the melon and named it Walter Melon, will be making Walter Melons for future cookouts and parties, was a big hit." — Yossarian
$7.49 at Amazon$6.98 at Walmart
Amazon
A chrome and brass melon spout
This spout is made with chrome-covered brass and could possibly be more durable than all plastic options. The included set of stabilizing washers help to ensure that the tap will stay in place as you pour. You might need to purchase a coring tool separately to help make the hole for the tap.

Promising reviews: "I went to a neighborhood party and they had the Blazin Watermelon Tap... Everyone loved it! The only problem is you need to order two, so you have a watermelon on standby. I just ordered three more and will bring as the perfect party gift. Bring a watermelon filled with vodka with the Blazin Watermelon Tap and tell them to keep the tap as a gift. TOTALLY COOL." — Amazon customer

"High quality, sturdy tap. Easy to assemble and clean when done. We used it for a pumpkin keg at a Halloween Party. Our guests were amazed! The tap did not leak, and the handle is not flimsy while your beverage is dispensing. We will definitely use this tap again on a watermelon in the summertime." — NurseBent
$39.99 at Amazon
A set of four Libbey classic cocktail double old fashioned glasses

The Essential Cocktail Glasses You Need For Your Bar Cart

Popular in the Community

shoppingalcoholFourth Of JulyCocktailswatermelon

MORE IN LIFE

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Wellness

4 Signs You’re Experiencing Compassion Fatigue Due To, Well, Everything

Home & Living

Should You Click ‘Allow Cookies’ On Every Website That Asks?

Style & Beauty

Dermatologists Warn About TikTok’s Dangerous Skin Care Lies

Wellness

Why High-Profile Convictions Are So Traumatizing For Victims Of Sexual Abuse

Work/Life

‘The Bear’ Shines At Showing The Funny Absurdities And Real Horrors Of A Toxic Job

Shopping

12 Patio Items That Will Transform Your Backyard Into The Ultimate Summer Oasis

Shopping

The Ridealong Bike Seat That Parents Are Obsessed With

Shopping

19 Products To Send With Kids Going To Summer Camp

Shopping

20 Durable Shoes You'll Be Wearing For More Than One Summer

Shopping

33 Personal Care Products That Just Make Sense To Have On Hand In Summer

Shopping

26 Pieces Of Clothing And Accessories Amazon Customers Are Loving Right Now

Shopping

13 Brilliant Toys That Will Entertain Your Kids During Summer Break

Shopping

9 Pairs Of Long Men's Swim Trunks From Target, For Men Who Hate Short Shorts

Food & Drink

It's Time You Learned How To Clean Your Meat-Encrusted Grill

Shopping

The Best Summer Fashion Finds At Target Right Now

Shopping

There’s One Important Step In Your SPF Regimen That You Might Be Forgetting

Shopping

22 Clever Ways To Keep Everything In Your Refrigerator Organized

Food & Drink

The 10 Best Instagram Recipes From June

Shopping

Long-Sleeved Bathing Suits For Beach-To-Street Style

Shopping

Stop What You’re Grilling And Shop These July 4th Sales

Home & Living

13 Ways To Make Your Home Feel Like A Fancy Hotel

Shopping

The Best Self-Tanners For A Natural, Sun-Kissed Glow

Travel

Disney Adults Share Their 12 Best-Kept Park Secrets

Shopping

The Best Aviator Sunglasses For Throwback Summer Style

Style & Beauty

Should You Or Shouldn't You? Experts Dish On At-Home Skin Tag Removal

Home & Living

Should You Delete Your Period Tracking App Right Now? Here's What Experts Say.

Food & Drink

Everyone Should Master Making A Perfect French Omelet. Here's How To Do It.

Shopping

This Tiny Tool Will Prevent You From Being Charged For Overweight Luggage

Shopping

These Reusable Swedish Dishcloths Saved Me A Bundle On Paper Towels

Shopping

12 Pool Floats That Even Adults Will Fight Over (We Call Dibs On The Sloth)

Shopping

20 Travel Items That You’ll Kick Yourself For Not Having Bought Before Your Last Trip

Shopping

Going On A Picnic? Don't Forget These Essentials

Shopping

This $30 Moisturizer Earned Me Compliments From Strangers On The Street

Shopping

ADHD Experts Share The Time Management Tools That Actually Work

Shopping

This Natural Alternative To Retinoids Can Smooth Fine Lines Without Harsh Side Effects

Home & Living

This Sci-Fi Series Is The Top Show On Netflix Right Now

Style & Beauty

Dermatologists Share The Must-Have Skin Care Products They Bring On A Plane

Food & Drink

Massachusetts McDonald’s Accused Of Intentionally Selling Muslim Family Bacon

Shopping

20 Bridal Accessories That Are Almost More Beautiful Than The Gown