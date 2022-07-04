Turn A Watermelon Into A Keg With This $20 Gadget

Come summer, there’s nothing better than an outdoor gathering and a crisp drink that cuts the heat and makes you say “ahhh.” I’m talking a fruity, refreshing and possibly even boozy beverage that quenches your thirst and satisfies your sweet tooth at a midday barbecue or a poolside lounge session.

If this scenario sounds like a dream to you, may I suggest transforming a watermelon, the unofficial fruit of summer, into your very own drink dispenser?

Kristen Aiken, HuffPost’s Head of Life and resident expert in all things food and beverage, said that thanks to a cleverly designed spout and coring tool, transforming a watermelon into a keg becomes an eye-catching party trick that can be executed with ease.

“When people walk in and see a giant watermelon sitting on the counter with a tap in the side of it, they can’t help but ooh and ahh and wonder what’s inside,” she said.

If you think this looks more trouble than it’s worth, Aiken insisted that’s part of the appeal: relatively low effort, big pay off.

“You only have to have the tiniest bit of dexterity to make it work,” she said.

According to Aiken, If you’ve ever carved a pumpkin for Halloween, you’re already equipped with the required set of skills to make your watermelon keg dreams a reality. The process involves carving out the juicy innards of your melon until the whites of the rind are visible. Make sure to set aside the fruit chunks, because those will be essential to the final product. After that, you can make a hole in the side of the melon using the coring component, then screw in the tap and you’re ready to serve!