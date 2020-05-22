The bodies, the beach, the not-subtle innuendo ― it all feels deliciously forbidden, given the current circumstances. You’d be just to pine not only for Styles and the catchy tune, but to want to live in the colorful world he created, too.

We’ll settle for the next best thing: a curated “Watermelon Sugar” wardrobe.

Styles and co. take on a number of trends over the course of the video, including colorful sunglasses, crocheted tanks and bikinis, bold patterns and one look pulled off the Gucci Fall 2020 Menswear runway. (Styles is face of the brand.) Luckily, you don’t have to break your budget to get the look.