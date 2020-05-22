Style & Beauty

How To Get The Looks From Harry Styles' 'Watermelon Sugar' Music Video

It's Styles' colorful, sexy beach fantasy and we're just wanting to live in it.

This video is dedicated to touching.”

From the moment those words appear on the screen in Harry Stylesnew video for the wonderfully horny, very obviously-about-oral-sex song “Watermelon Sugar,” sensory overload ensues.

The bodies, the beach, the not-subtle innuendo ― it all feels deliciously forbidden, given the current circumstances. You’d be just to pine not only for Styles and the catchy tune, but to want to live in the colorful world he created, too.

We’ll settle for the next best thing: a curated “Watermelon Sugar” wardrobe.

Styles and co. take on a number of trends over the course of the video, including colorful sunglasses, crocheted tanks and bikinis, bold patterns and one look pulled off the Gucci Fall 2020 Menswear runway. (Styles is face of the brand.) Luckily, you don’t have to break your budget to get the look.

Now, please join us while we stock up on watermelon and play this video on repeat.

Colorful Sunglasses
YouTube / Harry Styles
Look at those baby blues.
Madewell Indio Sunglasses, now $24.99
Madewell
Get the Madewell Indio sunglasses for $24.99
Akila Verve Sunglasses, now $85
Akila
Get the Akila verve sunglasses for $85
Crocheted Tank
YouTube / Harry Styles
Perfect for dining beachside. Or couchside.
Loft Plus Spacedye Sweater Tank, $49.50
Loft
Get the Loft Plus spacedye sweater tank for $49.50
Madewell Monterey Sweater Tank, now $39.99
Madewell
Get the Madewell Monterey sweater tank for $39.99
Hawaiian Print Shirt
YouTube / Harry Styles
Sheer joy not guaranteed (but likely).
Scotch & Soda Printed Hawaii Shirt, $98
Scotch & Soda
Get the Scotch & Soda printed Hawaii shirt for $98
AllSaints Mokapu Shirt, now $65
AllSaints
Get the AllSaints Mokapu shirt, now $65
Bold Striped Shorts
YouTube / Harry Styles
A class photo we'd like to be in.
Eloquii Pleated Rainbow Stripe Shorts, $69.95
Eloquii
Get the Eloquii pleated rainbow stripe shorts for $69.95
Billabong x Sincerely Jules Hard To Tell Striped Shorts, $59.95
Bloomingdale's
Get the Billabong x Sincerely Jules hard to tell striped shorts (matching top here) from Bloomingdale's for $59.95
A Floral Bucket Hat
YouTube / Harry Styles
To block out the sun and realization that you do not in fact live inside this video.
Shein Daisy Embroidered Bucket Hat, $8
Shein
Get the Shein daisy embroidered hat for $8
A Crocheted Bikini
YouTube / Harry Styles
Who needs practicality when you have fashion?
Cupshe Off-the-Shoulder High Waisted Bikini, $39.99
Cupshe
Get the Cupshe off-the-shoulder high waisted bikini for $39.99
A High Waisted Floral Bikini
YouTube / Harry Styles
Best worn while eating, well, watermelon.
Modcloth Janey Top, $49, and Sara High Waisted Bottom, $45
Modcloth
Get the Modcloth Janey bikini top and Sara high waisted bikini bottom for $94
And, Of Course, An Actual Piece of Watermelon
YouTube / Harry Styles
The star of the show.
Shein Watermelon Print Plunge Neck High Waisted Bikini Swimsuit, $11
Shein
Get the Shein watermelon high waisted bikini for $11
