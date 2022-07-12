HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

This water flosser has over 74,000 five-star ratings on Amazon and for good reason. It uses a pulse-modulation technology for maximum plaque removal and has a hydro-pulse massage mode to help stimulate your gums and improve circulation. The 360-degree rotating tip also ensures that the pressurized water reaches all surfaces of your teeth so no spot goes uncleaned.