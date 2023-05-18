Shopping teethDental Healthdental hygiene

This Incredibly Popular Water Flosser Is 40% Off Right Now

The Waterpik Aquarius water flosser has over 90,000 five-star ratings on Amazon.

If you’ve always wanted to try a water flosser or have been recommended one by your dentist, then listen up: There’s a highly rated option on sale for 40% off on Amazon right now.

Not only has Waterpik’s Aquarius flosser earned the American Dental Association’s seal of acceptance, but it also has over 90,000 five-star ratings on Amazon. It uses a pulse-modulation technology for maximum plaque removal and has a hydro-pulse massage mode to help stimulate your gums and improve circulation. The 360-degree rotating tip also ensures that pressurized water reaches all surfaces of your teeth, so no spot goes uncleaned.

Considered by many people to be the gold standard in water flossers, the Waterpik Aquarius is a countertop system that features enhanced pressure with 10 cleaning settings and a 360-degree rotating tip that ensures the pressurized water reaches all surfaces of the teeth. It's available in black, gray, blue and white.

Promising review: "This little appliance is great! I was going to the dentist for my yearly check up and found I had some dental problems. I bought this and it changed everything for me. I now have healthier gums and my dentist is amazed at how much of an improvement my gums have made. This thing gets all the stuff out of my teeth that I have been missing. I highly recommend it to everyone!!!! Worth the investment on your dental health." — I Am KW
$59.99 at Amazon (originally $99.99)
