This Incredibly Popular Water Flosser Is 40% Off Right Now

Waterpik Aquarius water flosser

Considered by many people to be the gold standard in water flossers, the Waterpik Aquarius is a countertop system that features enhanced pressure with 10 cleaning settings and a 360-degree rotating tip that ensures the pressurized water reaches all surfaces of the teeth. It's available in black, gray, blue and white."This little appliance is great! I was going to the dentist for my yearly check up and found I had some dental problems. I bought this and it changed everything for me. I now have healthier gums and my dentist is amazed at how much of an improvement my gums have made. This thing gets all the stuff out of my teeth that I have been missing. I highly recommend it to everyone!!!! Worth the investment on your dental health." — I Am KW