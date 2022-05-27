Shopping

The Best Waterproof Travel Bags For Beach And Lake Trips

EVA baskets, waterproof tote bags and floating backpacks to keep your valuables dry all summer long.

A <a href="https://www.amazon.com/IDRYBAG-Waterproof-Backpack-Floating-Kayaking/dp/B081JMLR7T?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=628e33c1e4b0933e736da513%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="waterproof backpack from Amazon" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="628e33c1e4b0933e736da513" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/IDRYBAG-Waterproof-Backpack-Floating-Kayaking/dp/B081JMLR7T?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=628e33c1e4b0933e736da513%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">waterproof backpack from Amazon</a>, <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=waterproofbags-griffinwynne-052522-628e33c1e4b0933e736da513&url=https%3A%2F%2Fthebeachpeople.co%2Fproducts%2Fwet-bucket%3Fvariant%3D40522437394626%26currency%3DUSD%26utm_medium%3Dproduct_sync%26utm_source%3Dgoogle%26utm_content%3Dsag_organic%26utm_campaign%3Dsag_organic%26utm_source%3Dgoogle%26utm_medium%3Dpaid%26utm_campaign%3D16386910200%26utm_content%3D%26utm_term%3D%26gadid%3D%26gclid%3DCjwKCAjwp7eUBhBeEiwAZbHwkU5FA9yupaiuJg3u931XXqpyhhrdC19KJwNwO2ILSczwhN3RI3wzlRoCCl8QAvD_BwE" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="wet bucket from The Beach People" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="628e33c1e4b0933e736da513" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=waterproofbags-griffinwynne-052522-628e33c1e4b0933e736da513&url=https%3A%2F%2Fthebeachpeople.co%2Fproducts%2Fwet-bucket%3Fvariant%3D40522437394626%26currency%3DUSD%26utm_medium%3Dproduct_sync%26utm_source%3Dgoogle%26utm_content%3Dsag_organic%26utm_campaign%3Dsag_organic%26utm_source%3Dgoogle%26utm_medium%3Dpaid%26utm_campaign%3D16386910200%26utm_content%3D%26utm_term%3D%26gadid%3D%26gclid%3DCjwKCAjwp7eUBhBeEiwAZbHwkU5FA9yupaiuJg3u931XXqpyhhrdC19KJwNwO2ILSczwhN3RI3wzlRoCCl8QAvD_BwE" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">wet bucket from The Beach People</a> and a <a href="https://markandgraham.juo2.net/c/2706071/267860/4338?subId1=waterproofbags-griffinwynne-052522-628e33c1e4b0933e736da513&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.markandgraham.com%2Fproducts%2Fmg-steeletex-waterproof-beach-tote%2F%3Fsku%3D1750544" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="monogrammed beach bag from Mark &#x26; Graham" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="628e33c1e4b0933e736da513" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://markandgraham.juo2.net/c/2706071/267860/4338?subId1=waterproofbags-griffinwynne-052522-628e33c1e4b0933e736da513&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.markandgraham.com%2Fproducts%2Fmg-steeletex-waterproof-beach-tote%2F%3Fsku%3D1750544" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">monogrammed beach bag from Mark & Graham</a>.
From left to right: Amazon, The Beach People, Mark & Graham
A waterproof backpack from Amazon, wet bucket from The Beach People and a monogrammed beach bag from Mark & Graham.

The only thing worse than bringing sand into your house is bringing in mildew and mold from a damp beach bag. If you wait all year for long summer days at the pool or lake, a waterproof beach bag will keep all your valuables dry and clean. Unlike canvas toes or nylon backpacks, these waterproof bags are made to be taken on boat rides and kayak trips. They’re durable and versatile, to carry towels, towels, snacks, sunscreen and more for you and your whole family.

To help you step up your summer travel game, we’ve rounded up the best waterproof beach bags and backpacks. Some float in water, some can be cleaned with a hose and some have a built-in waterproof speaker to keep the party going.

1
Mark & Graham
A monogrammed bag for a personal touch
A little preppy and a little sporty, this waterproof vinyl bag is a summer must. Get it embroidered with your initials for a personal touch. It comes in three sizes and nine colors.
$69+ at Mark & Graham
2
Yeti
A durable bag with extra hidden zippers and pockets
If you love their coolers and tumblers, you need to get your hands on Yeti's waterproof tote bag. It has an interior zipped pocket to keep your valuables safe and dividers to store items like wet bathing suits. It comes in three sizes and four colors.
$130+ at Yeti
3
Amazon
A floating waterproof backpack that opens at the top
If a flap top backpack is more your style, this dry bag floats on water when buckled properly. It comes in two sizes and four colors.
$50.99 at Amazon
4
Amazon
A floating dry bag you'll be glad to have
If you spend your whole summer on the water, this floating dry bag is a must. It has a roll-top to keep all your valuables dry, and it floats on water when properly buckled. It comes in five sizes and 18 colors.
$11.99+ at Amazon
5
The Beach People
An EVA bucket bag for wet toys and shoes
The Beach People's wet bucket bag is equal parts chic and versatile. Stuff it with beach toys, wet suits and towels and hose it down to get the sand off. It comes in six colors.
$119 at The Beach People
6
Amazon
A waterproof backpack with a detachable dry bag
For a dry bag you can carry as a backpack, look no further. It has a roll-top to keep everything completely dry and comes with an extra, smaller dry bag to contain your valuables. It comes in three sizes and four colors.
$44.99 at Amazon
7
Amazon
A dry bag with a waterproof speaker and solar-powered charger
Bring the party with you with this waterproof speaker bag with a USB charger. It's solar powered, too, keeping all your items dry and powered.
$43.99 at Amazon
8
Rtic
A fuss-free bag for all your wet towels
This waterproof bag is durable and easy; you can throw everything inside and go, carrying towels and toys for your whole family. It comes in two sizes and nine colors.
$59.99+ at Rtic
9
Amazon
A translucent dry bag with a separate phone protector
This translucent dry bag is completely waterproof and lets you see everything you're carrying. It comes with a waterproof phone case for extra protection, and is available in five sizes and 10 colors.
$20.99 at Amazon (originally $21.99)
10
Amazon
A waterproof bag in fun prints
This water- and sand-proof bag is a colorful addition to any beach day. It has outside pockets for your water bottle, flip flops, sunscreen and anything else. It comes in 10 colors.
$23.79 at Amazon (originally $27.99)
11
Amazon
A perforated bag that's like a giant Croc
From Crocs to colorful slides, it's clear the hottest material this summer is rubber. This perforated bag is waterproof and sand-proof, letting you carry everything you need without getting moldy. It comes in three sizes and 28 colors.
$47.99+ at Amazon
