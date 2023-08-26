ShoppingBeautysummermascara

Waterproof Mascaras From Walmart That Will Stay Put On The Sweatiest Days

These mascaras from Walmart promise to pass the sweat test with flying colors.
Waterproof mascaras from <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FMaybelline-Great-Lash-Waterproof-Mascara-Very-Black%2F1118745&subId1=64e81b9ae4b0fcbba898f376" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Maybelline" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64e81b9ae4b0fcbba898f376" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FMaybelline-Great-Lash-Waterproof-Mascara-Very-Black%2F1118745&subId1=64e81b9ae4b0fcbba898f376" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Maybelline</a>, <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FL-Oreal-Paris-Voluminous-Lash-Paradise-Waterproof-Mascara-Blackest-Black%2F133805243&subId1=64e81b9ae4b0fcbba898f376" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="L&#x27;Oreal" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64e81b9ae4b0fcbba898f376" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FL-Oreal-Paris-Voluminous-Lash-Paradise-Waterproof-Mascara-Blackest-Black%2F133805243&subId1=64e81b9ae4b0fcbba898f376" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">L'Oreal</a> and <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FCOVERGIRL-Lash-Blast-Clump-Crusher-Waterproof-Mascara-825-Very-Black-0-44-oz%2F21694873&subId1=64e81b9ae4b0fcbba898f376" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Covergirl" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64e81b9ae4b0fcbba898f376" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FCOVERGIRL-Lash-Blast-Clump-Crusher-Waterproof-Mascara-825-Very-Black-0-44-oz%2F21694873&subId1=64e81b9ae4b0fcbba898f376" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">Covergirl</a>
With cooler temperatures around the corner in some parts of the country, you’ll want to take advantage of these sunny summer days by taking a swim at the local pool or frolicking around your favorite beach. The only downside to these enjoyable activities is sweating off your makeup before the day is even over.

Luckily, there are some amazing (and affordable) waterproof mascaras that will make your lashes pop rain or shine. We’ve gone through all the best-selling mascaras at Walmart and searched customer reviews to find what mascaras won’t budge or smudge on your sweatiest days.

1
Walmart
Covergirl Lash Blast Clump Crusher waterproof mascara
Rating: 4.3 out of 5 stars

Available in brown, black and very black, Covergirl's Clump Crusher mascara glides on for sleek, long lashes. With a specially designed curved brush, the wand will provide coverage from root to tip.

Promising review: “Absolutely love Covergirl mascara!! When they say water resistant they MEAN water resistant!! I live in Florida which is a super hot an humid state, usually my mascara runs throughout the day but I've never had an issue with this mascara!” — alanadellmonica
$9.37 at Walmart
2
Walmart
L'Oreal Paris Voluminous Lash Paradise waterproof mascara
Rating: 4.3 out of 5 stars

For volume and length, check out L'Oreal Paris's popular Voluminous Lash Paradise. The waterproof formula is clump and smudge resistant for luxurious lashes.

Promising review: “Wow! This baby stays on good! I went swimming in the ocean and it wasn't even smudged by me rubbing my face afterwards!” — rockinchairz
$7.33 at Walmart
3
Walmart
Maybelline Great Lash Waterproof Mascara
Rating: 4.3 out of 5 stars

Maybelline's Great Lash Mascara is a classic. Released in 1971, this waterproof mascara is still a staple in makeup bags across the country.

Promising review: “I surf everyday on warm water and this mascara stays on until I remove it. Even my sunscreen won't smudge or flake it! A girl's got to be able to bat her lashes when she's cut some dude off!” — SurfArtist
$6.99 at Walmart
4
Walmart
Wet N Wild Mega Length mascara
Rating: 4.3 out of 5 stars

On sale currently for $3.28, wet n wild's Mega Length Mascara is the most affordable sweat-proof mascara on our list. With such a great price, now's the time to try this smudge-free, clump-free mascara.

Promising review: “I love it. You will notice in one use how much longer your eyelashes are. And the black just makes it look so good. And even better its waterproof and it doesnt come off at all. No matter how much you cry it stays in place.” — chloeg93
$3.28 at Walmart
5
Walmart
Maybelline Full 'N Soft waterproof mascara
Rating: 4.4 out of 5 stars

Maybelline's Full 'N Soft mascara is enriched with vitamin E to promote softer, healthier lashes. Swipe on the nourishing formula for fuller-looking lashes.

Promising review: “The only waterproof mascara I have found to be ACTUALLY WATERPROOF! stays on no matter what, not necessary to reapply!” — abbyymariezz
$6.59 at Walmart
6
Walmart
Maybelline Lash Sensational Sky High waterproof mascara
Rating: 4.3 out of 5 stars

The Lash Sensational Sky High mascara wand offers a thin, flexible brush that lets your coat your lashes from every angle. The formula, made of bamboo extract and fibers delivers long lashes that aren't weighed down.

Promising review: “Will be my constant go to in mascara!! It doesn’t transfer to the skin after applying like most others and it flows perfectly across the lashes to make them definable. Waterproof and all day wear proof” — Kim
$9.98 at Walmart
7
Walmart
Essence Lash Princess waterproof mascara
Rating: 4.6 out of 5 stars

The popular essence Lash Princess False Lash mascara now comes in a waterproof formula. Delivery dramatic length and extra volume, this mascara is one you'll want to try out.

Promising review: “I've tried many waterproof mascara is and this is the only one that truly last the whole day without coming off or smudging. Super long clump free lashes.” — Stacey F.
$6.99 at Walmart
8
Walmart
Maybelline Volum' Express The Colossal Big Shot waterproof mascara
Rating: 4.4 out of 5 stars

For voluminous lashes that are longer and fuller, try Maybelline's Volum' Express Mascara. The Big Shot wand has unique wavy brush bristles to deliver extra volume.

Promising review: “This mascara is awesome, it covers the lashes makes them look thicker, and fuller. The only issue is, it's almost TOO waterproof. It is VERY hard to remove, so awesome lashes, at your own risk.” — Cody
$7.98 at Walmart
9
Walmart
L'Oreal Paris Bambi Eye waterproof lasting mascara
Rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars

Go for the big doe-eyed look with Bambi Eye waterproof mascara from L'Oreal Paris. The volume and length you'll get from the velvety formula gives an instant eye-opening appearance.

Promising review: “I love this mascara!!!!! I just bought it to have a waterproof mascara because I don't want to worry about it running, and I am in love. It doesn't clump, and it makes my lashes look so long. I took a pic with one eye bare and the other with mascara on. I don't have to tell you which is which.” — Sketch
$10 at Walmart
10
Walmart
Rimmel London Scandal'Eyes mascara
Rating: 4.4 out of 5 stars

You can't beat the price of Rimmel London's Scandal'Eyes mascara at under $6. The hourglass-shaped brush delivers volume and length.

Promising review: “It is definitely water proof! Had it on at CrossFit class and it did not smear at all!” — Squirrel
$5.97 at Walmart

