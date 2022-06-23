I adore everything about picnics: eating yummy sandwiches, fruit salads and chips, watching fireflies drift by as the sun begins to set and the cheerful sounds of people relaxing en plein air. But there’s one thing that can really put a literal damper on the whole affair: the soggy butt. Is there anything worse than standing up after enjoying a great park hang only to find that your cute summer clothes are completely soaked through after hours of sitting on a wet blanket?

Now that we know how to address a mosquito nuisance, it’s time to eliminate the annoyance of wet butt with the use of a waterproof or water repellent blanket. Using a blanket with a waterproof lining is an absolute must, not only when it comes to staying nice and dry, but also for keeping the blanket clean and in good shape, making your investment purchase last longer.

Blankets with waterproof liners are also great for the beach, camping and any other unexpectedly wet activity. They’re easy to clean, come in all kinds of patterns, colors and aesthetics and often include their own carrying handles or case. Keep reading to pick one up for yourself from retailers like Amazon, REI, Bed Bath and Beyond and more at a wide variety of price points.