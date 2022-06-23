Shopping

The Best Waterproof Picnic Blankets

These waterproof picnic blankets are available at retailers like Amazon and Bed Bath and Beyond andat a range of price points.

I adore everything about picnics: eating yummy sandwiches, fruit salads and chips, watching fireflies drift by as the sun begins to set and the cheerful sounds of people relaxing en plein air. But there’s one thing that can really put a literal damper on the whole affair: the soggy butt. Is there anything worse than standing up after enjoying a great park hang only to find that your cute summer clothes are completely soaked through after hours of sitting on a wet blanket?

Now that we know how to address a mosquito nuisance, it’s time to eliminate the annoyance of wet butt with the use of a waterproof or water repellent blanket. Using a blanket with a waterproof lining is an absolute must, not only when it comes to staying nice and dry, but also for keeping the blanket clean and in good shape, making your investment purchase last longer.

Blankets with waterproof liners are also great for the beach, camping and any other unexpectedly wet activity. They’re easy to clean, come in all kinds of patterns, colors and aesthetics and often include their own carrying handles or case. Keep reading to pick one up for yourself from retailers like Amazon, REI, Bed Bath and Beyond and more at a wide variety of price points.

1
REI
Nomadix festival blanket
This cheerful and useful blanket from Nomadix is available in three fun, punchy patterns, and is so effective at repelling water that it's actually slip-resistant, which means it's also perfect for hot yoga. This lightweight blanket is made using recycled plastic that is Global Recycle Standard Certified.
$69.95 at REI
2
Food52
The Somewhere Co. roll-up printed blanket
Available in two different eclectic patterns, this kicky blanket just feels like a good time. Made of comfortable fleece on top, it has a waterproof liner to ensure the driest of bums and a roll-up design with a strong handle and removable shoulder strap for convenient carrying.
$110 at Food52
3
Maisonette
Little Unicorn indoor/outdoor blanket
Created not only to withstand the outdoor elements, this sweet blanket from Little Unicorn has a water-resistant surface that is easily wiped clean so it's just as handy for the spills and messes that accompany picnicking with small children. It comes with its own carrying strap for easy-breezy hauling. It's available in two sizes, so you can get the one that suits your family best.
$55+ at Maisonette
4
Amazon
Rumpl The Original Puffy blanket
Rumpl's iconic and stylish blanket is not only perfect for picnics but can keep you safe and warm from inclement weather, too, thanks to high-quality insulation. It's water- and odor-resistant and features a ripstop shell with insulation made from 100% recycled materials. It's machine-washable and comes in 15 glorious patterns and shades. Use it as a blanket while camping or as a perch while picnicking — either way, it's a great investment for anyone who loves being outdoors.
$129 at Amazon
5
Amazon
L.L. Bean extra-large waterproof outdoor blanket
This low-key, understated L.L. Bean blanket is made with their signature super-soft polyester fleece and nylon that's been coated with a rugged polyurethane that is moisture-resistant. It's available in two different shades of blue and can comfortably seat four people. Keep it in your car for whenever adventure calls.
$79 at L.L. Bean
6
Amazon
PortableAnd large picnic mat
If you're looking for elevated heritage vibes, then this large checked blanket with PU leather straps and handles is a perfect choice. It comes in three different colors and patterns and is water-, sand-, dirt- and grass-proof. The three-layer design features soft fleece on top, padding in the middle and PEVA backing that suits all your outdoor needs.
$26.99 at Amazon (originally $39.99)
7
Bed Bath and Beyond
Ugg Mischa throw blanket
With six different options to pick from, including solid colors and fanciful patterns, the Ugg indoor/outdoor blanket will suit everything from camping to a day at the beach, a picnic and everything in between. It has a quilted, textured design and is made of water-resistant polyester that couldn't be easier to clean.
$29.99 at Bed Bath and Beyond
8
Eddie Bauer
Eddie Bauer Deluxe outdoor blanket
Available in three simple yet chic colors and patterns, this packable, water-repellent blanket by Eddie Bauer is a classic choice for those who are more inclined toward minimalism and simplicity. It's made of sturdy, durable materials that can withstand both the elements and the test of time, and comes with its own carrying bag with a handle, tote strap and backpack straps.
$59.40 at Eddie Bauer (originally $99)
9
Amazon
Kelty Biggie blanket
Kelty's popular Biggie blanket is not only perfect for picnics but a great addition to your camping gear. It's insulated and made with sleeping bag materials, with one weather-proof side and another made with soft brushed fabric that is soft, warm and cozy.
$68 at Amazon (originally $77.99)
10
Amazon
Miu Color picnic blanket
How sweet is the pineapple print on this extra-large blanket? It's also available in three other patterns if you prefer something a bit more classic. It's designed to be enjoyed at parks, the beach and more. Made of waterproof PVC on one side and soft, durable oxford cloth on top, it'll save you from getting wet and look good doing it. It's foldable and lightweight with velcro straps and an integrated handle, so it's a breeze to tote around.
$22.99 at Amazon (originally $29.99)
11
Amazon
Scuddles extra large picnic blanket
With six different designs to choose from, this elegant picnic blanket looks much more expensive than it actually is. It features sturdy waterproof construction with PEVA backing and a soft, woven acrylic top, folds up easily and can be secured with a velcro fastening to turn it into a compact, lightweight tote. Reviewers note that it is easy to clean and comes out of the wash intact, making it a solid choice for those who want a blanket that is as attractive as it is functional and long-lasting.
$28.99 at Amazon (originally 41.99)
