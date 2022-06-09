Shopping

These Waterproof Bluetooth Speakers Can Get Wet (And Still Party)

From the Sonos Roam to the JBL Flip 5, these portable, waterproof speakers are perfect for waterfront listening this summer.

Staff Writer

An <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=waterproofspeaker-griffinwynne-06082022-629f5851e4b07aa9389e4126&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ultimateears.com%2Fen-us%2Fwireless-speakers%2Fboom-3.html%3F%26utm_source%3Dgoogle%26utm_medium%3Dcpc%26utm_campaign%3DUltimate%2520Ears%2520-%2520NA%2520-%2520DTX%2520-%2520Always%2520On%2520-%2520Search%2520-%2520Speakers%2520-%2520US%2520-%2520ROAS%26gclid%3DCjwKCAjwkYGVBhArEiwA4sZLuO8U2v6mj65FZeN7oIwYdWF1C-mIH63kx-OMwgMt4VvmtaTCDIKiYhoCzXsQAvD_BwE" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Ultimate Ears Boom 3 floating waterproof speaker from Best Buy" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="629f5851e4b07aa9389e4126" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=waterproofspeaker-griffinwynne-06082022-629f5851e4b07aa9389e4126&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ultimateears.com%2Fen-us%2Fwireless-speakers%2Fboom-3.html%3F%26utm_source%3Dgoogle%26utm_medium%3Dcpc%26utm_campaign%3DUltimate%2520Ears%2520-%2520NA%2520-%2520DTX%2520-%2520Always%2520On%2520-%2520Search%2520-%2520Speakers%2520-%2520US%2520-%2520ROAS%26gclid%3DCjwKCAjwkYGVBhArEiwA4sZLuO8U2v6mj65FZeN7oIwYdWF1C-mIH63kx-OMwgMt4VvmtaTCDIKiYhoCzXsQAvD_BwE" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Ultimate Ears Boom 3 floating waterproof speaker from Best Buy</a>, playing tunes on a hot summer day.
Best Buy
An Ultimate Ears Boom 3 floating waterproof speaker from Best Buy, playing tunes on a hot summer day.

Whether you’re playing pop, country, ’90s R&B or the “Encanto soundtrack as you lounge poolside this summer, a portable, waterproof wireless Bluetooth speaker will help you keep the party going. From compact models that clip onto your chair or bag to palm-sized boomboxes that hold a charge for 24 hours, the speakers below are versatile, user-friendly and built for all sorts of beach and pool people.

All of these listening devices are completely waterproof; some even float. That means you can splish and splash around them, take them in the shower or even drop them in the pool by mistake, only worrying about what song to play next. We’ve listed the play time for each speaker, as well as all their respective perks. Some have lights that change with the music, some connect to Wi-Fi and have voice control and some connect to other speakers, giving you double the sound.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Ultimate Ears
Ultimate Ears Boom 3
With 15 hours of battery life and easy touch volume and play/pause control buttons, the Ultimate Ears Boom 3 combines all the good things about an old-school boombox and a super futuristic wireless speaker. Control it manually or from your phone to get the exact song and volume you want. Its cylinder shape means you get 360 degrees of sound and it floats, too, although it can be fully submerged in water for half an hour and keep playing. Pair it with other Ultimate Ears speakers and enjoy the three colors it comes in.

Promising review: "This is my first UE speaker but I liked it so mucccccch! Quality of material used in it is super high, soft fabric all around the speaker gives a good grip. Controls are accessible + & - works pretty nice and by pressing both + & - you can check battery percentage and also you can check through Boom app on IOS and Android. It's waterproof and floats. Sound quality is as excellent as others out there in the “high-end speaker” market. I played classical, pop and alternative rock and got impressed!" — Zaid
$149.99 at Ultimate Ears
2
Jbl
JBL Clip 4
A small speaker that packs a punch, the JBL Clip 4 has a user-friendly clip so you can attach it to your bag or chair. It comes in six colors, has 10 hours of battery life and uses Bluetooth to connect to any phone or device.

Promising review: "I absolutely LOVE the JBL Clip 4!! The design is compact and light, but the sound quality is absolutely amazing. All genres of music sound amazing on this! The amount of bass that comes out of the Clip 4 is truly impressive! The "clip switch" is easy to depress, making it quick and convenient to clip it on my bike, then to my backpack/bag. I've even clipped it on the towel rack in the bathroom to have some music while I shower. The Clip 4 has easy to locate volume control buttons, but volume can also be controlled via Bluetooth. Connecting to Bluetooth was easy with no issues. I 100% recommend getting the Clip 4 if you want quality sound on the go, in a lightweight, compact speaker." — StephLR87
$79.95 at Jbl
3
Sonos
Sonos Roam
With automatic Wi-Fi connection, device pairing and voice operation, the Sonos Roam is a speaker from the future. It comes in five colors, has 10 hours of play time and works with Apple AirPlay 2, Bluetooth and the Sonos app. This speaker's durable, too: It can be submerged in a meter of water for up to 30 minutes.

Promising review: "After I purchased the SL set I knew needed to be able to take this amazing sound on the road to relax in my hotel room. I've had no trouble with set up, the sound quality is amazing, and the set up guides within the app makes it use friendly." — GeminiSpeaks
$143.20 at Sonos (originally $179)
4
Amazon
Tribit XSound Go Speaker
The Tribit XSound Go Speaker is a crowd-pleaser, according to the 20,000 positive reviews. With 24-hour playtime, an AUX-chord port, built-in microphones for phone calls and a detachable carrying strap, this speaker is as versatile as it is affordable. It connects with Bluetooth and is enabled for Siri and Google Now.

Promising review: "This speaker vastly exceeded my expectations and thought I should share. This tiny thing can boom sound like no other speaker of its size. I blasted the speaker to full volume in a room downstairs. A few rooms and a flight of stairs away, I could still hear every lyric to the song I was playing. It instantly connected to my phone via Bluetooth. It also seems sturdy enough that it can be knocked around a bit, which is helpful to me since I’d use it outside a lot. It’s the smallest portable speaker I’ve ever used, yet produces more sound without any distortion at high volumes. As far as I can tell, this speaker is the best one you can get for this amount of money. And I’d argue it’s worth more." — Connor
$36.99 at Amazon (originally $49.99)
5
Amazon
Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 2
The Ultimate Eats Wonderboom 2 is a floating speaker with 360-degree sound and 8,000 five-star reviews. It comes in four colors, has a 13-hour battery life and connects to your devices with Bluetooth.

Promising review: "I bought this after someone I met on a boat trip had the original wonderboom. The wonderboom 2 has all the great features as the original but with improvements. It delivers good quality sound in a small package. I take it with me on trips, use it while doing yard work, and any other time where I need portable music. One feature that sold me on it is that it floats. You can take it tubing or throw it to someone in the water and not worry about losing it. Also It pairs to devices easily and has good battery life. I did quite a bit of research before I purchased this speaker and it is arguably one of the best speakers in terms of value." — Daniel C.
$79.99 at Amazon (originally $99.99)
6
JBL
JBL Flip 5
For 12 hours of playtime and totally booming sound, the JBL Flip 5 is a great choice. It's a Bluetooth speaker than can pair with other JBL PartyBoost-compatible speakers to give you extra sound, and it's waterproof in up to three feet of water.

Promising review: "I purchased this within the last couple of weeks. So far so good. It is much louder than my Bose Soundlink Color 2s that I have. The sound goes out in all directions. It handles my heavy (and I mean heavy) metal music with ease. And yet it’ll also play the clearest melodies with crisp, clear sound. I love the camouflage color that I got; something about the pattern just spoke to me. It seems to hold a charge plenty long." — Jlindsey93
$129.95 at Jbl
7
Amazon
Sony SRS-XB33
24 hours of playing time, multi-colored line lights and a USB connection to charge your phone means that the Sony SRS-XB33 is a non-stop party. It comes in four colors, works with Bluetooth and near-field communication and can be submerged in up to one meter of water for 30 minutes.

Promising review: "This is one awesome sounding Portable Bluetooth Speaker, SONY SRS-XB33 EXTRA BASS. You can Actually feel the bass coming from this Bluetooth speaker. It sounds Simply Amazing I am real happy with it. The lights are so cool with every beat from the music that's playing. The Lights change different colors with each instrument that is played and the side Radiator Speakers truly pump out the sound ..I have nothing bad to say about this Portable Bluetooth speaker From Sony. I will definitely buy another one." — Henry Lewis
$128 at Amazon (originally $179.99)
8
Bose
Bose SoundLink Micro Bluetooth Speaker
A speaker that's easy to pack but hard to miss, the Bose SoundLink Micro gives you bold sound even at a busy beach or pool. With a six-hour play time and a tear-resistant strap that can go on bikes, beach chairs or backpacks, it will keep the tunes rocking as you soak up the sun. It comes in three colors and pairs with other Bose speakers for extra depth. Reviewers comment on the quality of sound and the surprisingly deep bass for such a small speaker.

Promising review: "I take this little guy everywhere with me. It goes horseback riding, bicycle riding, hiking, and in my car. Love, love, love the sound." — Cynthia W.
$119 at Bose
