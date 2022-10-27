“This product is the real deal. I sprayed two coats on my leather purse and it rained the next day. The water literally rolled off the purse and i feel so much more comfortable taking my handbags out in rain or even spilling something. Great product.” — WinterGlitter3030

“I finally decided to buy my first Louis Vuitton bag with Vachetta leather. I heard many reviews about this product on YouTube and wanted to try it out to protect the leather on my bag. Since where I live is very snowy. I was skeptical and a little scared about using this product because even after hearing so many good reviews you can’t help but be a little nervous. I applied two coats. The first coat went on perfectly but when I applied the second coat in some areas on the bag it looked like there was some dark spots due to over spraying. Mini panic attack. But after waiting the 30 minutes for the bag to dry like the directions say, everything was perfect. The leather had evened out to the brand new looking color of the Vachetta. Update (1 month later): I have worn the bag out and it was pouring rain. Most of the leather was soaked. Once inside, I took a paper towel and wiped off the extra water that was on my bag. The rain due to the protection of the leather spray seemed to just bead up and roll right off of the leather. My bag was still in perfect condition after getting wet. I am very happy with this product. 10 stars.” – Anonymous

“I primarily use this on my light color leather bags and Louis Vuitton Vachetta. It works as expected. Doesn’t leave any streaks, smells, or residue and performs as advertised. Great stuff that I will always keep on hand to keep my handbags looking as best for as long as possible.” – yaya007

“I used this on my new snow boots and two purses, one new. It works great. In a rain storm the water beaded up and rolled off! It’s repelling the snow too, it beads off. I wipe my boots down when I get home to remove salt/dirt. It’s held up so fantastically that I sprayed my new aniline leather ottoman! I’m ordering more.” – Mountain Mama

“I read a lot of reviews about different stain repellants and guards for fine leather products, but there was just something about this Apple Brand Gardé Rain & Stain Repellent that roped me in.

“I am not displeased ― in the least. Truly amazing. As others have said, make sure your leather goods are clean and dry before you begin, and do it in a well-ventilated area. I had a new purse with the tags still on it, so I cut them off, headed outside onto the patio and fired away. Don’t overspray! A quick “one-two-three” in a sweeping motion is all it takes. If there’s a slight breeze, your leather goods will dry rather quickly, allowing you to spray all areas rather easily.

“I took the precaution and allowed my new purse to sit for 48 hours and then sprayed it again. The film from the spray seemed a bit thicker and, to me, took a tad longer to dry that second time around, but after about 30 minutes of dry time I wiped over the entire purse with a clean white towel as a buff. Marvelous! There were no color bleeds or signs of spray-type imperfections.

“Sure enough, I got caught in a rain storm today out of the blue. My purse looks perfect. Absolutely PERFECT ― not one water mark. Wow.” – Texas V