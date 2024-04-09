ShoppingStyle travelShoes

The Best Waterproof Sandals For Men, Because There's Nothing Worse Than Soggy Feet

Avoid wet feet at beach and while fishing, kayaking and every activity in between.
When the weater warms you, you probably can’t wait to hit the beach, enjoy the sun and spend all day outside. Yet, after spending all year in sensible, closed-toe shoes, your feet may be wondering what to wear as the temperature rises. To keep your toes stable and comfortable without getting blisters or rubbing, you need a solid pair of waterproof sandals. And if you’re looking for the perfect pair, we found 15 options we (and lots of reviewers) really like.

From flip flops to water sandals and everything in between, we curated a wide selection of waterproof men’s sandals for all types of outdoor activities. Whether you fish, boat, kayak or just like to hang in a beach chair, we’ve got you covered for comfortable, quality shoes that do well in water.

1
Amazon
A pair of Birkenstock Arizonas made of EVA
A timeless style, these Arizona Birkenstocks look as good as they feel. Made from a high-quality EVA, you can get them in the water without getting them grimy or funky. They have adjustable straps and an anatomically shaped footbed for extra comfort.

Promising review: "Great fit, just like my leather Birkenstock sandals, very light and perfect for being in and around water." — Zappos customer
$49.95 at Zappos
2
Amazon
A strappy pair of Birkenstock Mogami sandals
For the look and feel of beloved Birkenstocks but with extra straps, these sporty sandals are made from a high-quality polyurethane that plays nice with water and mud. They're great for hikes, tide-pooling and other water activities, giving you solid foot support with an adjustable heel strap and rust-free buckles.

Promising review: "I have been wearing these everywhere you would typically wear a pair of sandals, and they perform great. I found zero traction issues when exploring around the lake, thanks to the aggressive soles and the rear heel strap. I found they don’t absorb much water, and they float which are awesome for water related activities. I have also been using them casually. Having non metallic buckles make for excellent sauna footwear. Being Birkenstocks they’re comfortable and just as much at home in a canoe as hanging around a fire making s’mores with the kids." — Jake
$99.95 at REI
3
Amazon
Or a pair of Chaco cloud sport sandals
Not only do we love Chacos, but they're a super popular shoe with HuffPost readers. While their Chillo slides are super easy to kick on and off, their trademark "Z" sandals are waterproof and rugged for outdoor wear.

Promising review: "the hype is worth it. I love every part of these shoes. they fit perfect. I ordered them as water shoes for camp canoe trips and used them every week for 7 weeks on the river. also began to use them as my main footwear and they are so comfortable wet or dry." — another dude
$49.99+ at Amazon
4
Amazon
Or these Teva Hurricanes
It's no secret, we at HuffPost love Tevas. Like, we really love Tevas. While most of their styles do well in water, these super rugged Hurricanes are made with a thicker lug sole that will keep you steady on boats or wet rocks.

Promising review: "I absolutely LOOOOOVE my purchase. It’s super easy to get in and out of, easy to clean, water resistant and very versatile. I wear it with anything and everything. It’s super versatile from hiking, tubing, or just drilling in the city. Even though it’s light, the thickness provides extra cushion and safety." — Thai
$45 at Amazon
5
Amazon
Or Crocs' swiftwater mesh sandals
If you're already in the Croc club, you probably need little convincing to try this sporty style. Even if you're new to the brand, these versatile, adjustable sandals will soon make you a believer. They're durable and comfortable, can easily go from the beach to the bar and are extra breathable if your feet tend to get sweaty.

Promising review: "Used this shoe on a sandy beach and in and out of the ocean. Sand is not a problem for your feet wether dry or wet. The most versatile shoe I have ever owned and extremely comfortable to wear. Sizing is slighty big so I would stick to your regular sizing. They don’t offer half sizes so I ordered the larger size which was just fine. The shoes feel great when barefoot or when worn with socks. They don’t seem to stretch out at all getting wet and then drying out multiple times."— Mailman21
$53.22 at Amazon
6
Amazon
A pair of recovery Oofos sport flip-flops
Known for their supportive recovery shoes, Oofos shoes offer a unique footbed design that aims to reduce stress on your feet, knees and back. These sport flip-flops give you more support than other flimsy sandals and can be easily washed off with a hose if they get sandy or dirty.

Promising review: "I suffer from reoccurring planter fasciitis. These are hands down the BEST flip flops I have ever bought! Don't waste your money on others, If you want good support and well made, sturdy flip flops, these are the ones." — Nanner
$69.95 at REI
7
Amazon
Or these Bedrock hiking sandals
Loved for their adjustability, these Bedrock hiking sandals give you ample foot support while still being light and easy to wear. With EVO outsoles, they give you traction on even slippery rocks and wet areas and keep your arches supported through longtime wear

Promising review: "These shoes are the perfect hybrid. Lightweight, durable, and snugly fitting, they shot to the top of my outdoor footgear list. I can’t believe how comfy and tough these are at the same time. Ideal for air travel, water activities, hiking, or just lounging by the campfire, I look forward to putting on many more miles with these bad boys. You’ve made a lifelong customer out of me!" — Keith W
$125 at REI
8
Amazon
A pair of Merrell hydro moc drifts
Fashionistas and Dead Head dads alike enjoy the style and comfort of these waterproof Merrell kicks. They're light on the feet, give your toes protection and feel comfortable for all-day wear.

Promising review: "These shoes are comfortable, functional, price is right. I like the colors. The style is unique but I like it. quality is top notch and feel of the material is firm but also gives which is great. You can wear these all day long on the lake, river, camping, the beach - they go anywhere" — T. Roberts
$44.95 at Amazon
9
Amazon
Keen's closed-toe water shoes
Made for long days at the lake and hiking through streams, you'll find yourself reaching for these super durable Keens almost every day. They're made with a water and abrasion-resistant webbing and a quick-dry lining that keeps your piggies feeling good in or out of the water.

Promising review: "I will definitely purchase it again because I just love how it looks and comfortable it is. I can use while going to the beach or even when is cold using with socks is comfortable. Also it can get wet and not smell like others do." — EdgardCafe
$77 at Amazon
10
Amazon
A pair of closed-toe waterproof hiking sandals
Toe protection is the name of the game for these waterproof hiking sandals. They're a more affordable option but still boast and anti-slip footbed, adjustable straps and a quick dry lining that makes them extra lightweight. Bonus: many reviewers applaud how they don't get stinky or smelly, even after coming out of the ocean.

Promising review: "Great sandal for rafting! Grippy on the wet rocks and fit was perfect! I was attracted to this sandal for the durable closed toe and the the freedom for most of foot to catch some sunshine (I dont like too much fabric on the foot when in the water). I would definitely recommend!" — Chris
$45.99+ at Amazon
11
Amazon
Keen's closed-toe slip on Newports
Or if you're looking for the support and toe protection of Keens, but want the ease of slides: let us introduce you to the slip-on Newport. It's Keens' classic style but lets you easily kick them on and off. Be sure to check the size charts, many reviewers mention these run small and suggest ordering a size up.

Promising review: "Overall an excellent choice for warm,rainy, wet days. Super easy to slip on. Great toes protection which flip flops are not. Good support and comfort. Quality material. Great to leave by the door for quick trips, dog walks, garbage runs etc.
These are not for running lol. Comfortable for driving. They don’t slip off." — Likes good stuff :)
$115 at Amazon
12
Amazon
A pair of Reef phantoms flip-flops
Made with a synthetic nubuck upper, these Reef flip-flips dry easy and feel good on the feet. They're lightweight but still supportive and will last you many summers to come.

Promising review: "Bought these for my sixteen year old with wide feet and they worked great. Perfect for beach or water park because the can get wet and dry instantly." — Dana Point Mom
$25.64+ at Amazon
13
Amazon
These OluKai Ohana quick-dry flip-flops
Though the pricepoint may give you sticker shock, many reviewers say these supportive, quick-drying flip-flops are worth every penny. They have a smooth footbed, compression-molded midsole and traction bottom for comfort and stability. Best of all, they come in a huge selection of colors for every style.

Promising review: "These sandals fit perfectly. I like that they fit exactly as expected. They have a better platform for your feet than the leather ones. When you are on the boat or by our pool, and your feet are wet, they do not slip at all. Highly recommend these. The color was spot on as well! I've had several compliments on the water." — brandon allan
$74.95 at Amazon
