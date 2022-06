Vessi Everyday Move shoe

These shoes are 100% waterproof thanks to the special construction of the knitted uppers, which contain pores that are so small that water can't get through. But if you're worried about your feet getting too warm and clammy, fear not. The knit is still breathable so you can move without your feet nestling in sweat. Made for every activity (including just everyday walking), these shoes have an ultra-comfortable, supportive midsole so you feel like you're walking on clouds. The shoe comes in women's sizes 5-11 and men's sizes 6-14. Color options include black, white, gray, blue and green."I'm a dog groomer and I'm on my feet all day. I wanted to find shoes that were waterproof and comfortable and these are it! No more wet sore feet at the end of the day! And I can easily rinse off hair or anything else that gets on them during the day with no worries that it will leak through to my feet. They are definitely worth the price and I will be buying another pair to wear in my leisure time because I love them that much." — Ashley J.