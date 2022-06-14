There’s nothing worse than going for a jog or a walk while it’s raining and enduring soaking wet socks and waterlogged feet. Luckily for you, water-resistant and waterproof sneakers do exist, and they make appealing options for those of us who spend a lot of time outdoors (or in damp situations).

But what’s the difference between a shoe that’s water-repellant and fully waterproof? Well, the difference lies in the specific construction. A water-repellant shoe typically has an outer coating that prevents water from penetrating. A waterproof shoe is made with a special fabric that has multiple layers to keep water from seeping through to your feet.

Water-repellant shoes are often coated with a natural quartz barrier to keep them stain- and water-resistant. Waterproof shoes are often made with Gore-Tex, a fabric that still allows them to be breathable (i.e., not sweaty while keeping your feet dry).

Below, we rounded up 6 water-friendly shoes that have glowing reviews from people who’ve worn them in the rain or wet environments.

