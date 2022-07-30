Shopping

The Water-Resistant Sunscreens That Lifeguards Actually Use

These hard-working formulas from Coppertone, Neutrogena, Supergoop and Sun Bum get the seal of approval from working and former lifeguards.

Staff Writer

If you’ve been to a drug store lately, you’re likely overwhelmed by your sun protection options. Chalk it up to the rise of #skincare culture or a general glut of products, but it seems like there are more types of sunscreen now than there are days in the summer.

When it comes to choosing the best sunscreen, few people are more qualified than lifeguards. They spend long hours in the sun, in and out of the water, and, depending on where they’re working, around sand, mud, rocks or hot pavement — and their SPF has to be able to keep up.

So to help you pick the best sun protection for you, we reached out to lifeguards near and far, asking them about their favorite hard-working sunscreens. Every product listed is water-resistant for up to 80 minutes and has an SPF of at least 30, a baseline recommended by dermatologists.

1
Supergoop
Supergoop Play lotion and spray
Katie Ferreri, a lifeguard at Boston University, recommends the Supergoop Play sunscreens. "I have yet to get sunburnt once while using it, even when at the beach or working out," she said.

Kamaya Robles, a lifeguard at a pool near San Diego, agrees, saying the Play lotion is her daily go-to. "I love how it’s full of clean ingredients, hydrating, and doesn’t dry out my skin, especially being in chlorine all the time," Robles told HuffPost.
Lotion: $10+ at SupergoopSpray: $21 at Supergoop
2
Avon
Avon Sun+
Callum French, a lifeguard for the City of Ottawa and Calypso Water Park in Ontario, Canada, recommends the Avon Sun+ SPF 40.

"It's a great sunscreen that prevents burns well and does not irritate or cause acne on my sensitive skin, but most importantly I find that it does not feel like I’m wearing sunscreen," French told HuffPost. "I don't feel greasy, it doesn’t smell, and I am protected in and out of the water. Because I’m wearing sunscreen all the time when I guard outdoors, it really is what I have found to be the best."
$21 at Avon
3
Amazon
Coola organic sunscreen lotion
Annika Sanborn, a lifeguard at Hawks Landing, an outdoor pool in Verona, Wisconsin, loves the Coola classic lotions.

"It smells pretty good, doesn’t leave a white cast, and prevents sunburn," Sanborn said. "I don’t feel like I need to reapply often.”
$19 at Amazon
4
Amazon
Sun Bum original lotion
Eliana Gerndt of Hawks Landing suggests applying your daily moisturizing cream before sun screening. “I always use a hydrating lotion before I apply the Sun Bum sunscreen lotion," Gerndt told HuffPost. "This allows for my skin to feel hydrated while still getting an even tan."
$15.99 at Amazon
5
Target
Neutrogena Ultra Sheer lightweight sunscreen spray
"A fun lifeguard anecdote about me and sunscreen is that I'm allergic to some sunscreens, so have limited options. But also I had an allergic reaction to the sun one time ... so have to be extra careful," Steph Collins, a former beach lifeguard for the town of Swampscott, Massachusetts, told HuffPost. "I am a Neutrogena girl, I love the Ultra-Sheer lightweight spray."
$11.49 at Amazon
6
Amazon
Coppertone Sport sunscreen spray
“My favorite sunscreen is the Coppertone Sport spray sunscreen," said Sierra Pertzborn, a lifeguard at Hawks Landing pool. "It is not only good for swimming, but also other outdoor sports because it is sweatproof. It also leaves no white cast behind after every application.”
$6.97 at Amazon
7
Amazon
Banana Boat Sport ultra sunscreen
Kohlman Harshbarger, a former lifeguard at the Lynch/van Otterloo YMCA in Marblehead, Massachusetts, suggests Banana Boat's waterproof spray. "It's great for ocean and water exposure," he said.
$7.97 at Amazon
8
Amazon
Neutrogena Sheer zinc oxide face sunscreen
Harshbarger also recommends anything with zinc oxide. "It's classic super strong sunscreen, like a bulletproof vest for the sun," he says. "You get a little vintage 'Baywatch' with the white-nose moment."

However, if you're not into the white cast, Harshbarger said the Neutrogena Sheer zinc face sunscreen “is great, too.”
$10.87 at Amazon
