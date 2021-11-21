A car drove through a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, on Sunday afternoon, injuring an unknown number of attendees, according to local news reports.

Dozens of emergency officials responded after the incident around 4:40 p.m. local time. A livestream video of the event appears to show a red SUV speeding through the parade route, troubling those gathered on the street. A police vehicle is seen rushing through the crowd soon afterwards before the attendees begin to disperse.

Advertisement

A Waukesha police official told HuffPost that the department couldn’t provide any details but was responding to reports of the incident. A spokesperson for the Waukesha Fire Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“As we were walking back in between the buildings that we saw an SUV crossover, just put the pedal to the metal and just zooming full speed along the parade route,” Angelito Tenorio, an alderman for West Allis, Wisconsin, told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. “And then we heard a loud bang, and just deafening cries and screams from people who are struck by the vehicle.”

He said he saw people running from the scene crying, and people on the ground who appeared to have been hit by the car.

Local reporters said it appeared that multiple people were on the ground shortly after the incident, with unverified reports of shots fired. Many families were at the event with young children.

Advertisement

Gov. Tony Evers (D) called the incident a “senseless act” and said his office was awaiting more information.

Kathy and I are praying for Waukesha tonight and all the kids, families, and community members affected by this senseless act. I'm grateful for the first responders and folks who acted quickly to help, and we are in contact with local partners as we await more information. — Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) November 22, 2021

Kaylee Staral, an intern at the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, was at the parade on Sunday. She told CNN the SUV came “running down the middle of the street” and hit “a lot of people.”

“After the SUV left, there were multiple people on the ground, and the police came through a little later saying at least 30 on the ground,” Staral said. She added that the car was going “very fast.”

Waukesha eyewitness @KayleeStaral: "There were lots of families, lots of children there. A red SUV came running down the street, hitting a lot of people in the parade..." pic.twitter.com/qpW2z03syD — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) November 21, 2021

The Waukesha Christmas Parade, held about 17 miles west of downtown Milwaukee, is an annual event that has been held for more than 50 years. The city describes it as a holiday tradition that brings together “local civic groups, business, schools, public services and entertainers each year on the Sunday before Thanksgiving.”

Advertisement

Photos posted on the city’s Instagram account showed many people sitting on the curb just off the parade route.

The theme this year was “comfort and joy.”

Wisconsin has been on edge for days following the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse, who on Friday was found not guilty after killing two people during a Black Lives Matter demonstration last summer. Protests following the verdict have been largely peaceful in Kenosha, Wisconsin, where the trial was held.