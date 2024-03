Reviewers Call These Under-$150 Wayfair Chairs 'Elegant,' 'Luxurious' And 'Perfect'

A woven faux leather chair

: 4.5 out of 5You'll feel transported to an elevated midcentury estate every time you look at this gorgeous woven chair. It's a simple but powerful statement piece that will look great in any bedroom or hallway.: "This is a really nice chair, it looks expensive but a fraction of the price you would pay at the store. This chair is wide and comfy to sit in. It was easy to assemble and easy to store. I got these chairs for extra seating for when guest come and I can simply put it away when I don’t need extra seating. The only thing about the chair is that you must try to sit further back of the seat otherwise it can tip forward." — Saule