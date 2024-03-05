ShoppinghomeHome Decorchairs

Reviewers Call These Under-$150 Wayfair Chairs 'Elegant,' 'Luxurious' And 'Perfect'

Wayfair has a huge selection of highly rated, eye-catching accent chairs, with most under $150 apiece.
Whether you have an awkward empty corner, a long walkway or you just need more seating, nothing pulls a space together like an accent chair. If you’ve been looking for the perfect place to rest your seat or your feet, Wayfair has a huge selection of highly rated, eye-catching accent chairs — and most are under $150.

From woven leather options to comfy loungers, they have chairs in all sorts of styles for all kinds of spaces. You’ll find midcentury modern-inspired pieces for your home office, cozy additions to your living room and super chic seating to elevate your bathroom vanity.

To ensure you’re getting the best Wayfair has to offer, we rounded up some of the most beloved chairs, all which have a rating of over 4.5 stars, though many of them are around 4.8 or 4.9.

We hope you find the chair you’ve been looking for to spruce up your space or to make your home even more inviting to guests.

HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Wayfair
An elegant swivel chair
Rating: 4.9 out of 5

A swivel chair with the look of something way more expensive, this embroidered seat has chic gold tapered legs and a tufted back. It works great for an elevated home office or your makeup vanity.

Promising review: "This is perfect chair. The color is amazing and it was so easy to assemble. I absolutely love it. Would highly recommend." — Tammie
$118.99 at Wayfair
2
Wayfair
A scallop top velvet chair
Rating: 4.6 out of 5

This scalloped-back chair will soon become the centerpiece of any room. It has a strong shape but soft features that make it inspiring without being too dominating.

Promising review: "This is a very classy and pretty accent chair. The color is a nice bluish teal. It’s not too big but just the right size to use for sitting and reading, or just relaxing. It’s also very comfortable and has a matching pillow." — Veronica
$119.99 at Wayfair
3
Wayfair
A soft sherpa-upholstered chair
Rating: 4.7 out of 5

Virtually a giant teddy bear as a chair, this sherpa upholstered seat is great for reading, sipping tea or just generally being cozy. It will add an element of warmth into any space.

Promising review: "So cute and very comfortable! Great buy. I love the fabric and color. Plus assembly was easy. Exactly as I expected and more." — Leila
$131.99 at Wayfair
4
Wayfair
An elevated modern chair
Rating: 4.8 out of 5

An interesting piece that everyone will compliment, this modern chair will make a statement wherever it is. The gold legs and sides make it look fun and whimsical while the modern-shaped cushions keep it elevated.

Promising review: "The chair feels luxurious. It’s made very well and very easy to assemble. Fits perfectly in the bathroom vanity section in our primary bath." — Katie
$126.99 at Wayfair
5
Wayfair
A mid-century modern inspired chair
Rating: 4.8 out of 5

For a minimal modern chair that looks way more expensive than it is, you can't go wrong with this armless seat. The shape is simple and understated but the intersecting legs give it a little extra visual interest.

Promising review: "Cool chair! Easy to put together. The back reclines to the position that looks best in the room. The fake leather looks almost real. The gray is neutral enough to go with all the other gray tones in our room." — Jennifer
$111.99+ at Wayfair
6
Wayfair
A cheery faux leather chair
Rating: 4.7 out of 5

Another eye-catching faux leather piece, this retro-inspired chair is easy to look at and will elevate any space its put into.

Promising review: "These chairs are absolutely perfect! Easy to assemble, super comfy and very stylish." — Samantha
$125.99 at Wayfair
7
Wayfair
A farmhouse-chic cow print chair
Rating: 4.7 out of 5

Jump on the Western trend with this super fun cowhide printed chair. It will bring some life into your space without overwhelming you with color, so it's easy to match and style.

Promising review: "Amazing chairs! We ordered for our salon ! It’s super good quality.we are totally recommend! Thank you so much for fast delivery!" — Darya
$126.99 at Wayfair
8
Wayfair
A colorful convertible chair
Rating: 4.5 out of 5

It's a folding mat, it's a chair, it's a super versatile foldable chaise lounge that can be put into five positions for sitting, sleeping or just snuggling up.

Promising review: "Great little bed for my grandson, he uses it when he spends the night. I love the material it’s made of." — Cecilia
$131.99 at Wayfair
9
Wayfair
A woven faux leather chair
Rating: 4.5 out of 5

You'll feel transported to an elevated midcentury estate every time you look at this gorgeous woven chair. It's a simple but powerful statement piece that will look great in any bedroom or hallway.

Promising review: "This is a really nice chair, it looks expensive but a fraction of the price you would pay at the store. This chair is wide and comfy to sit in. It was easy to assemble and easy to store. I got these chairs for extra seating for when guest come and I can simply put it away when I don’t need extra seating. The only thing about the chair is that you must try to sit further back of the seat otherwise it can tip forward." — Saule
$127.99 at Wayfair
10
Wayfair
A cozy corduroy-lined chair
Rating: 5 out of 5

With a simple shape and a textured fabric, this corduroy-lined chair will spruce up your entryway or living room instantly. It feels a little more fun than just a leather chair but still has a timeless and modern shape.

Promising review: "We love this beautifulll olive green textured upholstered armchair. The material is very soft with indented rib pattern. We have used a damp rag to wipe it down with success, as it's currently being used in our son's playroom!" — Jennifer
$123.99 at Wayfair
11
Wayfair
A chocolate leather barrel chair
Rating: 4.6 out of 5

A simple leather barrel chair is a home design no-brainer. This piece fits into virtually every style of home decor from more simple and modern to earth and boho and even rustic and farmhouse. Drape a patterned throw blanket over it or just let the color of the faux leather do the talking.

Promising review: "Very beautiful leather chair. Delivered very fast. Chair made of sturdy materials. You can feel the elegant and quality. Comfortable to sit on. Love it." — Anonymous
$126.99 at Wayfair
12
Wayfair
A chic faux leather chair
Rating: 4.9 out of 5

Another option that looks like it costs a lot more than it does, this modern chair is simple and chic but has overstuffed cushions that make look a little more inviting.

Promising review: "Super comfy and just the right size for our space. I definitely recommend this chair. It’s a great value." — G
$131.99 at Wayfair
13
Wayfair
An extra-comfy modern armchair
Rating: 4.6 out of 5

A super comfortable chair that's just begging you to curl up in it, this cushiony armchair is supportive and cozy while still looking elevated and chic.

Promising review: "It's true!! This IS a comfy adorable chair just all the reviews said! I wanted an accent chair for my office- something I could sit in and curl up with a book and blanket after work . I thought it would be a cute accent chair without the comfort. I was wrong! The chair does not disappoint! Comfy, cute, and even dog approved, lol! It took me about 10 min to assemble (super easy) . I'm thinking about purchasing another one for the living" — Sophie
$129.99 at Wayfair
14
Wayfair
A futuristic swivel chair
Rating: 4.6 out of 5

With the look of a midcentury modern Eames chair but the ease of a swivel, this chair will be great for your living room or kitchen. It's fun to sit in and will bring a very editorial home design vibe into your space.

Promising review: "Awesome chair so comfortable, perfect size and it swivels" — Michele
$125.99 at Wayfair

