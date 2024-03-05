Reviewers Call These Under-$150 Wayfair Chairs 'Elegant,' 'Luxurious' And 'Perfect'

Whether you have an awkward empty corner, a long walkway or you just need more seating, nothing pulls a space together like an accent chair. If you’ve been looking for the perfect place to rest your seat or your feet, Wayfair has a huge selection of highly rated, eye-catching accent chairs — and most are under $150.

From woven leather options to comfy loungers, they have chairs in all sorts of styles for all kinds of spaces. You’ll find midcentury modern-inspired pieces for your home office, cozy additions to your living room and super chic seating to elevate your bathroom vanity.

To ensure you’re getting the best Wayfair has to offer, we rounded up some of the most beloved chairs, all which have a rating of over 4.5 stars, though many of them are around 4.8 or 4.9.

We hope you find the chair you’ve been looking for to spruce up your space or to make your home even more inviting to guests.

HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.