They say you get what you pay for, but when it comes to furniture and home items, every dollar saved counts. Though there are plenty of websites for discount furniture and home decor, sometimes you want a splurge item at a save price. That’s why it’s worth browsing all of the massive home and furniture sales going on this week.
We’re talking better-than-Black Friday prices at major home decor retailers like AllModern, Wayfair, Joss and Main, Birch Lane and, yes, even Walmart. Through Thursday, April 11, you’ll deals at Walmart on everything from home decor and furniture to appliances. Before you turn your nose up at the idea of furniture and accessories from Walmart, the Arkansas-based retailer recently stepped up its home offerings with a West Elm-looking collection called MoDRN and just last month launched a stunning floral-based home line with Drew Barrymore that looks like something from a Palm Springs getaway.
We can’t stress enough how big most of these sales are. Wayfair’s annual Way Day event is going on now through Thursday, April 11, and includes the brand’s lowest prices of the year on everything from mattresses and rugs to furniture and outdoor decor. You’ll see bedroom furniture as low as $80, mattresses up to 75 percent off and rugs up to 80 percent off, as well as dozens of other massive deals.
That also means other brands in the Wayfair family are having major sales worth browsing. At AllModern, you’ll see up to 80 percent off some of the biggest home decor styles like mid-century modern, minimalist, industrial, bohemian and Scandinavian. For folks who want to add some air-purifying plants to their space, you’ll also see 2 for $100 planters. At Birch Lane you’ll find deals on pillows and throws under $25, seasonal decor for $50 and mini promos on farmhouse, coastal and traditional furniture, while at Joss and Main you’ll see deals on top brands like Cynthia Rowley and Hooker.
If that’s a lot to take in, no worries. Below, we’ve rounded up a guide to what we think are some of the best deals from all of the massive sales going on now through April 11. Take a look:
FYI, HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.
WALMART:
Walmart’s Spring Savings Day is happening on April 10 and 11, perhaps as a direct competitor to Wayfair’s annual sale. Some of the best deals worth your time and money at Walmart include a KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-quart stand mixer with glass bowl that’s on sale for $216 (normally $429). You can also get an Instant Pot for $64 (normally $99), which is only $4 more than its cheapest-ever price on Black Friday and Prime Day. You can also get a Ninja Supra Kitchen Blender for only $100 (normally $169), as well as a Roomba iRobot 680 for as low as $240 (normally $300). We’re also eyeing this reversible modular sectional that looks just like a Burrow couch, which is on sale for $200 (normally $300). Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Browse Walmart’s entire Spring Savings Day deals.
WAYFAIR:
Wayfair’s massive Way Day event is 36 hours of impressive deals on items for every room of your home. Some of the best deals worth your time and money at Wayfair include this Dyson V6 Cord-Free Vacuum that’s on sale for $206 (normally $300), or this Dyson V7 Motorhead Stick Vacuum that’s on sale for $241 (normally $400). Another deal you can’t miss is this Nahyum Linen Sheet Set that’s on sale for $140 (normally $240) because it’s hard to find cheap linen sheet sets. We’re also eyeing this GoWISE USA Electric Air Fryer that’s only $85 (normally $200), as well as this Keurig K-Classic Single-Serve K-Cup Coffee Maker that’s on sale for $90 (normally $120). With allergy season in full swing, it’s also worth browsing this Therapure Room HEPA Filter Air Purifier that’s on sale for $87 (normally $150). There are plenty more furniture and home deals where those came from, so be sure to check out Way Day’s full list of deals.
ALLMODERN:
AllModern’s deals are also part of the Way Day event, which lasts through April 11. We’re eyeing these planters under $40. There’s also a lot of Scandinavian furniture on sale, like this Alvarado Coffee Table that’s on sale for $252 (normally $450), and this Henley Barrel Chair that’s $283 (normally $380). We’re also eyeing a bunch of industrial, mid-century-inspired lighting that’s on sale, as well as AllModern’s entire section of sale items under $50. Take a look at everything that’s on sale at AllModern.
JOSS AND MAIN:
Joss and Main’s biggest deals, as part of the Way Day sales event, includes lots of throw pillows for under $25 and tons of planters for up to 70 percent off. There are also lots of kitchen deals we’re eyeing, like this rose gold knife set and this 3-piece terracotta mixing bowl set. We’re loving this gold and glass Laurence Mid-Century Bar Cart that’s on sale for $126 (normally $240) and this faux fur Farley Fabric Bench for the foot of a bed that’s on sale for $104 (normally $150). There are hundreds of other home and decor items on sale, so be sure to browse Joss and Main’s full lineup of deals.
BIRCH LANE:
Last but not least, Birch Lane’s best deals also last through April 11, and it’s an ideal shopping destination for people who prefer traditional and classic home styles. Among the items worth snagging are lots of pillows and throws for under $25, as well as this rustic-inspired Alioth Queen Panel Bed iron frame that’s on sale for $155 (normally $350). You’ll also find a lot of table lamps for under $50, like this Barnwell 20-inch table lamp that’s on sale for $36 (normally $69). Among some of our favorite finds are these 3-piece open basket iron baskets on sale for $39 (normally $110), and this Southold Hand-Woven Brown Area Rug that’s on sale for $33+ (normally $51+). Take a look at everything that’s on sale at Birch Lane before the sale ends April 11.