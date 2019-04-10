Photo by Patrick Perkins on Unsplash

They say you get what you pay for, but when it comes to furniture and home items, every dollar saved counts. Though there are plenty of websites for discount furniture and home decor, sometimes you want a splurge item at a save price. That’s why it’s worth browsing all of the massive home and furniture sales going on this week.

We can’t stress enough how big most of these sales are. Wayfair’s annual Way Day event is going on now through Thursday, April 11, and includes the brand’s lowest prices of the year on everything from mattresses and rugs to furniture and outdoor decor. You’ll see bedroom furniture as low as $80, mattresses up to 75 percent off and rugs up to 80 percent off, as well as dozens of other massive deals.

That also means other brands in the Wayfair family are having major sales worth browsing. At AllModern, you’ll see up to 80 percent off some of the biggest home decor styles like mid-century modern, minimalist, industrial, bohemian and Scandinavian. For folks who want to add some air-purifying plants to their space, you’ll also see 2 for $100 planters. At Birch Lane you’ll find deals on pillows and throws under $25, seasonal decor for $50 and mini promos on farmhouse, coastal and traditional furniture, while at Joss and Main you’ll see deals on top brands like Cynthia Rowley and Hooker.

If that’s a lot to take in, no worries. Below, we’ve rounded up a guide to what we think are some of the best deals from all of the massive sales going on now through April 11. Take a look:

FYI, HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

