Clockwise from left: a <a href="https://www.dpbolvw.net/click-100345797-13720150?sid=6548fa4be4b0e3ecaf8a376e&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wayfair.com%2Fbed-bath%2Fpdp%2Ftempur-pedic-tempur-cloud-memory-foam-plush-support-pillow-sbja1006.html" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="memory foam pillow" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6548fa4be4b0e3ecaf8a376e" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.dpbolvw.net/click-100345797-13720150?sid=6548fa4be4b0e3ecaf8a376e&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wayfair.com%2Fbed-bath%2Fpdp%2Ftempur-pedic-tempur-cloud-memory-foam-plush-support-pillow-sbja1006.html" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">memory foam pillow</a>, <a href="https://www.dpbolvw.net/click-100345797-13720150?sid=6548fa4be4b0e3ecaf8a376e&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wayfair.com%2Fhome-improvement%2Fpdp%2Fmercury-row-burkley-48-single-bathroom-vanity-set-w002900773.html" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="bathroom vanity" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6548fa4be4b0e3ecaf8a376e" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.dpbolvw.net/click-100345797-13720150?sid=6548fa4be4b0e3ecaf8a376e&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wayfair.com%2Fhome-improvement%2Fpdp%2Fmercury-row-burkley-48-single-bathroom-vanity-set-w002900773.html" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">bathroom vanity</a> and <a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-100345797-13720150?sid=6548fa4be4b0e3ecaf8a376e&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wayfair.com%2Fbed-bath%2Fpdp%2Fgracie-oaks-kiah-quilt-w002860910.html" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="linen quilt." data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6548fa4be4b0e3ecaf8a376e" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-100345797-13720150?sid=6548fa4be4b0e3ecaf8a376e&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wayfair.com%2Fbed-bath%2Fpdp%2Fgracie-oaks-kiah-quilt-w002860910.html" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">linen quilt.</a>
Clockwise from left: a memory foam pillow, bathroom vanity and linen quilt.

With the prospect of hosting friends and family for the holidays, your home may be in need of a little upgrade. To help spruce up your space without spending tons of money, Wayfair’s Black Friday sale is offering up to 80% off selected furniture, rugs, linens and appliances through Sunday, Nov. 26.

Grab a new couch, some fresh bedding or even a bathroom vanity for a fraction of the regular price and enjoy free shipping on most items this Black Friday. Whether you’re looking to totally transform your space or just want to add a little style here and there, we rounded up the best Black Friday sales from Wayfair for all types of home goods and items.

For even more great sales, keep an eye out for Wayfair’s Cyber Monday, where even more home needs and big ticket items will be on even deeper discount.

1
Wayfair
A pair of geometric shaped accent pieces (47% off list price)
Instantly elevate your home office or bookshelf with this pair of metallic accents. They look like they came from an expensive boutique, and we won't tell anyone they're not.
$29.99 at Wayfair (regularly $56.99)
2
Wayfair
A vintage-inspired 100% cotton coverlet set (47% off list price)
For a vintage flair, grab this textured 100% cotton blanket and two pillow shams. The set is machine-washable and will instantly give your guest room or bedroom an upgrade no matter the season.
$84.12 at Wayfair (regularly $159.90)
3
Wayfair
A memory foam support pillow (34% off list price)
Lay your head on this plush memory foam support pillow that will support your head, neck and shoulders and that keeps it shape even after nightly use. It compresses nicely and rolls up, so it's easy to pack with you on the go, and the soft knit cover can go in the wash.
$65 at Wayfair (regularly $99)
4
Wayfair
A colorful indoor/outdoor rug (33% off list price)
This flatweave indoor/outdoor rug is made from a low profile and weather-resistant material that promises to keep its shape and color, even after tons of traction. The geometric pattern will give any space a colorful boost with lines and shapes that look handwoven.
$190 at Wayfair (regularly $285)
5
Wayfair
The Sobro smart coffee table (33% off list price)
Introducing the smart coffee table — a sleek, low-profile piece that contains two USB charging ports, four outlets, LED lights, dual Bluetooth speakers and a large pull-out drawer with a built-in compressor that functions as a fridge and can keep your drinks cold. It's the versatile piece you never knew you needed for yourself or all your guests.
$899.99 at Wayfair (regularly $1,499)
6
Wayfair
A combination three-in-one play table (49% off list price)
It's a pool table, dining table and ping-pong table all in one — and it comes with two benches that open for extra storage. Yup, you're going to need one of these for your basement or family room, and you'll use it for the next decade.
$1,130.01 at Wayfair (regularly $2,199.99)
7
Wayfair
A six-piece nonstick bakeware set (50% off list price)
A great gift for a new homeowner or to spruce up your own kitchen, this set of nonstick bakeware contains a cookie sheet, three baking pans and two pie tins. They're versatile pieces that can help you craft everything from cakes to multi-layered lasagna.
$40 at Wayfair (regularly $80)
8
Wayfair
A steel geometric bookcase (53% off list price)
Show off your book collection in style with this sturdy metal bookshelf. It can function as an airy room divider or accent piece in any space.
$93 at Wayfair (regularly $199)
9
Wayfair
A sleek step-on metal trash can (29% off list price)
Finally, a trash can that's not an eyesore. This 13.2-gallon trash can is made from a chrome steel and has an easy step-on opening that's perfect for homes with pets or little ones.
$57.03 at Wayfair (regularly $79.98)
10
Wayfair
An Ayesha Curry enameled cast iron Dutch oven (69% off list price)
Bake, braise and cook in this six-quart Dutch oven covered in stain-resistant enamel. It's oven-safe up to 500 degrees, can be used on the stovetop and looks nice enough to go on the table.
$75 at Wayfair (regularly $240)
11
Wayfair
A vintage-inspired steel bookcase (30% off list price)
Display books, plants, trinkets or framed photos on this minimalist rounded bookshelf. The glass shelving units give it a light and airy feel, allowing this shelf to fit into all sorts of design spaces.
$126.99 at Wayfair (regularly $181.99)
12
Wayfair
A scallop ruffle quilt and pillow shams set (45% off list price)
Bring the ruffles and frills while still looking modern with this dreamy cotton blend quilt set. It comes with a machine-washable quilt and two pillow shams to instantly overhaul any sleeping space.
$62.99+ at Wayfair (regularly $115+)
13
Wayfair
A Farberware 17-piece aluminum cookware set (60% off list price)
Offering incredible bang for your buck, this Farberware set contains a cookie sheet, griddle, Dutch oven, frying pan, skillet, two saucepans and six cooking utensils. It's crafted from nonstick aluminum that heats quickly and evenly for easy home cooking.
$79.95 at Wayfair (regularly $200)
14
Wayfair
A 40-inch wide entryway bench with shoe storage (56% off list price)
Streamline your entryway with this homey storage bench. It has hooks for coats and scarfs, two top shelves for smaller items and a pull-out bottom drawer that's perfect for shoes, pet needs or other items to keep by the door.
$269.99 at Wayfair (regularly $619)
15
Wayfair
A set of thermal blackout curtain panels (69% off list price)
Help block light and sound with these polyester blackout curtains. They have metal rivets that make them easy to hang and can go in the washing machine when it's time to clean.
$13.99 at Wayfair (regularly $44.99)
16
Wayfair
A 47-inch slim electric fireplace (44% off list price)
Keep the winter vibes cozy without worrying about real wood or soot with this slim electric fireplace and mantel. It measures 9.5 inches deep, so it's ideal for smaller spaces and comes with the electric firebox, a remote control and all the hardware and plugs you need to make it run.
$504.82 at Wayfair (regularly $898)
17
Wayfair
A velvet square-arm convertible sofa (63% off list price)
Finally, a sleep sofa you'll feel excited about. This chic velvet couch has tapered legs, vertical tufting and piped edges, making it an eye-catching addition to any space. It folds down into a twin sleeper and can hold up to 600 pounds.
$329.99 at Wayfair (regularly $879.99)
18
Wayfair
A round wall mirror (51% off list price)
A super modern piece, this circle mirror is the perfect addition to any hallway, office space or small corner of your home. It comes with a light metal frame to make it look more polished and a built-in hanging ring so it's quick and easy to install.
$90+ at Wayfair (regularly $183+)
19
Wayfair
An airy linen quilt (39% off list price)
We love adult baby blankets here at HuffPost and this cuddly linen quilt is no different. It's light and airy, crafted with hand-sewn tufts that make it remarkably elegant. It will be your favorite thing to drape across your bed or to snuggle up with on the couch.
$108.99 at Wayfair (regularly $179.99)
20
Wayfair
A luxe dog sofa (54% off list price)
Your four-legged friend is the monarch of the house, and now they can sleep like it. This dream pet bed has chic tapered legs and is made from a soft velvet-style fabric, with a removable and machine-washable cushion cover.
$78 at Wayfair (regularly $169.99)
21
Wayfair
A plush woven rug (65% off list price)
Treat your feet and your eyes with this gorgeous plushy patterned area rug. It's crafted from a shaggy and soft non-shedding and stain-resistant polyester that feels great for kids and pets and boasts a fresh pattern that will elevate any space. It’s available in a wide array of sizes, in both rectangular and elongated runner shapes.
$164.99 at Wayfair (regularly $465)
22
Wayfair
A freestanding bathroom vanity (56% off list price)
Turn your bathroom into your favorite room in the house with this sleek, vintage-inspired standing sink and vanity. It has eight spacious drawers to keep all your grooming needs organized, a rectangular sink and gold hardware that you'll love to look at.
$509.99 at Wayfair (regularly $1,149.99)

