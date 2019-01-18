Food & DrinkHome & LivingMoneyParentingRelationshipsStyle & BeautyTravelWellnessWork/LifeFinds
MORE FROM HUFFPOST
NewsPoliticsEntertainmentCommunities
OpinionHuffPost PersonalVideos
©2019 Oath Inc. All rights reserved. HuffPost News
HuffPost Finds

What To Buy On Sale This Weekend If Your Resolution Is To Get Organized

There are lots of KonMari-worthy deals at Wayfair right now.
By Danielle Gonzalez
01/18/2019 05:45pm ET
urfinguss via Getty Images

Maybe you’re trying to full-on KonMari your closet, or just want to ditch the “chairdrobe” once and for all.

If you’re ready to get organized, it’s perfect time to start because Wayfair is having their “Ultimate 4-Day Clearance” this MLK weekend with major discounts on home and furniture items, specifically 65 percent off on storage and organization items.

Though there are a ton of other MLK Day weekend 2019 sales, there are a lot of deals in the way of organization. Closet systems are a great way to keep track of all your clothes, and you’d be surprised how a small canister can keep your countertop clean.

So you can worry more about which old T-shirts bring you joy, and less about what you're going to do with the ones that made the cut, we’ve rounded up what’s worth buying on sale this weekend from Wayfair if you’re trying to get organized.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

1
A place to slide off your shoes the second you get home.
Wayfair
Normally: $72
Sale: $30
Get it here.
2
This basket to hold all your throw blankets and decorative pillows.
Wayfair
Normally: $81
Sale: $41
Get it here.
3
This cute set of canisters to keep your kitchen clutter free.
Wayfair
Normally: $120
Sale: $32
Get it here.
4
A food storage set to keep your fridge organized.
Wayfair
Normally: $79
Sale: $70
Get it here.
5
For when you want all the shoes.
Wayfair
Normally: $90
Sale: $44
Get it here.
6
Conceal your bathroom products with a wall cabinet.
Wayfair
Normally: $91
Sale: $82
Get it here.
7
A multi-purpose workbench that can be used as a counter, desk, and table.
Wayfair
Normally: $270
Sale: $197
Get it here.
8
This chic console table will plenty of storage space.
Wayfair
Normally: $268
Sale: $160
Get it here.
9
A cabinet that holds 20 pairs of shoes.
Wayfair
Normally: $357
Sale: $240
Get it here.
10
A place to put your linens, cleaning supplies, and bath products.
Wayfair
Normally: $315
Sale: $195
Get it here.
11
A dresser with heavy duty storage.
Wayfair
Normally: $378
Sale: $219
Get it here.
12
A way to get organized without nailing anything to your walls.
Wayfair
Normally: $329
Sale: $144
Get it here.
13
A better way to organize your closet.
Wayfair
Normally: $330
Sale: $100
Get it here.
14
This cabinet for your towels, soaps, and bath items.
Wayfair
Normally: $565
Sale: $146
Get it here.
15
To keep your kid's closet organized.
Wayfair
Normally: $660
Sale: $180
Get it here.
MORE:
shoppable martin luther king jr dayWayfair