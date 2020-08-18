HuffPost Finds

Wayfair's Renovation Sale Is Perfect For First-Time Homeowners

There are plenty of renter-friendly hacks you can take advantage of in the sale, too

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

<a href="https://fave.co/3154ts6" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Wayfair&rsquo;s Home Renovation Sale</a> is going on now through Sept. 29, and includes up to 65% off everything you need to make a new (or old) space feel more like home.&nbsp;
Wayfair’s Home Renovation Sale is going on now through Sept. 29, and includes up to 65% off everything you need to make a new (or old) space feel more like home. 

You recently moved or just bought a home — now comes the fun part of decorating it to make it yours.

Fortunately, Wayfair’s Home Renovation Sale is going on now through Sept. 29, and includes up to 65% off everything you need to make a new (or old) space feel more like home.

If you’re looking to start from the ground up in your home renovations, flooring will be up to 25% off while tile and backsplashes will be up to 20% off. Kitchen and bathroom plumbing, like this gold Linden shower system and this elegant farmhouse kitchen sink, will be up to 60% off.

Major and small kitchen appliances like Winix HEPA air purifier and this Cuisinart stand mixer will be as low as $199. Laundry room updates, like this GE washer/dryer laundry center and this wicker laundry basket set, will be up to 35% off.

Outdoorsy DIYers might enjoy that outdoor lighting, mailboxes, decking, hardware and garage organization will also be marked down. We spotted a space-saving wall-mounted bike rack perfect for storing the entire family’s bikes on sale for under $100.

If you’re a renter though, don’t worry. There are plenty of renter-friendly updates you can take advantage of in the sale, too. We found markdowns on everyday household essentials like this folding drying rack that’s on sale for $44, a Cuisinart single-serve coffee maker that’s under $150 and a beautiful gold and glass arched floor lamp that’s only about $100.

This Wayfair sale might also be a good time to look for discounts on renter-friendly home hacks like ceiling and wall lights you can easily swap, closet systems and storage that are up to half-off and even easy-to-replace cabinet hardware that will be up to 45% off.

If you’re ready for a change but aren’t sure where to start, we’ve combed through Wayfair’s Home Renovation Sale to find a few deals that’ll make every space feel more like home.

Take a look:

1
Wicker Laundry Set
Wayfair
Normally $123, on sale for $54.
2
Winix True HEPA Air Purifier
Wayfair
Normally $200, on sale for $150.
3
Cuisinart 1-Cup Premium Single Serve Coffee Maker
Wayfair
Normally $270, get it on sale for $140.
4
Dayna 70" Arched Floor Lamp
Wayfair
Normally $140, on sale for $109.
5
Modern Full Length Mirror
Wayfair
Normally $725, on sale for $217.
6
Greenway Folding Drying Rack
Wayfair
Normally $60, on sale for $44.
7
Cuisinart Precision Master 12-Speed 5.5-Quart Stand Mixer with Dough Hook
Wayfair
Normally $450, get it on sale for $200.
8
Darrah Upholstered Storage Bench
Wayfair
Normally $278, on sale for $102.
9
Black + Decker Freestanding Mini Fridge with Freezer
Wayfair
Normally $200, on sale for $160.
10
GE Washer and Electric Dryer Laundry Center
Wayfair
Normally $1,600, get it on sale for $1,440.
11
Monkey Bars Wall Mounted Bike Rack
Wayfair
On sale for $100.
12
Linden Volume Complete Shower System - Gold
Wayfair
Normally $345, on sale for $197.
13
Erick 60" Steel Four Shelf Heavy Duty Shelving Unit
Wayfair
Normally $88, on sale for $67.
14
Arapahoe Free-Standing Linen Cabinet
Wayfair
Normally $316, get it on sale for $216.
15
Classic Retro Bottom Freezer Energy Star Refrigerator
Wayfair
On sale for $940.
16
Gel Peel & Stick Mosaic Backsplash Tile
Wayfair
On sale for $4.19 per square foot.
17
Celestial Harmony Sun & Moon Wall Décor
Wayfair
Normally $85, on sale for $64.
18
Kolton 14 Pair Shoe Storage Cabinet
Wayfair
Normally $460, on sale for $260.
19
Whitehaven 36" x 22" W Farmhouse Kitchen Sink
Wayfair
Normally $1,330, on sale for $900.
20
Nelly 12 - Light Sputnik Sphere Chandelier
Wayfair
Normally $452, get it on sale for $291.
shoppableWomenParentsshoppinghome hacks