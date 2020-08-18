HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.
You recently moved or just bought a home — now comes the fun part of decorating it to make it yours.
Fortunately, Wayfair’s Home Renovation Sale is going on now through Sept. 29, and includes up to 65% off everything you need to make a new (or old) space feel more like home.
If you’re looking to start from the ground up in your home renovations, flooring will be up to 25% off while tile and backsplashes will be up to 20% off. Kitchen and bathroom plumbing, like this gold Linden shower system and this elegant farmhouse kitchen sink, will be up to 60% off.
Major and small kitchen appliances like Winix HEPA air purifier and this Cuisinart stand mixer will be as low as $199. Laundry room updates, like this GE washer/dryer laundry center and this wicker laundry basket set, will be up to 35% off.
Outdoorsy DIYers might enjoy that outdoor lighting, mailboxes, decking, hardware and garage organization will also be marked down. We spotted a space-saving wall-mounted bike rack perfect for storing the entire family’s bikes on sale for under $100.
If you’re a renter though, don’t worry. There are plenty of renter-friendly updates you can take advantage of in the sale, too. We found markdowns on everyday household essentials like this folding drying rack that’s on sale for $44, a Cuisinart single-serve coffee maker that’s under $150 and a beautiful gold and glass arched floor lamp that’s only about $100.
This Wayfair sale might also be a good time to look for discounts on renter-friendly home hacks like ceiling and wall lights you can easily swap, closet systems and storage that are up to half-off and even easy-to-replace cabinet hardware that will be up to 45% off.
If you’re ready for a change but aren’t sure where to start, we’ve combed through Wayfair’s Home Renovation Sale to find a few deals that’ll make every space feel more like home.
Take a look: