HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

Wayfair Wayfair’s Home Renovation Sale is going on now through Sept. 29, and includes up to 65% off everything you need to make a new (or old) space feel more like home.

You recently moved or just bought a home — now comes the fun part of decorating it to make it yours.

Fortunately, Wayfair’s Home Renovation Sale is going on now through Sept. 29, and includes up to 65% off everything you need to make a new (or old) space feel more like home.

Outdoorsy DIYers might enjoy that outdoor lighting, mailboxes, decking, hardware and garage organization will also be marked down. We spotted a space-saving wall-mounted bike rack perfect for storing the entire family’s bikes on sale for under $100.

This Wayfair sale might also be a good time to look for discounts on renter-friendly home hacks like ceiling and wall lights you can easily swap, closet systems and storage that are up to half-off and even easy-to-replace cabinet hardware that will be up to 45% off.

If you’re ready for a change but aren’t sure where to start, we’ve combed through Wayfair’s Home Renovation Sale to find a few deals that’ll make every space feel more like home.