10 Space-Saving Pieces From Wayfair That Are Legitimately Brilliant

A handy seven-tier shoe rack with room for 14 pairs of shoes

If you don't have dedicated storage for your shoes yet, you should consider it: You'd be surprised at how much space a pile of sneakers, boots and dress shoes can take up in an already-small entry area.This shoe rack has earned its spot as a Wayfair reviewer-favorite thanks to its sturdiness, compact design and top storage area that you can leave mail, keys, small bags and other front-door necessities on. Plus, the rack features shelves of different heights to accommodate all different styles of shoes, from tall boots and heels to flats, sneakers, loafers and slippers.It's available in three colors and measures 45.07 inches high, 18 inches wide and 11.02 inches deep.!! Fits perfectly where I want it and was very easy to assemble. Holds more shoes depending on how you arrange them. Very fast delivery ! Love it !" — Gail