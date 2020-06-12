Wayfair's Latest Sale Will Make Your Home Even More Comfortable

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

Nando Martinez via Getty Images In case you're getting a bit bored with your current home setup, this latest Wayfair sale might help.

With many shops, restaurants, movie theaters and even salons still closed across the country, you might be finding yourself spending a lot more time at home than in the past.

Whether your company is enacting its work-from-home policies, or you leave your home daily to tackle your 9-to-5, data shows that most of us are spending more time at home than ever.

And after all of that time at home, you might’ve discovered a few opportunities to make your space less boring and more functional and comfortable. Whether it’s creating a dedicated office nook for working-from-home or transforming your small backyard space into a staycation oasis, a little home decor can go a long way.

If you’re getting a bit bored with your current home setup, Wayfair’s latest sale going on through June 16 has up to 70% off furniture and home decor. We even spotted a lot of standing desks and not-ugly office chairs included in the sale for work-from-homers.

If you instead want to experience the comfort of a hotel bed without leaving your home, you can switch up your headboard and freshen up your bedding with airy sheets, decorative pillows and more.

Below, we’ve rounded up a few on sale items at Wayfair that will make your space more comfortable for staying at home.