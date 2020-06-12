HuffPost Finds

Wayfair's Latest Sale Will Make Your Home Even More Comfortable

This sale is well-timed if you're spending more time indoors.

In case you're getting a bit bored with your current home setup, this latest Wayfair sale might help.
With many shops, restaurants, movie theaters and even salons still closed across the country, you might be finding yourself spending a lot more time at home than in the past.

Whether your company is enacting its work-from-home policies, or you leave your home daily to tackle your 9-to-5, data shows that most of us are spending more time at home than ever.

And after all of that time at home, you might’ve discovered a few opportunities to make your space less boring and more functional and comfortable. Whether it’s creating a dedicated office nook for working-from-home or transforming your small backyard space into a staycation oasis, a little home decor can go a long way.

If you’re getting a bit bored with your current home setup, Wayfair’s latest sale going on through June 16 has up to 70% off furniture and home decor. We even spotted a lot of standing desks and not-ugly office chairs included in the sale for work-from-homers.

If you instead want to experience the comfort of a hotel bed without leaving your home, you can switch up your headboard and freshen up your bedding with airy sheets, decorative pillows and more.

Below, we’ve rounded up a few on sale items at Wayfair that will make your space more comfortable for staying at home.

1
An office chair that isn't ugly
Wayfair
Normally $143, find this Albaugh velvet task chair on sale for $130.
2
An art deco lamp that makes a statement
Wayfair
Normally $136, find this Annabel desk and nightstand lamp on sale for $80.
3
A fresh set of linen sheets
Wayfair
Normally $200, find this Winn linen sheet set on sale for $183.
4
Transform any corner into an office
Wayfair
Normally $180, find this Coopers desk on sale for $121.
5
A tabletop standing desk to spare your back
Wayfair
Normally $306, find this Westbury pneumatic height-adjustable standing desk converter on sale for $128.
6
Coffee tables that don't take up space
Wayfair
Normally $140, find this Provenzano three-piece nesting tables on sale for $122.
7
A sleeper sofa with storage
Wayfair
Normally $1,320, find this Cordell reversible sleeper sectional with ottoman on sale for $1,060.
8
A cheeseboard for a fun night in
Wayfair
Normally $80, find this Vargas five-piece cheese board and platter set on sale for $33.
9
A rug to make things even cozier
Wayfair
Normally $63, find this Remer ivory and gray area rug on sale for $63.
10
A ladder desk for small spaces
Wayfair
Normally $79, find this Tyriq ladder bookcase and desk on sale for $63.

