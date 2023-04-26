It’s time for one of the most exciting shopping events of the year: Wayfair’s Way Day sale . If you’ve been itching to do some home upgrades, then you’re in luck, because starting today , you can save up to 80% on almost the entirety of Wayfair’s stock, including but not limited to furniture , small appliances, grills , lighting, pet essentials, decor and so much more. It’s the perfect way to give your home a refresh while staying on budget. As if that weren’t enough, shoppers will also receive free shipping on everything.

Below, we’ve rounded up the very best Way Day deals this year, and each one is more exciting than the next. You’re definitely going to want to scope out the selections — the savings are just too tempting to pass up. Get up to 60% off items like all indoor and outdoor furniture and area rugs, up to 70% off bedding, up to 50% off small appliances and up to 70% off curtains and drapes and beyond. Keep reading to take a peek and treat your home (and yourself) to some delightful new home additions. The Way Day 2023 sales event is on through April 27.