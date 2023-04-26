ShoppingsalesWayfairway day

You’d Be Silly Not To Take Advantage Of The Best Way Day Deals

Wayfair’s biggest sale of the year is here, and you can save up to 80% on furniture, appliances, rugs, decor and more.

Senior Staff Writer, HuffPost

A Cuisinart <a href="https://www.wayfair.com/kitchen-tabletop/pdp/cuisinart-mix-it-in-soft-serve-15-qt-ice-cream-maker-dvzj1656.html" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="ice cream maker" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64467e38e4b011a819c29e41" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.wayfair.com/kitchen-tabletop/pdp/cuisinart-mix-it-in-soft-serve-15-qt-ice-cream-maker-dvzj1656.html" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">ice cream maker</a>, an <a href="https://www.wayfair.com/furniture/pdp/allmodern-laguna-3307-w-armchair-w003547723.html?piid=1172854531" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="accent chair" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64467e38e4b011a819c29e41" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.wayfair.com/furniture/pdp/allmodern-laguna-3307-w-armchair-w003547723.html?piid=1172854531" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">accent chair</a>, a <a href="https://www.wayfair.com/facilities-maintenance/pdp/ninestars-stainless-steel-motion-sensor-trash-can-set-yc1072.html" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="touchless trash can" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64467e38e4b011a819c29e41" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.wayfair.com/facilities-maintenance/pdp/ninestars-stainless-steel-motion-sensor-trash-can-set-yc1072.html" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">touchless trash can</a>.
Wayfair
A Cuisinart ice cream maker, an accent chair, a touchless trash can.

It’s time for one of the most exciting shopping events of the year: Wayfair’s Way Day sale. If you’ve been itching to do some home upgrades, then you’re in luck, because starting today, you can save up to 80% on almost the entirety of Wayfair’s stock, including but not limited to furniture, small appliances, grills, lighting, pet essentials, decor and so much more. It’s the perfect way to give your home a refresh while staying on budget. As if that weren’t enough, shoppers will also receive free shipping on everything.

Below, we’ve rounded up the very best Way Day deals this year, and each one is more exciting than the next. You’re definitely going to want to scope out the selections — the savings are just too tempting to pass up. Get up to 60% off items like all indoor and outdoor furniture and area rugs, up to 70% off bedding, up to 50% off small appliances and up to 70% off curtains and drapes and beyond. Keep reading to take a peek and treat your home (and yourself) to some delightful new home additions. The Way Day 2023 sales event is on through April 27.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
1
Wayfair
Birch Lane Arche rattan headboard (71% off)
Liven up your bedroom with a fresh new freestanding headboard. It has a rattan design with rectangular medallions woven across the center that give it an overall hippie-chic feel. It's even compatible with adjustable beds and comes fully assembled.
$260 at Wayfair (originally $902)
2
Wayfair
Foundstone Gil Moroccan handmade area rug (70% off)
Inspired by classic Persian rugs, this handmade wool area rug features a cushy high-pile along with creamy geometric patterns on a gray background. It's perfect for high-traffic areas and any space that needs a cozy touch.
$38.99 at Wayfair (originally $130)
3
Wayfair
Cuisinart 11-piece stainless steel cookware set (74% off)
Get everything you need to hone your home chef skills with this 11-piece cookware set. Made with solid, high-quality and long-lasting stainless steel, the set includes one stock pot, two saucepans, two frying pans, a sauté pan, four lids and a steamer basket insert.
$159.95 at Wayfair (originally $615)
4
Wayfair
Sand and Stable Roy wicker bench (65% off)
Made from sustainably sourced abaca, this handwoven bench's unique materials in contrasting hues add a visual pop no matter where it lands in your home. It's perfect for the entryway or extra seating in the lounge room and would look beautiful with throw pillows or even a cozy blanket.
$339.99 at Wayfair (originally $738)
5
Wayfair
Zwilling stainless steel flatware set (40% off)
Update your flatware with this comprehensive set by Zwilling. It includes eight dinner forks, eight salad forks, a soup spoon, eight teaspoons, eight tablespoons, eight dinner knives, a serving spoon, sugar spoon, serving fork and a slotted serving spoon. They're classic, clean and chic.
$119.95 at Wayfair (originally $200)
6
Wayfair
Sand and Stable Crisolina chair with rattan back (59% off)
Give your WFH space a lovely makeover with this darling rattan-style swivel chair. It has a soft white cushion that juxtaposes nicely against the natural hue of the rattan, a stable base with a 360-degree swivel and five casters that are strong and supportive.
$245.99 at Wayfair (originally $599)
7
Wayfair
Cuisinart Mix It In soft serve and ice cream maker (46% off)
Ice cream aficionados need to get their hands on this professional-style soft serve, yogurt, sorbet and ice cream maker. It even has three built-in condiment dispensers so you can keep your sprinkles, chocolate chips and gummy bears close by. It's easy to use and clean and comes with a double-insulated freezer bowl.
$129.95 at Wayfair (originally $240)
8
Wayfair
AllModern Laguna upholstered armchair (47% off)
Available in 13 colors in a range of prices, this armchair is perfect for curling up with a good book and cup of tea. It's made with solid wood and stain-resistant fabric and features a removable cushion. It's cushy, cozy and has a simple silhouette that won't pull focus.
$500 at Wayfair (originally $945)
9
Wayfair
Wade Logan Audree acrylic LED flush mount (52% off)
Add a bit of minimalist elegance to your space with this three-light flush mount. It has a metal frame that is rounded with a fabric shade in the style and finish of your choice. It also includes three LED lights and is compatible with a dimmer switch.
$156.99 at Wayfair (originally $330)
10
Wayfair
Kraus Bolden pull-down kitchen faucet (57% off)
Give your kitchen sink a modern makeover with this pull-down swivel spout faucet. It is scratch-, rust- and stain-resistant and will glimmer and gleam for years to come while also make dishwashing much easier. Dare we say you might actually look forward to it?
$209.95 at Wayfair (originally $490)
11
Wayfair
Birch Lane three-piece seagrass basket set (65% off)
Whether you're looking for a hamper, toy box or blanket basket or want to add a bit of texture, these seagrass braided and woven baskets make for a stunning addition to any room. Each of the three baskets comes in a different size and features two twisted handles for easy transport.
$64 at Wayfair (orignally $180.50)
12
Wayfair
Three Posts Leighty two-door accent cabinet (57% off)
This gorgeous cabinet is available in five different colors, but there's something captivating and moody about this green hue. It has a slightly vintage vibe while also having a modern finish, and will look good with a wide variety of styles.
$394.99 at Wayfair (originally $929)
13
Wayfair
Cuisinart four-cup coffee maker (42% off)
Keep things sleek and simple with a classic Cuisinart coffee maker. It has a stainless steel carafe, a discreet compact size that won't take up too much countertop space and an automatic shutoff after 30 minutes for peace of mind.
$43.45 at Wayfair (originally $75)
14
Wayfair
AllModern George upholstered sofa (29% off)
Always wanted a velvet couch? Now's your chance. Choose from a variety of colors and make this elegant, streamlined couch yours. It has clean lines and tufting that give it a retro vibe without looking kitschy.
$1,000 at Wayfair (originally $1,399)
15
Wayfair
Etta Avenue Monique seven-bottle wine and glass rack (22% off)
Display your wine bottles and glasses in style with this modern rack. It holds seven bottles and has an open metal frame with three tiers of shelving that are as practical as they are good-looking.
$139.99 at Wayfair (originally $179.99)
16
Wayfair
Kelly Clarkson Home Bungalo upholstered armchair (23% off)
Made with solid wood, this woven rattan chair is more boho-chic than beachy-granny. It has a cotton upholstered cushion and simple, neutral and versatile design.
$309.99 at Wayfair (originally $401.63)
17
Wayfair
Ninestars steel motion sensor trash can (15% off)
You'd be amazed at what a difference a shiny new trash can makes, not just for the visual appeal of your kitchen but for your own peace of mind. This Ninestars bin is made with fingerprint-resistant stainless steel and ABS plastic. It has an interior retainer ring and an infrared motion detector so you can open it without touching it.
$86.36 at Wayfair (originally $101.95)
18
Wayfair
Kohler double basin farmhouse sink (33% off)
Get the sink of your dreams with this farmhouse-style apron-front double basin kitchen sink. It has a streamlined silhouette that makes washing and ringing items easy. It's made from enameled cast iron that is chip-, crack- and burn-resistant.
$1,156.78 at Wayfair (originally $1,733)
19
Wayfair
Vanity Art soaking bathtub (37% off)
If you've been dreaming of lounging in a soaking bathtub, then it's time to treat yourself. This acrylic tub is easy to clean and maintain thanks to a glossy stain- and scratch-resistant surface. It's a bright, sleek and modern design that looks much more expensive than it actually is.
$802 at Wayfair (originally $1,269)
20
Wayfair
Zipcode Design Kepner double dresser (34% off)
Treat yourself to a bit more storage with this double dresser. It's available in various finishes and prices and has a neutral aesthetic with six drawers, handle-free drawers and high drawer sides. They pull out smoothly and have safety stops to keep your fingers safe.
$230 at Wayfair (originally $346)
21
Wayfair
Santibanez handmaid jute rug (14% off)
As functional as it is timeless and elegant, this braided rug adds texture and warmth. It's surprisingly plush and comfortable, and works with a wide range of interior design aesthetics.
$359.99 at Wayfair (originally $420)
22
Wayfair
Corrigan Studio butcher abstract coffee table (18% off)
This unique, mid-century-style coffee table comes in four different wood finishes at varying prices. It is stain- and scratch-resistant, has a triangle-shaped glass surface and is easy to both clean and assemble.
$539.99+ at Wayfair (originally $639.99+)
23
Wayfair
Sand and Stable Beckham plug-in swing arm sconce (19% off)
Available in four different finishes, this chic wall sconce has a swinging arm and a plug-in power source and is dimmable, making it the ideal bedside companion. It has a timeless silhouette that will complement many styles.
$182.99 at Wayfair (originally $225)
24
Wayfair
Sango Siterra stoneware dinnerware set (24% off)
Upgrade your table settings with this stunning ceramic dinnerware set. It's dishwasher- and microwave-safe, chip resistant, oven-safe and stackable for easy storage. It includes four dinner plates, four salad plates, four soup bowls and four cereal bowls.
$61 at Wayfair (originally $79.99)
25
Wayfair
Archie & Oscar Robyn cat tree (9% off)
Give your cat a fun new jungle gym without ruining the aesthetics of your home with this attractive cat tree. Available in taupe or grey, this cat tree features three tiers of beds, perches and scratching posts with a variety of textures as well as a few balls for batting.
$134.99 at Wayfair (originally $147.99)
