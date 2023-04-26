You may have the feeling that it’s time to refresh your outdoor space for all the barbecues, poolside lounging and backyard campfires you’re looking forward to hosting.

Luckily for you, Wayfair’s annual Way Day sale is underway and overflowing with tons of amazing deals across several home goods categories, including outdoor furniture.

Advertisement

This is your chance to get up to 80% off select outdoor seating and home decor, including dining sets, sectionals, tables and chaise loungers. Plus, everything ships free during this rare sale event.

Below, we rounded up 25 of the best outdoor furniture Way Day deals you can get this year. Keep in mind the sale ends on April 27, so act fast if you want to secure a deal on these backyard and patio upgrades.