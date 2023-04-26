ShoppingsalesFurniturebackyard

Upgrade Your Backyard And Patio During Wayfair's Way Day Sale On Outdoor Furniture

Get up to 60% off on select outdoor furniture for your patio and backyard.

Shopping Writer at HuffPost

<a href="https://www.wayfair.com/outdoor/pdp/sol-72-outdoor-arlington-polyethylene-pe-wicker-7-person-seating-group-with-cushions-storage-w000402048.html" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Sol 72 Outdoor Arlington Wicker 7-person seating set" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64468531e4b03c1b88c84560" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.wayfair.com/outdoor/pdp/sol-72-outdoor-arlington-polyethylene-pe-wicker-7-person-seating-group-with-cushions-storage-w000402048.html" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Sol 72 Outdoor Arlington Wicker 7-person seating set</a>
Wayfair
Sol 72 Outdoor Arlington Wicker 7-person seating set

You may have the feeling that it’s time to refresh your outdoor space for all the barbecues, poolside lounging and backyard campfires you’re looking forward to hosting.

Luckily for you, Wayfair’s annual Way Day sale is underway and overflowing with tons of amazing deals across several home goods categories, including outdoor furniture.

This is your chance to get up to 80% off select outdoor seating and home decor, including dining sets, sectionals, tables and chaise loungers. Plus, everything ships free during this rare sale event.

Below, we rounded up 25 of the best outdoor furniture Way Day deals you can get this year. Keep in mind the sale ends on April 27, so act fast if you want to secure a deal on these backyard and patio upgrades.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Wayfair
Winston Porter Brixx wicker seating set (52% off)
This outdoor wicker set comes with one table and a 6-piece sectional that seats up to six people. The sectional is cushioned with comfy padding, perfect for lounging in the evenings.
$809.99 at Wayfair (originally $1,699.99)
2
Wayfair
Bayou Breeze Kempson swing chair (50% off)
Available in brown and beige, this chic swing egg chair comes with water-resistant pillows for comfort and durability.
$314.99 at Wayfair (originally $627)
3
Wayfair
Red Barrel Studio Worthland seating set (50% off)
Add a splash of color to your backyard setup with this rattan set that comes with two chairs, one loveseat and a rectangular table. It's available in red and turquoise.
$249.99 at Wayfair (originally $499)
4
Wayfair
Sol 72 Outdoor Arlington seating set (57% off)
Invite a couple friends over and sit back while you enjoy an afternoon barbecue on this set, which comes with one sofa, one loveseat, two chairs and two tables. Each piece is made with rust-resistant steel wrapped in resin wicker and the seating includes quick-dry foam-filled cushions. It comes in blue, orange and beige.
$1,059.99 at Wayfair (originally $2,475)
5
Wayfair
Birch Lane Fritz set of patio chairs (46% off)
For a dash of coastal flair, this two-piece patio set is the perfect addition for your outdoor space. Each one is made with teak and includes pillows with water-repellent, machine-washable zip covers. The set comes in gray and natural brown.
$539 at Wayfair (originally $999.99)
6
Wayfair
August Grove Ayleen outdoor dining set (39% off)
This set is made with water- and rust-resistant frames and includes four chairs and a round table for gathering. The table also has an umbrella hole where you can insert your own umbrella.
$1,179.99 at Wayfair (originally $1,949.99)
7
Wayfair
Sand & Stable Norris patio chair (43% off)
Kick back and relax on this cushioned patio chair that comes with plush pillows and is designed with acacia wood.
$489.99 at Wayfair (originally $865)
8
Wayfair
Zipcode Design Herrin wicker seating set (17% off)
This seven-piece set comes with two sectional sofas, four chairs and an accent table that looks stylish in any yard. It accommodates up to six people and has 14 foam-filled cushions to keep everyone comfy.
$660 at Wayfair (originally $799.99)
9
Wayfair
Etta Avenue set of Mirabel reclining chaises (57% off)
This pair of reclining chaise loungers is perfect for hanging out poolside and comes in black, brown, dark brown and gray. Each one reclines to five positions, including fully flat.
$399.99 at Wayfair (originally $938)
10
Wayfair
Red Barrel Studio Justussr outdoor dining set (18% off)
Outdoor eating at home is way easier while sitting on the cushy seats in this set that comes with a dining table, three stools and two sofas.
$689.99 at Wayfair (originally $839.99)
11
Wayfair
August Grove Olmstead bench (33% off)
Have some bare space in your yard you want to fill? Decorate it with this scratch-resistant wood bench that has unique wheel-like arms.
$119.99 at Wayfair (originally $177.99)
12
Wayfair
Longshore Tides Lufkin bar cart (25% off)
Keep your fancy bar cart inside and opt for this wheeled model designed for the outdoors. It's made of rust-resistant metal and has three shelves for storing beverages, snacks and more.
$315.99 at Wayfair (originally $419.99)
13
Wayfair
CO9 Design Dodger teak outdoor bench (31% off)
Need seating for your growing outdoor garden? Look no further than this teak wood bench that has a curved back.
$1,139.99 at Wayfair (originally. $1,654)
14
Wayfair
Arlmont & Co. Emit outdoor bar table (21% off)
Upgrade your at-home hosting skills with this outdoor bar table that's built with two shelves for storing bottles, glasses and more.
$355.99 at Wayfair (originally $449)
15
Wayfair
Brayden Studio Bathilde outdoor dining set (39% off)
This seven-piece dining set comes with six chairs and one long dining table. Each chair is padded with cushions.
$609.99 at Wayfair (originally $999)
16
Wayfair
Loon Peak Kanarraville outdoor side table (22% off)
This tree-inspired side table comes in light brown and dark brown and adds even more natural detail to your porch or backyard,
$115.99 at Wayfair (originally $147.99)
17
Wayfair
Lark Manor outdoor dining table (17% off)
Enjoy meals outdoors this summer with this water-, UV-, and rust-resistant table. It also has an umbrella hole in the middle.
$253.99 at Wayfair (originally $304.99)
18
Wayfair
Birch Lane Fleur swing lounger (27% off)
There's nothing like a calming swing session to unwind after a long day and this swinging lounger makes the perfect chair to relax in. It also folds flat for convenient storage when seasons change.
$145.20 at Wayfair (originally $199.99)
19
Wayfair
Wrought Studio Artique wicker set (49% off)
This two-piece wicker set includes two cup-shaped chairs and a small round table. Each chair is padded with waterproof cushions.
$404.99 at Wayfair (originally $795)
20
Wayfair
Latitude Run Andrew reclining chaise (up to 28% off)
This nap-worthy reclining chaise lounger is perfect for soothing days around the pool, mid-day naps and reading. It comes in dark gray and beige.
$346.02+ at Wayfair (originally $479.50+)
21
Wayfair
Alcott Hill Gelantipy porch swing (46% off)
Make your porch more fun with this pine-finished swing that can be painted any color you desire.
$256.99 at Wayfair (originally $472)
22
Wayfair
Mercury Row Melissus 4-person outdoor dining set (59% off)
This dining set includes a square table and four chairs made from weather-, water- and UV-resistant resin. It comes in black, dark gray, white, taupe, brown and teak brown.
$579.99 at Wayfair (originally $1,430)
23
Wayfair
August Grove Ayleen metal outdoor dining table (36% off)
This detailed weather-resistant metal table is ideal for several activities, including afternoon tea and reading.
$325.99 at Wayfair (originally $509.99)
24
Wayfair
Birch Lane Arnot wood outdoor rocking chair (29% off)
The classic rocking chair receives a stylish upgrade with this model made of eucalyptus and trendy wicker.
$234 at Wayfair (originally $329.99)
25
Wayfair
Birch Lane Fleur two-person outdoor dining set (24% off)
Set up a board game or catch up with a friend over a charcuterie board with this three-piece eucalyptus wood set that comes with two chairs and a table.
$227 at Wayfair (originally $299.99)
