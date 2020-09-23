HuffPost Finds

Way Day Is Here, And It's Wayfair's Biggest Sale Of The Year

Here are the most-loved items to shop from Wayfair's annual Way Day sale.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

<a href="https://fave.co/2KF9VLm" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Wayfair</a>'s biggest sale of the year, Way Day 2020, is going on now through Sept. 24. Here's what's worth snagging from the sale.
Our homes have become the place where we spend more time than anywhere else, but they might be in need of a makeover after months of working, schooling and playing indoors.

That might mean creating a more functional home office setup with some new industrial furniture and decor or transforming your bedroom into a staycation-worthy space with some Southwestern-inspired home decor.

If that’s the case, Wayfair’s biggest sale of the year — Way Day 2020 — is going on now through Sept. 24 with up to 80% off furniture and home decor. There’s also free shipping on almost everything.

You’ll find savings on work-from-home-ready small home office desks, like this top-rated black and gold desk that’s down to just $208. There are even a few standing desks on sale, like this wooden adjustable standing desk that’s more than half off. We even found plenty of office chairs that aren’t ugly, like this upholstered executive chair that’s under $200.

To refresh your home decor style, you might make small changes to spruce up your space, whether that’s incorporating some trendy Southwestern decor elements like this top-rated floral area rug that’s marked down to just $30 or upgrading your entertaining accessories with a beautiful mini bar cart. (We’re loving this oval brass bar cart that’s half off).

If organization is your goal, there’s everything from closet systems to storage baskets hiding in the sale, too.

Looking for more? We’ve rounded up some of the most-loved items to shop during Wayfair’s 2020 Way Day sale.

Take a look below:

1
Mid-Century Modern Lounge Chair
Wayfair
This wooden, upholstered accent chair is available in five colors. It has a 4.5-star rating and more than 5,000 reviews. Normally $480, get it on sale for $183 at Wayfair.
2
TV Stand With Electric Fireplace
Wayfair
This sleek TV stand has adjustable shelves, cable management and an electric fireplace. It is available in five colors, has a 4.6-star rating and more than 2,500 reviews. Normally $429, get it on sale for $209 at Wayfair.
3
Gold Wire 25-Inch Counter Stool
Wayfair
This metal bar stool is available in four colors, it has a 4.7-star rating and more than 700 reviews. Normally $160, get it on sale for $132 at Wayfair.
4
Twin Bed With Storage And Slide
Wayfair
This twin-size loft bed has a slide and room for storage, and it's available in three colors. It has a 4.7-star rating and more than 4,500 reviews. Normally $349, get it on sale for $197 at Wayfair.
5
Entryway Hall Storage With Bench
Wayfair
This entryway storage unit has a storage bench, hooks for hanging coats, and cubbies. It's available in two colors. It has a 4-star rating and more than 1,500 reviews. Normally $555, get it on sale for $390 at Wayfair.
6
Black And Brass Writing Desk
Wayfair
This writing desk has metal legs and two drawers. It has a 4.7-star rating and more than 706 reviews. Normally $322, get it on sale for $208 at Wayfair.
7
Executive Home Office Chair
Wayfair
This upholstered office chair has lumbar support and arm rests. It has a 4.5-star rating and more than 1,800 reviews. Normally $430, get it on sale for $196 at Wayfair.
8
Kayden 84-Inch Chenille Reversible Sleeper Sofa
Wayfair
This sleeper sectional converts into a queen-size bed, has storage and is available in five colors. It has a 4.2-star rating and more than 5,000 reviews. Normally $700, get it on sale for $637 at Wayfair.
9
Floral Gray Rug
Wayfair
This faded, floral area rug is available in eleven colors. It has a 4.6-star rating and more than 57,000 reviews. Normally $78, get it on sale for $31 at Wayfair.
10
L-Shape Corner Desk
Wayfair
This L-shaped wooden desk features cable management, drawers, cabinets and a built-in USB port. It is available in six colors, and has a 4.5-star rating and more than 5,500 reviews. Normally $450, get it on sale for $343 at Wayfair.
11
Wooden End Table
Wayfair
This wood side table is available in seven colors. It has a 4.7-star rating and more than 2,500 reviews. Normally $325, get it on sale for $146 at Wayfair.
12
Kitchen Island With Granite Top
Wayfair
This wooden island has three drawers and a double-door cabinet. It is available in four colors, has a 4.6-star rating and more than 600 reviews. Normally $999, get it on sale for $860 at Wayfair.
