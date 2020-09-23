This sleek TV stand has adjustable shelves, cable management and an electric fireplace. It is available in five colors, has a 4.6-star rating and more than 2,500 reviews. Normally $429, get it on sale for $209 at Wayfair.
Gold Wire 25-Inch Counter Stool
This metal bar stool is available in four colors, it has a 4.7-star rating and more than 700 reviews. Normally $160, get it on sale for $132 at Wayfair.
Twin Bed With Storage And Slide
This twin-size loft bed has a slide and room for storage, and it's available in three colors. It has a 4.7-star rating and more than 4,500 reviews. Normally $349, get it on sale for $197 at Wayfair.
Entryway Hall Storage With Bench
This entryway storage unit has a storage bench, hooks for hanging coats, and cubbies. It's available in two colors. It has a 4-star rating and more than 1,500 reviews. Normally $555, get it on sale for $390 at Wayfair.
Black And Brass Writing Desk
This writing desk has metal legs and two drawers. It has a 4.7-star rating and more than 706 reviews. Normally $322, get it on sale for $208 at Wayfair.
This sleeper sectional converts into a queen-size bed, has storage and is available in five colors. It has a 4.2-star rating and more than 5,000 reviews. Normally $700, get it on sale for $637 at Wayfair.
This L-shaped wooden desk features cable management, drawers, cabinets and a built-in USB port. It is available in six colors, and has a 4.5-star rating and more than 5,500 reviews. Normally $450, get it on sale for $343 at Wayfair.
Wooden End Table
This wood side table is available in seven colors. It has a 4.7-star rating and more than 2,500 reviews. Normally $325, get it on sale for $146 at Wayfair.
Kitchen Island With Granite Top
This wooden island has three drawers and a double-door cabinet. It is available in four colors, has a 4.6-star rating and more than 600 reviews. Normally $999, get it on sale for $860 at Wayfair.