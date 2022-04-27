Spring is in full swing, which can only mean one thing: Wayfair’s Way Day sale has now arrived. Not only is Way Day Wayfair’s biggest sale of the year, but it’s a massive shopping event in general, with dramatically reduced prices across all of the home retailer’s product categories. We’ve got the full scoop on everything you need to know as prices drop over the coming days so that you can plan accordingly and stock up on home essentials that you’ve had your eyes on.

Wayfair’s Way Day sale will run April 27 through 3 a.m. ET on April 29. You can expect to see incredible deals on essential home items like outdoor furniture up to 65% off, lighting up to 65% off, major household appliances starting at $350, living room seating up to 70% off, bedroom furniture up to 50% off, mattresses up to 65% off, rugs up to 80% off, wall art up to 80% off, pet essentials up to 60% off and so much more. As the cherry on top, you be able to enjoy free shipping on all orders over $25.

This is the perfect opportunity to give your patio a refresh as the weather gets warmer, update your kitchen before you get summer visitors and invest in items that will improve your quality of life, like a fresh mattress or a new dishwasher. And if you’ve long dreamed of owning a KitchenAid stand mixer, this is your moment: KitchenAid items will be up to 20% off.

Keep reading for a peek at some of our favorite picks from Wayfair’s Way Day sale.