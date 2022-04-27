Shopping
shoppinghomeHome DecorsalesWayfair

Wayfair Way Day Sale 2022: Here's What You Need To Buy

Wayfair's biggest two-day sale of the year starts April 27. Refresh your home decor with accent chairs, geometric lighting and chic storage, all at a massive discount.

Senior Staff Writer, HuffPost

Spring is in full swing, which can only mean one thing: Wayfair’s Way Day sale has now arrived. Not only is Way Day Wayfair’s biggest sale of the year, but it’s a massive shopping event in general, with dramatically reduced prices across all of the home retailer’s product categories. We’ve got the full scoop on everything you need to know as prices drop over the coming days so that you can plan accordingly and stock up on home essentials that you’ve had your eyes on.

Wayfair’s Way Day sale will run April 27 through 3 a.m. ET on April 29. You can expect to see incredible deals on essential home items like outdoor furniture up to 65% off, lighting up to 65% off, major household appliances starting at $350, living room seating up to 70% off, bedroom furniture up to 50% off, mattresses up to 65% off, rugs up to 80% off, wall art up to 80% off, pet essentials up to 60% off and so much more. As the cherry on top, you be able to enjoy free shipping on all orders over $25.

This is the perfect opportunity to give your patio a refresh as the weather gets warmer, update your kitchen before you get summer visitors and invest in items that will improve your quality of life, like a fresh mattress or a new dishwasher. And if you’ve long dreamed of owning a KitchenAid stand mixer, this is your moment: KitchenAid items will be up to 20% off.

Keep reading for a peek at some of our favorite picks from Wayfair’s Way Day sale.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Wayfair
An iconic stand mixer
Treat yourself to a classic KitchenAid stand mixer and give yourself a gift that will last a lifetime. It's durable and features 10 different speads to knead, whip and mix ingredients to your heart's delight. It comes in over 20 different colors so you can get the one that best matches your aesthetic.
Get it for $399.99 (originally $449.99).
2
Wayfair
A Nespresso machine
Finally get your hands on the coffee maker you've been daydreaming about and pick up the Nespresso VertuoPlus. It makes both coffee and espresso drinks and includes a welcome set with 14 Nespresso capsules.
Get it for $159 (originally $199.95).
3
Wayfair
A stunning leather accent chair
This AllModern chair is secretly a classic recliner, making it as comfy as it is beautiful. It's available in three different colors and is made with unique leather gel upholstery that is as soft as top-grain leather but at a much lower price.
Get it for $520 (originally $700).
4
Wayfair
A beautiful geometric chandelier
Add elegance and dimension with this adjustable, dimmable chandelier from Wade Logan. It's modern, sloped ceiling-adaptable and wildly chic.
Get it for $274.99 (originally $567).
5
Wayfair
A popular Bissell vacuum
Bissell's CrossWave pet pro vacuum is a must for anyone dealing with dust, pet hair and other daily dirt nuisances. It's bagless, lightweight and cord-free, making it the perfect low-profile vacuum for people with small spaces.
Get it for $269.59 (originally $349.99).
6
Wayfair
An outdoor sectional couch
Lounge the day away on this lovely Sand & Stable outdoor sectional. This all-weather wicker/rattan three-seater with cushions is durable, low maintenance and versatile. It'll give your outdoor area the facelift it needs after a rough winter season.
Get it for $275.99 (originally $409.99).
7
Wayfair
A simple TV stand
Prop up your television and store other entertainment items in this lovely stand. It's available in multiple finishes and does double duty as both a stand and a storage item.
Get it for $122.99 (originally $465).
8
Wayfair
A rustic blanket trunk
This attractive vintage-style trunk doubles as hidden storage space. Use it to stash extra blankets and linens, toys, tools and more, as a bench near an entryway or as a coffee table. The options are endless. It's as cute as it is functional.
Get it for $75.99 (originally $115.99).
9
Wayfair
A comfy mattress
Get a good night's sleep with a brand new mattress. This Wayfair Sleep innerspring mattress is available in many sizes, from twin all the way to California king. It's compatible with adjustable beds and has a soft yet firm feel.
Get it starting at $86.23 (originally $135.99).
10
Wayfair
A bathroom cabinet
Add bathroom storage with this handsome yet simple Winston Porter cabinet. Use it to stash essentials like toilet paper and hand towels or hide your beauty products and declutter your countertops in one go. It's available in three different finishes: white, espresso and gray.
Get it for $116.99 (originally $205.99).
11
Wayfair
A botanical art piece
Add a touch of moody softness with this canvas artwork from Andover Mills. The neutral hues go with most color schemes, and it's an easy way to add charm to a room. You can get it as is or in a black or white frame.
Get it for $21.99 (originally $38.99).
12
Wayfair
A chic sofa
This stain-resistant AllModern couch is a great way to add a burst of color and texture to a room without having to go to great lengths to change an entire vibe. It has removable cushions and a bunch of lovely fabric and color options, so you can find the one that best matches your dream aesthetic.
Get it for $710 (originally $1,250).
A fan-fave linen set

The Best Linen Sheets

Popular in the Community

shoppinghomeHome DecorsalesWayfair

MORE IN LIFE

Work/Life

How To Stop Obsessing Over A Mistake

Food & Drink

The Potato Chip I Can’t Resist: True Confessions From Food Professionals

Wellness

The Pandemic Warped Our Sense Of Time. Here’s How To Gain It Back.

Style & Beauty

4 TikTok Beauty Influencers Reveal How Much Money They Make

Relationships

Can’t Afford A Wedding Gift? Etiquette Experts Explain What To Do

Home & Living

The Most Popular Shows On Netflix Besides ‘Selling Sunset’

Travel

The Packing Essential Not Enough People Use In Their Suitcase

Shopping

Finally, Plus-Size Bike Shorts That Don’t Roll Down And Go Up To A Size 7X

Shopping

The Best Sandals For Plantar Fasciitis, According To A Podiatrist

Food & Drink

7 Tips For Traveling Abroad When You Have Tricky Dietary Restrictions

Shopping

Brooklinen Is Having It's Biggest Sale Of The Year Right Now

Shopping

47 Things To Keep In Your Car For Your Next Adventure

Home & Living

This Nostalgic Documentary Is The Top Movie On Netflix Right Now

Style & Beauty

Experts Share How You Should Change Your Skin Care Routine For Spring

Wellness

My At-Home Rapid Test Is Negative, But Could I Still Have COVID?

Shopping

The Coolest Places To Stay In Memphis, Tennessee

Food & Drink

Best Breakfast Foods To Eat When You're Traveling, And Why It Matters

Shopping

Where To Get Plus-Size Clothes For Men That Are Actually Stylish

Shopping

13 Thoughtful Sympathy Gifts To Let Your Loved Ones Know They Have Your Support

Travel

How To Take The Ultimate Vacation In Memphis

Shopping

28 Things To Help The Weird Aches And Pains In Your Human Body

Shopping

24 Comfy Shoes You Need If You Plan To Walk Everywhere This Spring

Travel

What To Know About This New Pandemic Travel Trend

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Style & Beauty

Makeup Artists Reveal The Times You Should Never Use A Makeup Brush

Work/Life

How Soon Is Too Soon To Quit A New Job?

Shopping

A Podiatrist Shares The Best Shoes For Standing All Day

Food & Drink

The Wildly Underestimated Benefits Of Eating Anchovies

Home & Living

Here's What's Leaving Netflix In May

Parenting

These Comics Flip The Script On Common Parenting Double Standards

Home & Living

Here's What's Coming To Netflix In May

Travel

How To Bring Luxury To Your Vacation When You're Traveling On A Budget

Relationships

The Thought Pattern That May Be Keeping You From Really Great Sex

Shopping

The Must-Have Jeans Every Mom Needs In Their Closet, According To Real Moms

Shopping

Just 39 Practical Things To Treat Yourself To

Shopping

This Anti-Aging Skin Care Ingredient Is A Game Changer For Acne-Prone Skin

Parenting

30 Funny Tweets About Kids' Bedtime Excuses

Travel

17 Mistakes Tourists Make While Visiting Washington, D.C.

Style & Beauty

Thrifty Bride Shows The Internet How To Throw A $500 Wedding

Work/Life

Never End A Job Interview Without Doing These 3 Things