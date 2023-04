A wood console table to give your entryway a rustic, cozy-cabin feel

"I love the look of this console table. I purchased the gray wash color. We originally had a natural wood table and replaced it with this one to make the decor pop more. Our home is a log-style home and there was too much plain wood look going on, so we have been changing things up to give more light and brightness. The metal accents on the end help break up all the wood look.I easily put it together by myself in about 30-40 min [of] time without any difficulties. It’s sturdy and seems to be good quality considering the materials it is." — Leah