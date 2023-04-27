ShoppingsalesWayfair affordable

17 Things Under $50 You'll Want To Buy At Wayfair's Way Day Sale

Way Day is back and you won't want to miss these under-$50 finds.
Courtney Leiva
<a href="https://www.wayfair.com/kitchen-tabletop/pdp/craft-kitchen-16-piece-kitchen-starter-utensil-set-stdc1002.html" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Utensil set" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64499147e4b039ec4e82c2de" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.wayfair.com/kitchen-tabletop/pdp/craft-kitchen-16-piece-kitchen-starter-utensil-set-stdc1002.html" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Utensil set</a>, <a href="https://www.wayfair.com/kitchen-tabletop/pdp/cuisinart-4-cup-coffee-maker-w001740457.html" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="coffee maker" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64499147e4b039ec4e82c2de" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.wayfair.com/kitchen-tabletop/pdp/cuisinart-4-cup-coffee-maker-w001740457.html" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">coffee maker</a>, and <a href="https://www.wayfair.com/outdoor/pdp/august-grove-fenix-butterflies-with-flowers-birdbath-w006110738.html" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="birdbath" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64499147e4b039ec4e82c2de" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.wayfair.com/outdoor/pdp/august-grove-fenix-butterflies-with-flowers-birdbath-w006110738.html" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">birdbath</a> on sale at Wayfair
Wayfair
Utensil set, coffee maker, and birdbath on sale at Wayfair

Popular items from this list:

HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Colleen/Wayfair
A four-cup coffee maker
Promising review: “Perfect size!! Makes just enough coffee, no more wasted cups!! Easy clean-up, looks great, coordinates with other Cuisinart products recently purchased.” — Evelyn
$43.40 at Wayfair (originally $75)
2
Wayfair
A glass birdbath
Promising review: “It’s as beautiful and vibrantly colored as it looked on the website! It was a welcome addition to my backyard.” — Bushrod
$32.99 at Wayfair (originally $99.99)
3
Khadijah/Wayfair
A 16-piece utensil set for upgrading your cooking corner
Promising review: “Perfect starter set, had everything I wanted and no extras that will not get used.” — Caeleigh
$40.28 at Wayfair (originally $69.99)
4
Samara/Wayfair
A shoe organizer with 12 slots
Promising review: “They are wonderful. I organized all of my shoes that were on the floor or in boxes! It also was a snap to do. Would and will recommend to anyone who needs help organizing shoes.” — Dolores
$7.74 at Wayfair (originally $18.99)
5
Wayfair
A 12-piece dessert plate set
Promising review: “These are great. Durable glass plates. I wanted a totally clear plate with no etchings so you could see the decor underneath. Perfect. Great price. Fast shipping. Will order more!” — Marianne
$33.84 at Wayfair (originally $122.40)
6
Wayfair
A piece of timeless canvas art
Promising review: “Colorful print that compliments our family room very well.” — Mary Ellen
$55.99 at Wayfair (originally $295)
7
Cynthia/Wayfair
Or this print if forest tranquility is your idea of paradise
Promising review: "My favorite wall art. Beautiful piece of artwork." — Sharon
$19.99 at Wayfair (originally $79)
8
Wayfair
A faux leather bin set
Promising review: “I purchased these in RED and I love the quality of the faux leather. They are well made and make my casual bookshelf less cluttered looking.” — Mary
$34.99 at Wayfair (originally $66.99)
9
Heather/Wayfair
A set of floating shelves
Promising review: “Love these! I have a really small bathroom, so these helped me save a lot of space, and it doesn't feel as crowded anymore.” — Daria
$20.99 at Wayfair (originally $37.99)
10
Wayfair
A memory foam medium support pillow set
Promising review: “This is my second of these that I've ordered because I loved the first one so much! I am a hot sleeper and this has been fantastic and keeping my head cool. Also, I tend to sleep on my stomach a lot, so really think or overly fluffy pillows don't work for me. But this one is the perfect size, and forms to my position without me sinking in so deep I can't breathe! Will be ordering a couple more." — Jessica
$22.99 at Wayfair (originally $109.99)
11
Gina/Wayfair
A cushioned standing mat
Promising review: "Love this mat! It is very comfortable and gives great support for my legs while standing and cooking. Would gladly purchase another one again. It does not slide and stays perfectly in place." — GLORIA
$35.99 at Wayfair (originally $99.99)
12
Wayfair
A set of six wine glasses
Promising review: “These are definitely my favorite glasses that I've purchased. Great value as well.” — Tia
$31.99 at Wayfair (originally $56.99)
13
Wayfair
A lightweight and breathable duvet cover set
Promising review: “I LOVE this duvet cover. Its color is deep and vibrant, it’s soft and is of great quality. You can’t beat the price either.” — Manuel
$13.99 at Wayfair (originally $27.80)
14
Brittany/Wayfair
A solid blackout curtain panel for blocking light and drafts
Promising review: “These curtains are beautiful. They feel and look more expensive than they actually are. I fluffed them in the dryer for 15 minutes all the wrinkles came out. I bought eight panels! I wouldn’t necessarily say they’re black out, but they do block a fair amount of light. This is the pearl color.. it is an off-white cream color. 10/10 would buy again... you can’t beat the price!” — Shelby
$7.42 at Wayfair (originally $25.99)
15
Wayfair
A pack of ten stainless steel bar knobs
Promising review: “Used these knobs to bring an old dresser back to life. They were surprisingly heavy and I could not be happier with the way they look! The pictures do not do them justice. Highly recommend!” — Sandra
$24.40 at Wayfair (originally $37.21)
16
Bonnie/Wayfair
A hammock chair
Promising review: “When I opened the package I thought......cheesy. I hung it up to test it out and instantly changed my mind. So comfortable. A few extra pillows and it is like laying in a cloud!” — Anonymous
$36.99 at Wayfair (originally $54.99)
17
Lauren/Wayfair
A set of eight solar-powered pathway lights
Promising review: "These pathway lights are awesome. I got two sets and they look so cool. I have had several people tell me they want some too." — Linda
$41.63 at Wayfair (originally $99.99)
Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Maelove The Glow Maker serum

Skin Care Products Under $50 That Actually Work

MORE IN LIFE

Wellness

No, It’s Not Wrong To Laugh About Death. Here’s How Humor Helps Grief.

Wellness

Does Cold Plunging Actually Do Anything Or Is It B.S.?

Travel

The 1 Thing Parents Should Do Before Their Next Flight With Kids

Parenting

How To Support Someone Grieving A Miscarriage

Parenting

25 Tweets That Sum Up Life With 9-Year-Olds

Food & Drink

The One Thing You Can Do To Truly Help A Grieving Friend

Wellness

The 1 Habit Doctors Say Is Secretly Making You Tired The Next Day

Work/Life

'Rage Applying' Is All The Rage On TikTok — But There's One Big Downside

Shopping

44 Products With Before-And-After Photos Worthy Of A 'Whoa'

Shopping

These Artist-Designed Rugs Will Instantly Elevate Your Home And They All Start Below $500

Shopping

The Best Paper Shredders For Protecting Your Personal Information

Shopping

Quick! The TikTok-Famous Stanley Cup Just Restocked In Two New Colors

Shopping

This Incredibly Popular Water Flosser Is 40% Off Right Now

Home & Living

This New Political Thriller Is The Top Show On Netflix Right Now

Home & Living

A Controversial 2018 Film Is The Top Movie On Netflix Right Now

Shopping

26 Kitchen Products That'll Make You Think, "Why Didn't I Own That Already"

Shopping

According To An Expert, Your Mattress Is Actually That Gross. This Handheld Tool Can Help.

Relationships

There's A Key Difference Between The Chores Men And Women Take On

Money

People Have Started Getting Invitations To Apple Pay Later. Here's What It Does.

Shopping

45 Spring Wardrobe Basics You'll Wish You'd Bought Ages Ago

Shopping

6 Products That Can Help Back Pain If You're Sitting At A Desk All Day

Food & Drink

At The 'Sports Bra' Bar, It's All Women's Sports, All The Time

Shopping

These Are The Highest-Rated Long-Sleeve T-Shirts At Walmart

Shopping

20 Things Our Editors Actually Spent Money On This Month

Shopping

Why This Indie Beauty Brand’s Sephora Launch Was A Full-Circle Moment For The Founder

Shopping

These Ludicrously Capacious Bags Can Hold Your Flat Shoes, Lunch Pails And More

Shopping

Just 29 Home Office Essentials That'll Jazz Up Your Permanent WFH Space

Travel

16 Places Where You Can See Cherry Blossoms In The U.S.

Shopping

The Most Stylish Leather Jackets For Men, According To Reviewers

Shopping

Walmart Is A Lesser-Known Destination For Adorable Houseplants

Wellness

Feeling Helpless After Yet Another Mass Shooting? Read This.

Home & Living

This Fantasy Novel Adaptation Is The Top Show On Netflix Right Now

Food & Drink

Is Tofu Actually Good For You? Here's What Experts Say.

Shopping

Madewell’s Biannual Insider Sale Is Giving 25% Off

Money

7 Ways The New Interest Rate Hike Can Affect You

Shopping

These 32 Beauty Products Are TikTok Famous And You Might Want To Sneak A Peek

Shopping

Reviewers Say These 15 Vitamin C Serums Are Actually Effective

Wellness

The Lifesaving Medication Everyone Should Learn How To Use

Shopping

27 Products To Prop You Up When Life Gets Busy

Shopping

These Are The Beard Trimmers Barbers Actually Use In Their Shops