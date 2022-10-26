What To Buy From Wayfair’s Way Day Sale 2022

Wayfair Marked-down items from Wayfair's Way Days sale.

First came Prime Day. Then there were Target’s Deal Days. And now, as we inch even closer to the holiday season, home furnishings hub Wayfair is boasting wild discounts of its own. From now through Thursday, Wayfair is having its Way Day sale, with up to 80% off everything from furniture to rugs to kitchen appliances, with free shipping on most items.

During this Way Day sale, you’ll see some killer prices across surplus items, closeout deals and “open box” items; you can take advantage of discounts of up to 65% off living room seating, 50% off fireplaces and heaters and 40% off entertainment centers. If you’re moving, refreshing your space or looking for some practical but good-looking gifts for loved ones this winter, the Way Day sale has something for everyone.

