What To Buy From Wayfair’s Way Day Sale 2022

Marked-down items from Wayfair's <a href="https://www.wayfair.com/daily-sales/way-day" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Way Days sale" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6358228ae4b051268c599e64" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.wayfair.com/daily-sales/way-day" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Way Days sale</a>.
Wayfair
First came Prime Day. Then there were Target’s Deal Days. And now, as we inch even closer to the holiday season, home furnishings hub Wayfair is boasting wild discounts of its own. From now through Thursday, Wayfair is having its Way Day sale, with up to 80% off everything from furniture to rugs to kitchen appliances, with free shipping on most items.

During this Way Day sale, you’ll see some killer prices across surplus items, closeout deals and “open box” items; you can take advantage of discounts of up to 65% off living room seating, 50% off fireplaces and heaters and 40% off entertainment centers. If you’re moving, refreshing your space or looking for some practical but good-looking gifts for loved ones this winter, the Way Day sale has something for everyone.

1
Wayfair
DeLonghi semi-automatic espresso machine (23% off)
Embrace your inner barista with this DeLonghi espresso and cappuccino machine. Pour a shot, steam your milk and create an amazing frothy topping in the blink of an eye. The pull-out base means you can fit small and large cups alike, and it's pod-compatible to fit your favorite pre-packed coffee.
$169.95 at Wayfair (originally $220.95)
2
Wayfair
AllModern Luo chaise sectional (58% off)
With a classic silhouette and luxurious velvet upholstery, this L-shaped AllModern chaise sectional is the perfect addition to any living room. The tapered legs and round bolster pillows make it an effortlessly elegant piece, and the removable cushions make it easy to clean. It comes in 10 colors.
$890 at Wayfair (originally $2,100)
3
Wayfair
AllModern Teasley vegan leather recliner (49% off)
Sleek while still being warm and inviting, this vegan leather and wood pushback recliner from AllModern is a comfortable TV-watching chair that you'll actually want in your living room.
$570 at Wayfair (originally $1,110)
4
Wayfair
Le Creuset 5.25-quart enameled cast iron round Dtuch Oven (34% off)
A tried and true favorite, the enameled cast iron round Dutch oven from Le Creuset will be your fall and winter favorite for one-pot meals, soups and stews. It's 5.25 quarts, comes in 11 colors and can go in the oven and dishwasher.
$249.95 at Wayfair (originally $380)
5
Wayfair
Bissell CrossWave Pet Pro multi-surface wet/dry vac (31% off)
Every pet parent's friend, this wet/dry vac will keep your floors clean and your carpets free from pet hair. It cleans rugs and hardwood together and comes with a bottle of cleaning solution to help your hard floors shine.
$239.99 at Wayfair (originally $349.99)
6
Wayfair
Gotham steel hammered copper ceramic cookware set (74% off)
Dress up your kitchen with this set of copper nonstick cookware. It comes with two frying pans, a saucepan and two lids to help you cook up delectable dinners. The copper color will look beautiful on a pegboard or hanging in your kitchen and will last for years to come.
$52.12 at Wayfair (originally $199.98)
7
Wayfair
Fatuberlio dimmable geometric chandelier (46% off)
Elevate any space with this metal geometric hanging chandelier with four lights. It's eye-catching while still being airy and light and it will look great over a dining room table or in an entryway.
$303.99 at Wayfair (originally $567)
8
Wayfair
AllModern set of two Nia stools (31% off)
Turn your home into a chic cocktail bar with these metal and faux leather stools. The bucket seat is both comfortable and stylish and the thin metal legs make them a sharp addition to any eating space. They come in sets of two chairs in green or black.
$250 at Wayfair (originally $360)
9
Wayfair
Joss & Main Leanne dresser (45% off)
Perfect as a nightstand, living room cabinet or to keep you organized in your entry, this 3-drawer dresser is made from solid mango wood with a golden metallic finish. The wicker cane front gives it a warm boho vibe, while the sleek shape keeps it looking polished and sharp.
$580 at Wayfair (originally $1,060)
10
Wayfair
Eddie Bauer 100% cotton flannel sheets (52% off)
Snuggle up all winter with this set of 100% cotton flannel sheets from Eddie Bauer. They have deep pockets that will fit over your mattress and not annoyingly roll up and come in five colors in twin, full, queen and king sizes.
$31.94+ at Wayfair (originally $67)
11
Wayfair
Nespresso VertuoPlus coffee and espresso maker by De'Longhi (26% off)
Enjoy cafe-level drinks with minimal cleanup with this Nespresso VertuoPlus coffee and espresso maker by De'Longhi. It makes drinks in coffee and espresso sizes with an automatic shut-off to keep you feeling secure.
$148.79 at Wayfair (originally $199.95)
12
Wayfair
Joss & Main Hanson upholstered bed (29% off)
Bring some warmth to your bedroom with this chic Joss & Main upholstered bed. It boasts a clean-lined wingback headboard that's comfy to read and sit up on and can hold your favorite box spring and mattress. This comes in 13 colors and sizes from twin to California king.
Queen size: $749 at Wayfair (originally $1,049)
13
Wayfair
Grinch and Max inflatable (26% off)
Make your heart grow three sizes with this inflatable Grinch and Max scene. It's a compact structure that will easily fit in your garage or basement during the off-season and comes with lawn stakes and tethers for easy setup.
$237.99 at Wayfair (originally $319.99)
14
Wayfair
Arnerich wicker L-shape sectional with table (22% off)
With a three-seat sectional and a coffee table, this outdoor furniture set has everything you need. It's light and chic, while still being comfortable and warm, and the all-weather wicker makes it truly timeless.
$284.99 at Wayfair (originally $364.99)
15
Wayfair
Isenhour lighted artificial pine Christmas tree (38% off)
Never sweep up pine needles again with this artificial tree featuring cashmere branch tips and twinkle lights. It comes in four sizes, with a stand and a full and lush profile, giving your that "perfect tree" look.
$299.99 at Wayfair (originally $484.99)
16
Wayfair
Shatzer solid wood dining table (51% off)
The four angular legs make this dining table a totally show-stopping piece. It comes in four colors with a 47.25-inch diameter. It's sculptural and modern without being too harsh and it will upgrade any eating space, kitchen or living room.
$439.99 at Wayfair (originally $897)
17
Wayfair
9-branch electric menorah (14% off)
Celebrate Hanukkah in style with this simple but elegant electric menorah. Reviews say the LED bulbs don't get as hot as older models, and the elevated shape will look nice in all rooms.
$85.99 at Wayfair (originally $99.99)
18
Wayfair
Sunbury TV stand (61% off)
Prop up your TV and make a clean, open space for your wires, gaming stations, remotes and decor with this adjustable TV stand. It holds up to 30 pounds and a 65-inch TV, and comes in 13 wood colors.
$179.99 at Wayfair (originally $465)
19
Wayfair
Storage bench with flip top (20% off)
What's better than a good-looking container in which to keep all your shoes, blankets, out-of-season gear and anything else? Well, a good-looking container that doubles as a bench. Storage and function, this chest measures 29.9 by 18.9 inches and comes in three colors.
$89.99 at Wayfair (originally $112.99)
20
Wayfair
Wayfair Sleep 6-inch firm innerspring mattress (23% off)
If you like sleeping on a firm mattress, we've got the one for you. This breathable, cooling innerspring mattress makes for a supportive and stable bed. It has low motion technology, keeping you secure as you sleep, and it's compatible with all types of bed frames.
Queen size: $151.99 at Wayfair (originally $196.99)
21
Wayfair
Caril freestanding bathroom cabinet (52% off)
Keep all your bathroom needs tidy and together with this freestanding cabinet. With an open cubby, three sliding drawers and a full-length compartment with a door, you can stock your toilet paper, clean hand towels, soaps and more.
$99.99 at Wayfair (originally $208.99)
22
Wayfair
Walker checkered shag area rug (19% off)
Give your space a little whimsy and color with this checkerboard plush shag area rug. It's stain-resistant and non-shedding, with a Sherpa-like texture that will feel great on bare feet. It comes in seven colors and two sizes.
5-by-7: $148 at Wayfair (originally $183)
23
Wayfair
Binghamton upholstered armchair (65% off)
The easiest way to make your living room look like a home design magazine? Spruce it up with a colorful, eye-catching accent chair. With metal legs and a cube shape, this upholstered armchair comes in eight colors, ready to make your house pop.
$430.49 at Wayfair (originally $1,240)
24
Wayfair
Hillsby power loom rug (58% off)
Bold and boho while still being chic and easy to style, this medallion-style rug will tie any room together. It's power-loomed in Turkey with high-quality polypropylene, with the perfect amount of distressing for a worn-in look. It comes in five colors and six sizes.
5 x 7 rug: $89.99 at Wayfair (originally $215)
25
Wayfair
Lompoc bar stool (73% off)
Commerical, residential, indoor, outdoor — there are few places this stool can't go. Each one is stackable and holds up to 500 pounds with a lower support brace that doubles at a foot rest.
$42.13 at Wayfair (originally $154)
