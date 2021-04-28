HuffPost Finds

All The Best Deals At Wayfair's Way Day Sale

Save up to 80% on furniture, home decor, kitchen products and more.
By Abby Kass and Genevieve Scarano, BuzzFeed Shopping

If you’ve been looking for a sign that it’s time to give your home an upgrade, here it is: It’s Way Day, which means today and tomorrow (April 28 and 29) Wayfair is offering up to 80% off sofas, mattresses, robot vacuums, rugs and more to give your home that spring refresh it needs.

And since there are hundreds of deals to dig through, we’ve rounded up a few of the best to help you get started. Check them out below.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

1
33% off a robot vacuum
Wayfair
This high-tech gadget will ~do the dirty work~ for you and suck up crumbs, debris, and pet fur around home.

Promising review: "Love the Roomba! It was easy to set up and is doing a very good job cleaning and moving from hardwood floors to the area rugs. Highly recommend!" — Victoria

Price: $399 (originally $599.99)

See more appliances for up to 50% off.
2
47% off an entryway piece
Wayfair
Stash umbrellas, shoes, and bags in this storage nook and easily find them when you're heading out the door.

Promising review: "This is the perfect place to put all my 'stuff' when I come home from work. Easy to assemble. Nice and sturdy!" — Theresa

Price:$50.99 (originally $96.99)

See more entryway furniture from $60.
3
64% off sheer curtain panels
Wayfair
Just picture all the sunlight streaming into your room on a beautiful day.

Promising review: "Just what I wanted for our downstairs area. I didn’t want to darken our room from all the natural light we get during the day. These definitely filter the sunlight." — Gina

Price:$18.02 (originally $50.06; available in eight sizes and 14 colors)

See more curtains for up to 80% off.
4
62% off a full-length mirror
Wayfair
Prop it up against your bedroom wall and it'll be a big help when you're trying to put together outfits.

Promising review: "Beautiful mirror, I’m very happy I bought it. It came packaged very well, no damage at all. Worth the price." — Tai

Price:$263.98 (originally $700; available in four finishes and sizes)

See more decor options from $24.99.
5
80% off a down-alternative comforter
Wayfair
You won't be too hot or too cold with this soft piece of bedding that's perfect for the warmer months.

Promising review: "Very comfortable! It's not too warm and not too cold at night — it’s just right! The king-size fits perfectly for a queen bed for two blanket hogs." — Matthew

Price:$23.99 (originally $119.99; available in three sizes and six colors)

See more bedding options for up to 70% off.
6
48% off a 13-piece nonstick cookware set
Wayfair
It comes with multiple pans and skillets that'll make cooking meals a breeze.

Promising review: "This pot set is beautiful!! It matches my small kitchen appliances. They are super easy to clean and nothing sticks to them. These pots are amazing!" — Bridget

Price:$123.96 (originally $240; available in three styles and six colors)

See more kitchen essentials on sale for up to 60% off.
7
52% off an over-the-toilet storage unit
Wayfair
Towels, toilet paper, and other bathroom essentials will finally have a sleek storage space.

Promising review: "Love this cabinet and the detail on cabinet doors and handles! Also love the MUCH NEEDED spacious shelves since I'm downsizing to a smaller space with no under sink storage." — Tia

Price:$106.99 (originally $224.99; available in two colors)

See more storage and organization products from $9.99.
8
49% off a solid wood dining table
Wayfair
Promising review: "I love this table! Very sturdy and stable. I like how the top is not shiny so it won’t scratch as easily and it doesn’t create any glare from the light above." — Heather

Price:$459.99 (originally $897; available in four colors)

See more kitchen and dining furniture from $90.
9
57% off a distressed rug
Wayfair
Promising review: "I love this rug! The roll marks came out in a day or so. It doesn’t shed. The colors are perfect." — Wendy

Price: $64.99+ (originally $150; available in three sizes)

See more area rugs on sale for up to 80% off.
10
38% off a chair hammock
Wayfair
Price:$73.99 (originally $119.99)

See more outdoor furniture for up to 65% off.
11
64% off a set of tufted velvet chairs
Wayfair
Promising review: "I love these chairs!! So comfortable! Don’t think about it just buy them!" — Tonya

Price:$176.99 (originally $498; available in 14 colors)

See more kitchen and dining furniture from $90.
12
51% off an electric height-adjustable standing desk
Wayfair
Promising review: "I love my new desk! Perfect size and standing feature is just what I needed." — Natasha

Price:$465.99 (originally $960; available in four colors)

See more office furniture from $85.
13
47% off a flared-arm sofa
Wayfair
Promising review: "So in love with this sofa! It’s the perfect size for the space. Love the fabric too. It’s firm but has nice support for sitting and visiting. Thanks again Wayfair for another great purchase. Highly recommend." — Sherrie

Price:$519.99 (originally $990; available in four colors)

See more living room furniture on sale for up to 70% off.
14
63% off a solid wood, curved six-drawer dresser
Wayfair
Promising review: "Love it! It is a beautiful dresser and looks even better in person." — Kaitlen

Price:$819.99 (originally $2,200)

See more bedroom furniture on sale starting at $90.
15
62% off a Beautyrest medium pillow-top hybrid mattress
Wayfair
Promising review: "This mattress is so comfortable. It’s not too hard or too soft. The pillow top makes me feel like I’m on a cloud." — Ramona

Price:$314.99 (originally $819; available in seven sizes)

See more mattresses on sale for up to 65% off.
Home DecorWayfair