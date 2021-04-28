All The Best Deals At Wayfair's Way Day Sale

If you’ve been looking for a sign that it’s time to give your home an upgrade, here it is: It’s Way Day, which means today and tomorrow (April 28 and 29) Wayfair is offering up to 80% off sofas, mattresses, robot vacuums, rugs and more to give your home that spring refresh it needs.
And since there are hundreds of deals to dig through, we’ve rounded up a few of the best to help you get started. Check them out below.
1
33% off a robot vacuum
2
47% off an entryway piece
3
64% off sheer curtain panels
4
62% off a full-length mirror
5
80% off a down-alternative comforter
6
48% off a 13-piece nonstick cookware set
7
52% off an over-the-toilet storage unit
8
49% off a solid wood dining table
9
57% off a distressed rug
10
38% off a chair hammock
11
64% off a set of tufted velvet chairs
12
51% off an electric height-adjustable standing desk
13
47% off a flared-arm sofa
14
63% off a solid wood, curved six-drawer dresser
15
62% off a Beautyrest medium pillow-top hybrid mattress
