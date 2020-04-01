Wayne Brady has opted for an unusual self-isolation option during the coronavirus pandemic.

In an interview with “Access Hollywood” this week, the actor and comedian revealed he’s been cohabitating with ex-wife Mandie Taketa and her boyfriend, Jason. Brady and Taketa, who divorced in 2008, share a 17-year-old daughter, Maile.

“My ex-wife Mandie and I ... have a different and, I think, a very special situation [compared to] a lot of people that co-parent,” ﻿Brady said Tuesday. “For the entire duration of [my daughter’s] life, we have co-parented as best friends.”

“Right now, we live virtually next door to each other,” he continued. “We quarantine between both of our homes. I’ve got a big backyard and lots of land, so we both share this land and this space. Mandie, her boyfriend Jason, my daughter Maile ― we are a family. We’re like this new nuclear family. ... Family’s everything to me. Moments like this bring you closer.”

And Brady said his clan has been finding creative ways to pass the time.

“We’ve been doing TikToks,” he said. “We’ve been playing board games, we’ve been in my studio writing songs together and freestyling, walking the dogs up the canyon and up the streets. It’s an amazing time for family, because it’s kind of like a time-out.”

The Emmy winner, 47, has previously spoken about maintaining a close relationship with Taketa, 44, whom he described as his “best friend” in a December interview with People.

The pair remain professional collaborators, too, with Taketa a co-producer on the forthcoming BYUtv series “Wayne Brady’s Comedy IQ.”