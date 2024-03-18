Wayne Brady identifies as pansexual ― but even he had some questions about what exactly that means.
The “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” star told People at the GLAAD Media Awards last week that he had to “do research” and “find out what it was” when he came out.
“I think the biggest misconception — and I even make a joke about it onstage tonight — is that people think that you’re an indecisive bisexual,” Brady said. “It’s like, no, no, no, no, no. Let me set you straight.”
“What the definition basically boils down to is, regardless of gender, regardless,” the entertainer continued. “So that means that I am happily free to fall in love with anybody here. If you’re gay, if you’re straight, if you’re non-binary, trans, I don’t care.”
Brady revealed that he was pansexual in an interview with People in August last year.
The comedian was previously married twice: to Diana Lasso from 1993 to 1995, and later to Mandie Taketa from 1999 to 2008. Brady and Taketa share one child together, a 21-year-old daughter named Maile Masako Brady.
Shortly after coming out, Brady told ET that he felt “lighter” now that he is “not hiding anything now.”
“It would be hard for me to truly put myself 100% into a relationship when there’s this nagging doubt that I have not explored that piece of me, or even given voice to having that option,” Brady said.
“It doesn’t mean that it’s ever going to manifest itself in a relationship with a man, or a relationship with this person,” he continued. “I don’t know, but at least being able to voice that, so that, if I go into a relationship, whomever I’m in a relationship with knows me 100%.”