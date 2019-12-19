The Fox finished first on “The Masked Singer” Wednesday, thanks in part to a show-stopping version of Otis Redding’s “Try A Little Tenderness.”

In case anyone doubted if the eventual winner of the whole Season 2 masquerade had the chops, Fox erased them with this number. It was artful, soulful, and hit all the right notes.

In the audience voting, Fox outlasted second-place finisher Rottweiler, revealed to be singer Chris Daughtry of the rock band Daughtry, and third-place Flamingo, who’s “The Real” talk show host Adrienne Bailon.

So who was the clearly seasoned performer who came out on top? Watch the unmasking here:

It was “Let’s Make A Deal” host Wayne Brady, who’s also a Broadway performer and singer. He called his stint on “The Masked Singer” “the coolest, most amazing, most touching, most challenging, weirdest.”

Season 3 of “The Masked Singer” kicks off Feb. 2, right after the Super Bowl. Fox (the network) unmasked a preview.