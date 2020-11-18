Michigander Calls Out Republicans Who Tried To Stop Vote Certification In Epic Takedown

A Michigan entrepreneur’s takedown of the two Republican members of the Wayne County Board of Canvassers who initially voted against certifying the election results is going viral after the two officials swiftly changed course.

“The Trump stain, the stain of racism that you, William Hartmann and Monica Palmer, have just covered yourself in is going to follow you throughout history,” said commenter Ned Staebler.

“Your grandchildren are going to think of you like Bull Connor or George Wallace,” he added, referring to two notorious Southern segregationists.

Wayne County is home to Detroit, a city with a predominantly Black population that voted heavily for Democrat Joe Biden over President Donald Trump.

The four-person Wayne County Board of Canvassers deadlocked Tuesday after the two Democrats on the board voted to certify the election results while Hartmann and Palmer voted against it, citing minor, but common, discrepancies in absentee poll books.

Palmer at one point suggested certifying the suburbs, which are mostly white, but not Detroit, while Twitter users uncovered Hartmann’s history of sharing racist memes on Facebook.

The two Republican officials later changed course and certified the results after a contentious session in which members of the public weighed in ― including Staebler, who called them “completely racist” for trying to disenfranchise the Black voters of Detroit.

He concluded:

“The law isn’t on your side. History won’t be on your side. Your conscience will not be on your side. And, lord knows, when you go to meet your maker, your soul is going to be very, very warm.”

See his full takedown here:

Watch @NedStaebler a Wayne County Board Member of Canvassers rip apart @HartmannDude and @monicaspalmer the two members that refused to certify the ballots for the county pic.twitter.com/dKeid3fr6y — Icculus The Brave (@FirenzeMike) November 18, 2020

(The entrepreneur and board member of the Detroit Economic Growth Corp. isn’t on the canvassers’ board, despite the tweet’s description.)

Staebler wasn’t alone in his outrage.

Many others spoke up ― and were also outraged, including Wendell Anthony, president of the Detroit NAACP:

Head of Detroit NAACP blasts Republican board member on Wayne County Board of Canvassers for saying that she would not certify election results in 80%-black Detroit, but was ok with the results outside of Detroit: “Shame on you. ... You are a disgrace.” pic.twitter.com/8vBaCzslQd — Niraj Warikoo (@nwarikoo) November 18, 2020

President Donald Trump initially celebrated the disenfranchisement of hundreds of thousands of American voters as “a beautiful thing” on Twitter after the initial deadlock.

He has not commented on the reversal that led to the certification of the results.