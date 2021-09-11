18 Ways To Make Your Home Look Cleaner Than It Is

We get it. The thought of having to clean your home is draining. Why clean when you can spend that time binge-watching Netflix?! With just a little bit of help from the right products, you can clean your home in no-time AND make it look cleaner than it actually is — perfect for those times you decide to host wine night at your place or your parents show up uninvited ... again. You’re welcome.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.
1
Organize your kicks in a pinch with a compact shoe tower rack
2
Use these reusable Swiffer duster heads when you need to give your place a quick sprucing
3
Take care of your TV with a screen cleaner kit
4
Take out the trash with tear-resistant 13-gallon bags
5
Guest-proof the bathroom with some fizzing toilet bombs
6
Swap your fluffy bathroom mat for this slatted bath mat
7
Corral clutter with cute yet functional storage bins
8
Break out the pet hair remover if your couch cushions tend to bear the brunt of Fido's incessant shedding
9
Wipe down any mirrors or other glass surfaces with microfiber cloths
10
Give your floors a quick once-over with a cordless vacuum
11
Hit up high-touch areas with a plant-based stainless steel cleaner
12
Switch out your linens with fresh ones, like these hilarious Schitt's Creek tea towels
13
Deploy a fast-acting air purifier so you and your guests can breathe a little easier — literally
14
Make it easier on yourself to make your bed with a set of bedsheet fasteners
15
Spot clean trouble spots with powerful Magic Erasers
16
Dim the lights and add a little ambience with twinkling string light curtain
17
Light a candle that smells great and doubles as a conversation starter like this mystical birthdate candle
18
Lastly, prep a bottle of wine in no time with an electric wine opener
