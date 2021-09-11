HuffPost Finds

18 Ways To Make Your Home Look Cleaner Than It Is

Trick last-minute guests into thinking your home is always put together with these crunch-time cleaning hacks.
Danielle Healy, Samantha Wieder, BuzzFeed Shopping

We get it. The thought of having to clean your home is draining. Why clean when you can spend that time binge-watching Netflix?! With just a little bit of help from the right products, you can clean your home in no-time AND make it look cleaner than it actually is — perfect for those times you decide to host wine night at your place or your parents show up uninvited ... again. You’re welcome.

1
Organize your kicks in a pinch with a compact shoe tower rack
Amazon
Think about first impressions and organize your entryway first! Guests will remember tripping over shoes the moment they walk in.

Promising review: "This is great! Fits vertically in my small entryway; just what I was looking for. If you want a modern, stylish, clean-looking shoe rack with a small footprint, this is the perfect selection! It’s lightweight, but for storing five pairs of shoes, it’s great! It fits men's size 10 shoes perfectly." —Aaron Staley

Get it from Amazon for $39.48 (available in two styles and two finishes).
2
Use these reusable Swiffer duster heads when you need to give your place a quick sprucing
TS Designs / Etsy
This works best with Swiffers with the yellow handle, but also is compatible with the blue handle. You should avoid using fabric softener when washing this duster so it won't lose its static cling. TS Designs is a Michigan-based Etsy shop that specializes in home products and country, rustic and vintage-styled gifts and decor.

Promising review: "Great washable duster replacement tops. They vacuum off and wash up easily, and they grab dust and cobwebs every bit as well as the disposable ones I was using. Considering it means putting a bit less into landfills and also saving money in the long run, I only wish I had bought these years ago, sincerely. Also they shipped very promptly and arrived sooner than expected, so that was a pleasant surprise. Thanks!" —otherlings

Get it from TS Designs on Etsy for $5 (available in 10 colors).
3
Take care of your TV with a screen cleaner kit
Amazon
It'll erase any trace of the smudges your toddler made trying to make contact with Peppa Pig through the screen. The set includes the spray and an extra-large, scratch-free microfiber cloth. The formula has no alcohol, ammonia or harmful phosphates and will gently clean HDTVs, PC monitors, Kindle Fire, tablet, laptops, smartphones, Apple Mac products, iPhones and more!

Promising review: "This stuff is absolutely incredible. I've had my MacBook for a few months now and in the college environment of lugging it back and forth to class, eating around it and doing group projects it had turned into a grease machine. I had tried just about every version of microfiber cloth, the sprays that promise they don't streak, and just about every electronic wipe on the market. To no avail, I went to Amazon and with the glowing reviews, I couldn't say no to giving it a try. Got it today and I am just blown away. Never have I felt the need to write an Amazon review, but here I am because it's just. that. good. Attached are pictures for proof, it works people! Ordering a travel size version to keep in my backpack as we speak!" —McKenzie Meuleveld

Get it from Amazon for $19.97.
4
Take out the trash with tear-resistant 13-gallon bags
Amazon
So your house doesn't reek of 3-day-old takeout remnants. Plus, these bags are super tough so you don't have to worry about them tearing and making an even bigger mess.

Promising review: "I recently switched from this brand to GLAD ForceFlex. I will never switch again — this is the BEST brand and the strongest bag. ForceFlex bags ripped with every bag so much so that I had to double bag every time. Hefty bags are strong and hold the entire 13 gallons without tears or ripping. PERFECT bag for kitchen!!!" —Michele M.

Get a pack of 80 from Amazon for $12.98.
5
Guest-proof the bathroom with some fizzing toilet bombs
Blue Poppy Bath / Etsy
Perfect for getting your toilet sparkling clean without a ton of time-consuming scrubbing. It's basically a bath bomb but for your porcelain throne. Blue Poppy Bath is a Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin-based Etsy shop that sells a wide range of personal care products handmade in small batches using simple, skin-safe ingredients.

Promising review: "These work so well! I was hesitant to try something that wasn’t an industrial level cleaner, but these work equally as well if not better. And it smells so much better too! They are individually packaged so they hold together well, fizz up like a lush bath bomb, and leave everything very clean. Absolutely would recommend." —Nina Salamie

Get a pack of 10 from Blue Poppy Bath on Etsy for $8.50 (available in five scents).
6
Swap your fluffy bathroom mat for this slatted bath mat
Amazon
Fluffy bathroom rugs (especially right after a shower) can look matted and smell mildewy. This mat will impress your guests with your bathroom's spa-like feel.

Promising review: "The material is great. It's soft but flexible so it feels comfortable to step on but also sturdy beneath your feet. I got a bigger size and it actually pulls the room together making my tiny bathroom look rather chic. Honestly, I think it's great and better for the environment because I don't have launder it every week." —JamieJo

Get it from Amazon for $29.99.
7
Corral clutter with cute yet functional storage bins
Amazon
They'll transform the pile of mail that's been sitting on your counter for two weeks into stylish decor.

Promising review: "I’m so glad I bought these. I use them for everything from makeup to organizing food in my pantry (they’re fantastic for that), and storing / hiding various dog 'stuff'. They look nice out on my shelves or I can stick them in the cabinet. I wish I’d bought two (packs of six). I didn’t realize just how versatile they are. Oh, and durable. They hold a good amount of weight, and don’t beat up easily. In my house that’s amazing." —Jennifer

Get a pack of four from Amazon for $31.49 (available in four colors).
8
Break out the pet hair remover if your couch cushions tend to bear the brunt of Fido's incessant shedding
Amazon
This one is equipped with reusable bristles so you can keep your home fur-free without dragging out the vacuum or wasting a bunch of single-use lint roller sheets. Because it doesn't rely on adhesive paper, you only have to buy it once and can reuse it — cleaning the hair off the brush when it gets clogged, of course!

Promising reviews: "Finally a lint roller that really works. Now I have an obsessed husband picking up German shepherd hair off the couch. Worth the price paid. It will pay for itself. No more sticky tape rollers!" —Blanca LInda Hatter

Get it from Amazon for $24.95.
9
Wipe down any mirrors or other glass surfaces with microfiber cloths
Amazon
They deliver a reliably lint- and streak-free finish. People love looking at themselves and when they do, they're going to notice your toothpaste-splattered mirror. They're great for windows or any glassware, too!

Promising review: "I couldn't get my windows clean using cleaning solution, newsprint, and a lot of elbow grease. There were always streaks and dirt left behind. Enter these things. One quick cleaning, and I do mean quick, and my windows are now cleaner than any windows I've ever cleaned. It's simply amazing. We were all standing around in utter shock and delight before running around trying the cloths on other stuff: the TV, the picture glass, etc. I know it sounds corny, but I couldn't wait to get up this morning, because I woke up in the middle of the night excitedly thinking about trying it on the car today. They are truly, truly amazing." —Xena the Warrior Mama

Get a pack of eight from Amazon for $16.98.
10
Give your floors a quick once-over with a cordless vacuum
Amazon
It's so lightweight and easy to maneuver and without a cord tethering you to outlets you can literally run around your house to get it clean. This versatile vacuum has three suction modes, an LED headlight, additional slim brush cleaning head, an easy-to-install wall mount for easy storage that works with the charging adaptor AND can be turned into a handheld vacuum.

Promising review: "This vacuum was such a great purchase. It's super lightweight and easy to move around. I love that it can be mounted on the wall for charging. It's nice and slim and fits perfectly on my kitchen wall without being in the way. It's so convenient to pull it off the wall and quickly clean up any little spills without having to get the big vacuum out. It has great suction. It easily picked up dog hair, flour, and pretty much everything else I tried. The no-bag canister is also very convenient and cost-saving. Probably my favorite thing is how maneuverable it is. The vacuum head swivels and gets under cabinets and chairs very easily. I'm very happy with this purchase." —Heather Reilly

Get it from Amazon for $139.99.
11
Hit up high-touch areas with a plant-based stainless steel cleaner
Amazon
It'll make your faucets and appliances shine enough to distract your guests from all the spots you didn't have a chance to clean. It also comes with a microfiber cleaning cloth!

Promising review: "We got this product because while stainless-steel appliances look so nice when you first get them, as soon as you start using them you get fingerprints galore. All of the 'home remedy' tricks we tried were annoying, or so labor-intensive as to be overly frustrating, so this product has been wonderful. It takes only a few minutes to clean all the appliances and make them look brand new again — great for when company comes over and you want to pretend like you always live in a magazine spread for home rather than the comfortable way you normally do." —Anton Stocker

Get it from Amazon for $16.95.
12
Switch out your linens with fresh ones, like these hilarious Schitt's Creek tea towels
Rustic Rhode Gifts / Etsy
They'll add some personality to your space and save your guests from drying their hands with a soiled rag. Rustic Rhode Gifts is a Warwick, Rhode Island-based Etsy shop creating delightful farmhouse-inspired home goods including tons of charming holiday and seasonal decor.

Promising review: "These are so cute! Excited to add them to my kitchen. Arrived fast and packed with care. Great quality!" —Laura

Get it from Rustic Rhode Gifts on Etsy for $10+ (available in two styles and as singles or a pair).
13
Deploy a fast-acting air purifier so you and your guests can breathe a little easier — literally
Amazon
Three-stage filtration works quickly to reduce the presence of airborne allergens and traps pet dander, pollen, odors and more. Plus, there's a smart indicator to let you know when it's time to put in a new replacement filter.

Promising review: "I foster kittens for a rescue, and no matter how often I clean the boxes — two or three times daily, and general cleaning — I still have an odor in the room. I got this product out of desperation. It was a good size and weight for kitties bouncing around. I am truly shocked and enormously happy with how it works! My husband was at wits' end with his sensitive nose. He goes in there now and is astonished — no smell. We are getting another for the kitchen! I also enjoy the nightlight. Very helpful without disturbing sick sleepy babies recovering from illness." —victoria Mohagen

Get it from Amazon for $89.99 (available in two colors).
14
Make it easier on yourself to make your bed with a set of bedsheet fasteners
Amazon
So nightly tossing and turning don't lead to you having to strip and remake the entire bed come morning.

Promising review: "These work really well! I have a 14-inch mattress, so keeping the fitted sheet well secured has been a struggle until now. One of the best purchases I've made. I followed someone else's advice here of turning the sheet inside out, putting the fasteners on, then putting the sheet on the mattress. Made them very easy to use." —Jayne Voyt

Get a pack of four from Amazon for $8.99 (available in three colors).
15
Spot clean trouble spots with powerful Magic Erasers
Amazon
They can be used to clean floors, counters, stovetops, tubs, sinks — you name it! And no time wasted switching cleaners for different jobs.

Promising review: "This is as magical as unicorns!!! Buy NOW! I use it everywhere — walls, baseboards, mirrors, window panes, cupboards, floors, lamps, glass, faucets! Everything looks brand new. Just got red hair dye that had been there for over a year off the wall in a minute. Made shower glass look brand-new after five years of hard water stains. This is the cleaning magic wand you’ve always wanted." —Michela

Get a pack of 10 from Amazon for $11.75.
16
Dim the lights and add a little ambience with twinkling string light curtain
Amazon
Because they can't see the dust if it's dark enough, and they won't care if it's cozy enough.

Promising review: "I bought this product to liven up my apartment, I love it! It arrived quickly and was easy to set up. The only issue I have was that the cord for the plug is WAY too short, I had to buy a chord extender so I could plug it in. But the lights are very soft, not too bright. Perfect! There are many different settings too for the lights to glow, or blink in. Definitely a bang for your buck." —Chloe

Get it from Amazon for $17.99.
17
Light a candle that smells great and doubles as a conversation starter like this mystical birthdate candle
Birthdate Co.
It combines astrology, numerology and tarot to create a sweet-smelling piece of home decor that's completely personalized based on your birthday and will grab the attention of your guests before they even notice the clutter. Launched in 2019, Birthdate Co. is a small biz creating candles and books with customized astrological information for every single day of the year, making a perfect customized gift!

Get it from Birthdate Co. for $38.
18
Lastly, prep a bottle of wine in no time with an electric wine opener
Amazon
Because no one will care about a little mess when free alcohol is provided.

Promising review: "Luxurious look. This product is has a fancy design and is super quiet! It's easy to use and within seconds you will have wine ready to pour. Hassle-free and a neat way to open bottles of wine. It lights up blue, easy to recharge, and most definitely a good product to give as a gift." —Babi Gendut

Get it from Amazon for $21.49.
