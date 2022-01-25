TV Weatherman Appears To Fart On Air And Twitter Users Think It's A Gas

A TV weatherman in Louisvile, Kentucky, is going viral for the type of wind not usually featured in his reports.

Last week, WDRB meteorologist Marc Weinberg was reporting on a cold front in the Midwest when he paused and seemed to fart during the broadcast, complete with a slight spring in his step.

A viewer at home sniffed out Weinberg’s alleged emission and unleashed it on the world, though the viewer misidentified him in a caption on the clip as fellow WDRB weatherman Jude Redfield, Mediaite.com noted.

The video went viral after it was shared by another member of the Louisville media, sports radio host Matt Jones.

More weathermen excitement! Did this Louisville weatherman fart on air?? pic.twitter.com/ySryZb96vn — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) January 19, 2022

Not surprisingly, Twitter users found it a gas.

He didn't hide that one! https://t.co/cSKlVWUYZ3 — Adam Joseph (@6abcadamjoseph) January 20, 2022

Don't know what my favorite part is...that it happened, he stopped for dramatic effect, or that it actually rocked his body...HAHAHAHAHAHA https://t.co/ouFqFb6Uee — Tyler Ryan (@tylerryan) January 20, 2022

Poor guy. Most people would’ve attempted to talk over it not pause for dramatic effect 😂 — MKStumbo (@foreverkiki) January 19, 2022

And, of course, social media was flooded with weather-related fart puns.

I think it was a warm front moving in from the South. — Ryan Waddles (@docwaddles) January 19, 2022

Alternate headline: "Weatherman can't control wind" — Ryan Trout (@RyanTroutSays) January 20, 2022

He felt a movement from the East — Todd Maynard (@timotheusdaily) January 20, 2022