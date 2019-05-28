Steve Bannon-Led Group Erects Border Wall Using Crowdfunded Donations

A border wall is rising along a near mile-long stretch between Texas and New Mexico thanks to a GoFundMe fundraiser that’s using private donations and private land.

The group “We Build the Wall” announced construction over the weekend near El Paso, Texas, after raising more than $22.7 million of a $1 billion goal.

“It’s just under one mile long,” Air Force veteran Brian Kolfage, CEO of the organization, told the Daily Mail on Monday. “The wall starts at the Rio Grande River [Texas] and goes up Mount Cristo Rey [New Mexico] where the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said it was impossible to build.”

Video posted on YouTube shows construction teams erecting the massive metal barricades over freshly leveled land.

The mission is led-in-part by former White House Chief Strategist and former Breitbart News executive chairman Steve Bannon, as well as former Secretary of State of Kansas Kris Kobach.

The area was selected after local authorities described it as the most dangerous part of the U.S.-Mexico border, “where the cartels and asylum-seekers are coming in,” Bannon recently said, according to Yahoo! News.

The group purchased the land and quickly began construction on Friday as they expected local residents were “gonna freak out,” he said.

HERIKA MARTINEZ via Getty Images Workers build a border fence on private property located in the limits of Texas and New Mexico on Sunday.

“We had to catch them by surprise,” he said.

Kolfage had faced scrutiny in the months leading up to the wall’s construction due to a lack of progress, leading some to call it a scam.

With donations steadily streaming in, Kobach, speaking with Fox News, said they plan to continue building.

“We’ll keep on building as long as people keep chipping in. The average contribution has been only $67, but so many people have chipped in,” he said.

The U.S.-Mexico border is nearly 2,000 miles long. Of that, roughly 1,279 miles are unfenced, according to The Center for Investigative Reporting.

HERIKA MARTINEZ via Getty Images Construction on the wall began quickly over the weekend as local residents were expected to "freak out" over it, Steve Bannon reportedly said.

Advocates behind “We Build the Wall” aim to complete something that President Donald Trump has struggled to start himself and originally said Mexico would pay for.

A federal judge in California last week issued a temporary injection that blocks the use of Defense Department funds to build a border wall, which has been one of Trump’s top campaign promises.

The $1 billion eyed for the wall’s construction was not appropriated by Congress, the judge ruled. Trump has said he will appeal the decision.