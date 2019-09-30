HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

Though this time of year is typically known for fall fashion and PSL, there’s another thing we secretly look forward to every autumn — fall television. Whether it’s fall football season, your favorite series coming back to cable or the latest Netflix shows returning in October, there are so many flicks worth binging this time of year.

If you’re tired of browsing on a subpar TV (or, heaven forbid, are still binging on your laptop), you might want to press pause on the soon-to-return new season of “Big Mouth” and check out this TV deal.

We spotted this VIZIO M-Series Quantum 55-inch Class 4K HDR Smart TV on a huge markdown right now. It has a 3.8-star rating, 39 reviews and 65 answered questions on Amazon. It normally retails for $569, but you can get it on sale for just $498 now through Oct. 3.

It has a built-in Chromecast, works with Apple Airplay and Apple HomeKit, and can be controlled by Alexa or Google Voice. That means fewer wires, no lost remotes and the ability to pause, play and raise the volume with just the sound of your voice. It also comes with VIZIO Watch Free, giving you access to more than 150 free channels so you can still watch your favorite shows without cable.

That said, this deal is only live through Oct. 3, so it’s too good to turn off if you’re in the market for a better TV ahead of the holidays.